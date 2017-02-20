Bioprinting
1st Edition
Techniques and Risks for Regenerative Medicine
Description
Innovation is added value to a known process. Bioprinting: Techniques and Risks for Regenerative Medicine aims to stimulate a scientifically grounded, interdisciplinary, multiscale debate and exchange of ideas using the techniques described in the book. 3D printing and additive manufacturing evolved from within the field of Cell Biology will have the ability to recreate cells queried from large amounts of phenotypic and molecular data. Stem Cell biologists, biotechnologists and material engineers, as well as graduate students will greatly benefit from the practical knowledge and case examples provided throughout this book.
Key Features
- Shows the possible risk of rejection of 3D printed cells.
- Contains bioprinting techniques in literature plus actual 3D files adapted and created by the author using several types of 3d printers
- Provides information on how to convert an existing 3-D printer to bioprinter using currently available techniques
- Describes the increased complexity of bioprinting compared to 3D- printing
- Discussion on how 3D printing and additive manufacturing offers the opportunity to 3D print an entire organ, reducing the associated costs of this process when using cells as bioink
Readership
Life Science Researchers and Biomechanical, Biochemical, and Biomaterial Engineers. The techniques described help to advance discovery of new materials or instrumentations
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Biomanufacturing: The Definition and Evolution of a New Genre
- Abstract
- What Is 3D Printing?
- References
- Online Resources on Biomanufacturing
Chapter 2. Reproducing Cells Is Nothing New—A Historical Prospective
- Abstract
- Use in Research
- 2D and 3D Cell Culture Applications Leading to Bioprinting
- References
Chapter 3. Bioprinting Versus 3D Printing
- Abstract
- 3D Printers (and Types) I Personally Own and Use
- Software
- Micro 3D Heart 3D Print
- iBox Nano Heart 3D Print
- FlashForge Dreamer Heart 3D Print
- The 3D History of Bioprinting
- Just Like an Inkjet Printer, Sort Of
- Steps to Personalized Medicine; Made-to-Order Human Organs
- Conventional Steps Proposed for 3D Bioprinting Human Organs
- Uses for 3D Organs
- Further Reading
Chapter 4. Bioprinters in Use Today
- Abstract
- Inkjet-Based Bioprinting
- Laser-Assisted Bioprinting
- Microextrusion-Based Bioprinting
- BioBots
- References
Chapter 5. Materials for Use in Bioprinting
- Abstract
- Bioink Materials
- 3D Printing Biodegradable Polymers
- Thermogels/Gel Formers
- How Does It Work?
- Thermpolymers for 3D Printing
- Medical Implants
- Biobots
- Poloxamer 407
- Gelatin Type A 300 Bloom
- References
Chapter 6. CT Scans Function Like a CAD Design
- Abstract
- Get the Scan Data
- Get the Scan Data Into Osirix
- Clinical Image Data in 2D/3D View
- Export of DICOM Image Scan as 3D Printable Model
- Other Uses for DICOM Images
- MicroDicom Shell Extension
- Preparing for 3D Printing
- References
Chapter 7. Additive Manufacturing and 3D Bioprinting for Pharmaceutical Testing
- Abstract
- Tissue Engineering
- 3D Scaffold Fabrication by Lithography and Printing Techniques
- References
Chapter 8. Advances in Personalized Medicine: Bioprinted Tissues and Organs
- Abstract
- FDA Final Guidance on 3D Printing and Understanding the Specific Regulatory Challenges
- Machine Parameters and Environmental Conditions
- Material Controls
- Additional Resources
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128094037
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053690
About the Author
Maika Mitchell
The lead scientist and principle author in numerous studies involving tumor immunology, Dr. Mitchell has current teaching experience in anatomy and physiology, including recognition for contributions to research development, revenue-focused product development and management of high-tech operations. She is a contributor to the NCBI SNP database for pediatirc and urological cancers.
Dr. Mitchell has been a research scientist for well over 17 years in the biomedical field, most recently as Senior Director of Research & Development in Greater New York conducting flow cytometry and molecular-based assays in conjunction with bioinformatics.
Affiliations and Expertise
ASCP, NSBE, AACC, CAP, NYSDOH, Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, MSKCC, CLC bio, The Science Advisory Board, BioConference Live!, Touch Oncology, PRIMR, and Lean In Community