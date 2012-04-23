Bioprocess Engineering Principles - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780122208515, 9780080917702

Bioprocess Engineering Principles

2nd Edition

Authors: Pauline Doran
Paperback ISBN: 9780122208515
eBook ISBN: 9780080917702
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd April 2012
Page Count: 926
Description

This welcome new edition discusses bioprocess engineering from the perspective of biology students. It includes a great deal of new material and has been extensively revised and expanded. These updates strengthen the book and maintain its position as the book of choice for senior undergraduates and graduates seeking to move from biochemistry/microbiology/molecular biology to bioprocess engineering.

Key Features

  • All chapters thoroughly revised for current developments, with over 200 pgs of new material, including significant new content in: Metabolic Engineering, Sustainable Bioprocessing, Membrane Filtration, Turbulence and Impeller Design, Downstream Processing, Oxygen Transfer Systems
  • Over 150 new problems and worked examples
  • More than 100 new illustrations

Readership

Senior undergraduate students in applied biology, biomedical engineering, or chemical engineering taking final year options in bioprocessing/biotechnology. Industrial practitioners working in biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies, food industries, and those trained in molecular biology and cell manipulation, who need to acquire knowledge on the principles of large scale processing of biological material

Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition

Part 1 Introduction

Chapter 1. Bioprocess Development

1.1 Steps in Bioprocess Development: A Typical New Product from Recombinant DNA

1.2 A Quantitative Approach

Chapter 2. Introduction to Engineering Calculations

2.1 Physical Variables, Dimensions, and Units

2.2 Units

2.3 Force and Weight

2.4 Measurement Conventions

2.5 Standard Conditions and Ideal Gases

2.6 Physical and Chemical Property Data

2.7 Stoichiometry

2.8 Methods for Checking and Estimating Results

Summary of Chapter 2

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Chapter 3. Presentation and Analysis of Data

3.1 Errors in Data and Calculations

3.2 Presentation of Experimental Data

3.3 Data Analysis

3.4 Graph Paper with Logarithmic Coordinates

3.5 General Procedures for Plotting Data

3.6 Process Flow Diagrams

Summary of Chapter 3

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Part 2 Material and Energy Balances

Chapter 4. Material Balances

4.1 Thermodynamic Preliminaries

4.2 Law of Conservation of Mass

4.3 Procedure for Material Balance Calculations

4.4 Material Balance Worked Examples

4.5 Material Balances with Recycle, Bypass, and Purge Streams

4.6 Stoichiometry of Cell Growth and Product Formation

Summary of Chapter 4

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Chapter 5. Energy Balances

5.1 Basic Energy Concepts

5.2 General Energy Balance Equations

5.3 Enthalpy Calculation Procedures

5.4 Enthalpy Change in Nonreactive Processes

5.5 Steam Tables

5.6 Procedure for Energy Balance Calculations without Reaction

5.7 Energy Balance Worked Examples without Reaction

5.8 Enthalpy Change Due to Reaction

5.9 Heat of Reaction for Processes with Biomass Production

5.10 Energy Balance Equation for Cell Culture

5.11 Cell Culture Energy Balance Worked Examples

Summary of Chapter 5

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Chapter 6. Unsteady-State Material and Energy Balances

6.1 Unsteady-State Material Balance Equations

6.2 Unsteady-State Energy Balance Equations

6.3 Solving Differential Equations

6.4 Solving Unsteady-State Mass Balances

6.5 Solving Unsteady-State Energy Balances

Summary of Chapter 6

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Part 3 Physical Processes

Chapter 7. Fluid Flow

7.1 Classification of Fluids

7.2 Fluids in Motion

7.3 Viscosity

7.4 Momentum Transfer

7.5 Non-Newtonian Fluids

7.6 Viscosity Measurement

7.7 Rheological Properties of Fermentation Broths

7.8 Factors Affecting Broth Viscosity

7.9 Turbulence

Summary of Chapter 7

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Chapter 8. Mixing

8.1 Functions of Mixing

8.2 Mixing Equipment

8.3 Flow Patterns in Stirred Tanks

8.4 Impellers

8.5 Stirrer Power Requirements

8.6 Power Input by Gassing

8.7 Impeller Pumping Capacity

8.8 Suspension of Solids

8.9 Mechanisms of Mixing

8.10 Assessing Mixing Effectiveness

8.11 Scale-Up of Mixing Systems

8.12 Improving Mixing in Fermenters

8.13 Multiple Impellers

8.14 Retrofitting

8.15 Effect of Rheological Properties on Mixing

8.16 Role of Shear in Stirred Fermenters

Summary of Chapter 8

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Chapter 9. Heat Transfer

9.1 Heat Transfer Equipment

9.2 Mechanisms of Heat Transfer

9.3 Conduction

9.4 Heat Transfer between Fluids

9.5 Design Equations for Heat Transfer Systems

9.6 Application of the Design Equations

9.7 Hydrodynamic Considerations with Cooling Coils

Summary of Chapter 9

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Chapter 10. Mass Transfer

10.1 Molecular Diffusion

10.2 Role of Diffusion in Bioprocessing

10.3 Film Theory

10.4 Convective Mass Transfer

10.5 Oxygen Uptake in Cell Cultures

10.6 Factors Affecting Oxygen Transfer in Fermenters

10.7 Measuring Dissolved Oxygen Concentration

10.8 Estimating Oxygen Solubility

10.9 Mass Transfer Correlations for Oxygen Transfer

10.10 Measurement of kLa

10.11 Measurement of the Specific Oxygen Uptake Rate, qO

10.12 Practical Aspects of Oxygen Transfer in Large Fermenters

10.13 Alternative Methods for Oxygenation without Sparging

10.14 Oxygen Transfer in Shake Flasks

Summary of Chapter 10

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Chapter 11. Unit Operations

11.1 Overview of Downstream Processing

11.2 Overview of Cell Removal Operations

11.3 Filtration

11.4 Centrifugation

11.5 Cell Disruption

11.6 The Ideal Stage Concept

11.7 Aqueous Two-Phase Liquid Extraction

11.8 Precipitation

11.9 Adsorption

11.10 Membrane Filtration

11.11 Chromatography

11.12 Crystallisation

11.13 Drying

Summary of Chapter 11

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Part 4 Reactions and Reactors

Chapter 12. Homogeneous Reactions

12.1 Basic Reaction Theory

12.2 Calculation of Reaction Rates from Experimental Data

12.3 General Reaction Kinetics for Biological Systems

12.4 Determining Enzyme Kinetic Constants from Batch Data

12.5 Regulation of Enzyme Activity

12.6 Kinetics of Enzyme Deactivation

12.7 Yields in Cell Culture

12.8 Cell Growth Kinetics

12.9 Growth Kinetics with Plasmid Instability

12.10 Production Kinetics in Cell Culture

12.11 Kinetics of Substrate Uptakein Cell Culture

12.12 Effect of Culture Conditions on Cell Kinetics

12.13 Determining Cell Kinetic Parameters from Batch Data

12.14 Effect of Maintenance on Yields

12.15 Kinetics of Cell Death

12.16 Metabolic Engineering

Summary of Chapter 12

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Chapter 13. Heterogeneous Reactions

13.1 Heterogeneous Reactions in Bioprocessing

13.2 Concentration Gradients and Reaction Rates in Solid Catalysts

13.3 Internal Mass Transfer and Reaction

13.4 The Thiele Modulus and Effectiveness Factor

13.5 External Mass Transfer

13.6 Liquid–Solid Mass Transfer Correlations

13.7 Experimental Aspects

13.8 Minimising Mass Transfer Effects

13.9 Evaluating True Kinetic Parameters

13.10 General Comments on Heterogeneous Reactions in Bioprocessing

Summary of Chapter 13

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Chapter 14. Reactor Engineering

14.1 Bioreactor Engineering in Perspective

14.2 Bioreactor Configurations

14.3 Practical Considerations for Bioreactor Construction

14.4 Monitoring and Control of Bioreactors

14.5 Ideal Reactor Operation

14.6 Sterilisation

14.7 Sustainable Bioprocessing

Summary of Chapter 14

References

Suggestions for Further Reading

Appendices

APPENDIX A. Conversion Factors

APPENDIX B. Ideal Gas Constant

APPENDIX C. Physical and Chemical Property Data

APPENDIX D. Steam Tables

APPENDIX E. Mathematical Rules

APPENDIX F. U.S. Sieve and Tyler Standard Screen Series

Index

About the Author

Pauline Doran

Affiliations and Expertise

Swinburne University of Technology, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, School of Science, Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology

Reviews

"Doran (Swinburne U. of Technology, Australia) revises her 1995 graduate and undergraduate textbook for students of molecular biology, biotechnology, and related disciples who have little or no engineering background but want to become familiar with the processes by which biological discoveries are transformed into commercial products. Her emphasis is on the underlying scientific and engineering principles rather than on specific biotechnology applications, she says, so most of the material in the first edition remains relevant. There have been some significant developments, however, and she includes new sections on sustainable bioprocessing and metabolic engineering. Overall, she covers introductory matters, material and energy balances, physical processes, and reactions and reactors." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

