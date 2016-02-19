Biopolymers
Biopolymers deals with the methods of physical characterization and the principles underlying them, with emphasis on quantitative aspects of sequence, conformation, and structure in both laboratory-synthesized and native biopolymers. The book reviews structural units of biopolymers and describes characterization of biopolymers, the available techniques, the evaluation of underlying principles, and experimental applications. Some of these methods include Raman spectroscopy, theoretical conformation analysis, electron microscopy, and morphology of laboratory-synthesized polymers. The text explains the factors controlling conformation of polypeptides, the steric maps of dipeptides, potential energy maps, and the calculation of tertiary polypeptide structure. The investigator can use X-ray diffraction to determine the structure of polymers and macromolecules, such as diffraction by a crystal, by poorly crystalline polymer systems, or by a helical chain. The book notes that materials that can be crystallized from strong solvents reveal morphology similar to that of commercial polymers, which are different from that of polypeptides or proteins in native tissue. The text explains the basis of infrared and Raman spectroscopy in probing molecular structure and conformation of biological macromolecules. The investigator can also employ nuclear magnetic resonance and dielectric relaxation for conformation in physical organic chemistry, outside of biological macromolecule applications. The book can prove helpful for researchers in ultra-trace analysis, polymer research, and analytical chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Structural Units of Biopolymers
Introduction
Amino Acids
Sugars
Nucleotides
References
2. Conformation
Introduction
The Peptide Bond
Factors Controlling Conformation of Polypeptides
Characteristics of Helices
Steric Maps of Dipeptides
Interatomic Interaction Potentials
Potential Energy Maps
Calculation of Tertiary Polypeptide Structure and Summary of Polypeptide
Conformation
Conformational Analysis for Other Biopolymers
References
Appendix
3. Structure Determination by X-Ray Diffraction
Introduction
Diffraction of X Rays by a Crystal. The Reciprocal Lattice
Symmetry of Chain Molecules
Structure Determination
Diffraction by Poorly Crystalline Polymer Systems
Diffraction by a Helical Chain
Identification of the Chain Conformation
Single Crystals of Globular Proteins
References
4. Tertiary Structure and Morphology of Synthetic Biopolymers
Introduction
Types of Molecular Arrangement
The Calculation of Crystal Structures
Observation of Morphology of Synthetic Biopolymers
Discussion of Morphology
Morphology of Synthetic Polysaccharides and Polynucleotides
Summary
Appendix: Electron Diffraction
References
5. Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy
Introduction
Spectroscopy of Polypeptides
Spectroscopy of Polynucleotides
Polysaccharides
References
6. Electronic Spectroscopy
Introduction
The Chromophores
The Peptide Bond
Nucleotides
Line Broadening
Oligomers
Ultraviolet Absorption by Biopolymers
Optical Rotation
Optical Rotatory Dispersion
Circular Dichroism
Nucleosides and Nucleotides
Optical Properties of Polysaccharides
Conformational Transitions of Polysaccharides
Spectra of Complexes
References
7. Physical Properties of Biopolymers in Dilute Solutions
Symbols
Introduction
Determination of Particle Size and Shape
Osmometry
Light Scattering
Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering by Solutions of Macromolecules
Viscometry
Sedimentation
Flow Birefringence
Characterization of Conformation, Structure, and Conformational Transitions in Solution
Appendix: Statistical Ways of Averaging a Distribution of Molecular Weights
References
8. Electrical and Magnetic Field Effects
Introduction
Proton Magnetic Resonance
The Chemical Shift
Spin Coupling
Linewidth
The Charge Distribution and Chemical Shifts of Amino Acids
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of Peptide Oligomers
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of Polypeptides
Coupling Constants and Conformational Analysis
Application of nmr Spectroscopy to Native Proteins
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of Polynucleotides
Dielectric Dispersion by Biopolymers
Dielectric Properties of Biopolymer Solutions
Dielectric Dispersion and Rotatory Diffusion Coefficient
Experimental Information
References
9. Conformation of Polypeptides
Homobiopolymers in the Solid State
Homobiopolymers in Solution
Conformation in Mixed Solvents
Temperature-Induced Transitions
Copolymers
Sequential Polypeptides
References
10. Fibrous Proteins and Biopolymer Models
Introduction
Silk Proteins
Collagen
Elastin
Resilin
The Keratins
The Muscle Proteins
Summary of Fibrous Proteins
References
11. The Polysaccharides
Introduction
Polysaccharide Structures
Cellulose
Chitin
Xylans
Mannans
Amylose
Alginic Acids
A-B-Polysaccharides
Carrageenans
Hyaluronic Acid
References
12. Nucleic Acids and Polynucleotides
Introduction
Double-Helical Conformation
Solid-State Structure
Solution Properties
Transfer RNA
Protein Synthesis and the Genetic Code
References
13. Globular Proteins
X-Ray Diffraction
Prediction of Chain Conformation for Globular Proteins
Myoglobin
Hemoglobin
Lysozyme
Ribonuclease
Chymotrypsin
Papain
Carboxypeptidase A
Other Techniques for Determining the Conformation of Globular Protein
References
Author Index
Subject Index
