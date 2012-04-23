Bioprocess Engineering Principles
2nd Edition
Description
This welcome new edition discusses bioprocess engineering from the perspective of biology students. It includes a great deal of new material and has been extensively revised and expanded. These updates strengthen the book and maintain its position as the book of choice for senior undergraduates and graduates seeking to move from biochemistry/microbiology/molecular biology to bioprocess engineering.
Key Features
- All chapters thoroughly revised for current developments, with over 200 pgs of new material, including significant new content in: Metabolic Engineering, Sustainable Bioprocessing, Membrane Filtration, Turbulence and Impeller Design, Downstream Processing, Oxygen Transfer Systems
- Over 150 new problems and worked examples
- More than 100 new illustrations
Readership
Senior undergraduate students in applied biology, biomedical engineering, or chemical engineering taking final year options in bioprocessing/biotechnology. Industrial practitioners working in biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies, food industries, and those trained in molecular biology and cell manipulation, who need to acquire knowledge on the principles of large scale processing of biological material
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Part 1 Introduction
Chapter 1. Bioprocess Development
1.1 Steps in Bioprocess Development: A Typical New Product from Recombinant DNA
1.2 A Quantitative Approach
Chapter 2. Introduction to Engineering Calculations
2.1 Physical Variables, Dimensions, and Units
2.2 Units
2.3 Force and Weight
2.4 Measurement Conventions
2.5 Standard Conditions and Ideal Gases
2.6 Physical and Chemical Property Data
2.7 Stoichiometry
2.8 Methods for Checking and Estimating Results
Summary of Chapter 2
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Chapter 3. Presentation and Analysis of Data
3.1 Errors in Data and Calculations
3.2 Presentation of Experimental Data
3.3 Data Analysis
3.4 Graph Paper with Logarithmic Coordinates
3.5 General Procedures for Plotting Data
3.6 Process Flow Diagrams
Summary of Chapter 3
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Part 2 Material and Energy Balances
Chapter 4. Material Balances
4.1 Thermodynamic Preliminaries
4.2 Law of Conservation of Mass
4.3 Procedure for Material Balance Calculations
4.4 Material Balance Worked Examples
4.5 Material Balances with Recycle, Bypass, and Purge Streams
4.6 Stoichiometry of Cell Growth and Product Formation
Summary of Chapter 4
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Chapter 5. Energy Balances
5.1 Basic Energy Concepts
5.2 General Energy Balance Equations
5.3 Enthalpy Calculation Procedures
5.4 Enthalpy Change in Nonreactive Processes
5.5 Steam Tables
5.6 Procedure for Energy Balance Calculations without Reaction
5.7 Energy Balance Worked Examples without Reaction
5.8 Enthalpy Change Due to Reaction
5.9 Heat of Reaction for Processes with Biomass Production
5.10 Energy Balance Equation for Cell Culture
5.11 Cell Culture Energy Balance Worked Examples
Summary of Chapter 5
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Chapter 6. Unsteady-State Material and Energy Balances
6.1 Unsteady-State Material Balance Equations
6.2 Unsteady-State Energy Balance Equations
6.3 Solving Differential Equations
6.4 Solving Unsteady-State Mass Balances
6.5 Solving Unsteady-State Energy Balances
Summary of Chapter 6
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Part 3 Physical Processes
Chapter 7. Fluid Flow
7.1 Classification of Fluids
7.2 Fluids in Motion
7.3 Viscosity
7.4 Momentum Transfer
7.5 Non-Newtonian Fluids
7.6 Viscosity Measurement
7.7 Rheological Properties of Fermentation Broths
7.8 Factors Affecting Broth Viscosity
7.9 Turbulence
Summary of Chapter 7
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Chapter 8. Mixing
8.1 Functions of Mixing
8.2 Mixing Equipment
8.3 Flow Patterns in Stirred Tanks
8.4 Impellers
8.5 Stirrer Power Requirements
8.6 Power Input by Gassing
8.7 Impeller Pumping Capacity
8.8 Suspension of Solids
8.9 Mechanisms of Mixing
8.10 Assessing Mixing Effectiveness
8.11 Scale-Up of Mixing Systems
8.12 Improving Mixing in Fermenters
8.13 Multiple Impellers
8.14 Retrofitting
8.15 Effect of Rheological Properties on Mixing
8.16 Role of Shear in Stirred Fermenters
Summary of Chapter 8
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Chapter 9. Heat Transfer
9.1 Heat Transfer Equipment
9.2 Mechanisms of Heat Transfer
9.3 Conduction
9.4 Heat Transfer between Fluids
9.5 Design Equations for Heat Transfer Systems
9.6 Application of the Design Equations
9.7 Hydrodynamic Considerations with Cooling Coils
Summary of Chapter 9
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Chapter 10. Mass Transfer
10.1 Molecular Diffusion
10.2 Role of Diffusion in Bioprocessing
10.3 Film Theory
10.4 Convective Mass Transfer
10.5 Oxygen Uptake in Cell Cultures
10.6 Factors Affecting Oxygen Transfer in Fermenters
10.7 Measuring Dissolved Oxygen Concentration
10.8 Estimating Oxygen Solubility
10.9 Mass Transfer Correlations for Oxygen Transfer
10.10 Measurement of kLa
10.11 Measurement of the Specific Oxygen Uptake Rate, qO
10.12 Practical Aspects of Oxygen Transfer in Large Fermenters
10.13 Alternative Methods for Oxygenation without Sparging
10.14 Oxygen Transfer in Shake Flasks
Summary of Chapter 10
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Chapter 11. Unit Operations
11.1 Overview of Downstream Processing
11.2 Overview of Cell Removal Operations
11.3 Filtration
11.4 Centrifugation
11.5 Cell Disruption
11.6 The Ideal Stage Concept
11.7 Aqueous Two-Phase Liquid Extraction
11.8 Precipitation
11.9 Adsorption
11.10 Membrane Filtration
11.11 Chromatography
11.12 Crystallisation
11.13 Drying
Summary of Chapter 11
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Part 4 Reactions and Reactors
Chapter 12. Homogeneous Reactions
12.1 Basic Reaction Theory
12.2 Calculation of Reaction Rates from Experimental Data
12.3 General Reaction Kinetics for Biological Systems
12.4 Determining Enzyme Kinetic Constants from Batch Data
12.5 Regulation of Enzyme Activity
12.6 Kinetics of Enzyme Deactivation
12.7 Yields in Cell Culture
12.8 Cell Growth Kinetics
12.9 Growth Kinetics with Plasmid Instability
12.10 Production Kinetics in Cell Culture
12.11 Kinetics of Substrate Uptakein Cell Culture
12.12 Effect of Culture Conditions on Cell Kinetics
12.13 Determining Cell Kinetic Parameters from Batch Data
12.14 Effect of Maintenance on Yields
12.15 Kinetics of Cell Death
12.16 Metabolic Engineering
Summary of Chapter 12
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Chapter 13. Heterogeneous Reactions
13.1 Heterogeneous Reactions in Bioprocessing
13.2 Concentration Gradients and Reaction Rates in Solid Catalysts
13.3 Internal Mass Transfer and Reaction
13.4 The Thiele Modulus and Effectiveness Factor
13.5 External Mass Transfer
13.6 Liquid–Solid Mass Transfer Correlations
13.7 Experimental Aspects
13.8 Minimising Mass Transfer Effects
13.9 Evaluating True Kinetic Parameters
13.10 General Comments on Heterogeneous Reactions in Bioprocessing
Summary of Chapter 13
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Chapter 14. Reactor Engineering
14.1 Bioreactor Engineering in Perspective
14.2 Bioreactor Configurations
14.3 Practical Considerations for Bioreactor Construction
14.4 Monitoring and Control of Bioreactors
14.5 Ideal Reactor Operation
14.6 Sterilisation
14.7 Sustainable Bioprocessing
Summary of Chapter 14
References
Suggestions for Further Reading
Appendices
APPENDIX A. Conversion Factors
APPENDIX B. Ideal Gas Constant
APPENDIX C. Physical and Chemical Property Data
APPENDIX D. Steam Tables
APPENDIX E. Mathematical Rules
APPENDIX F. U.S. Sieve and Tyler Standard Screen Series
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 926
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 23rd April 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780122208515
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917702
About the Author
Pauline Doran
Affiliations and Expertise
Swinburne University of Technology, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, School of Science, Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology
Reviews
"Doran (Swinburne U. of Technology, Australia) revises her 1995 graduate and undergraduate textbook for students of molecular biology, biotechnology, and related disciples who have little or no engineering background but want to become familiar with the processes by which biological discoveries are transformed into commercial products. Her emphasis is on the underlying scientific and engineering principles rather than on specific biotechnology applications, she says, so most of the material in the first edition remains relevant. There have been some significant developments, however, and she includes new sections on sustainable bioprocessing and metabolic engineering. Overall, she covers introductory matters, material and energy balances, physical processes, and reactions and reactors." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012