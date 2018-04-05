Biopolymers for Food Design, Volume 20
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biopolymers in Food Industry
2. Improving technological properties of biopolymers by dynamic high-pressure processing
3. Biopolymers for fat-replaced foods design
4. Microbial Polysaccharides in Food Industry
5. Dietary fibers in modern food production: A special perspective with beta-glucans
6. Cold- and heat-gelling biopolymers in food texture control
7. Application of Biopolymers in Microencapsulation Processes
8. Biopolymer packaging materials for food shelf-life prolongation
9. Functionality of starch derivatives in bakery and confectionery products
10. Fabrication and modification of novel biopolymer films to design bioactive delivery systems and stable food emulsions
11. New derivatives of modified starch for food technology
12. Nanostructuring Biopolymers for Improved Food Quality and Safety
13. Applications of alginate as a functional food ingredient
14. Present and future of (bio)degradable polymers for food packaging application
15. Chitosan applications in food industry
Biopolymers for Food Design, Volume 20 in the Handbook of Bioengineering series, describes how biopolymers have made a major impact in the food industry, from food design, to food control and safety. Biopolymers can be used in the development of novel nutritional alternatives, to replace difficult to obtain food products, or for foods inaccessible or inappropriate for a particular population (i.e. allergic to specific components). In addition, some polymers can be used as functional ingredients, and can also represent efficient scaffolds for food ingredients with therapeutic values. This valuable reference is ideal for those looking for new solutions for the food industry.
- Presents common biopolymers and their applications in food bioengineering, from food design, to control and safety
- Identifies how the use of certain biopolymers can result in faster production time and reduced costs
- Includes cutting-edge technologies used in research for food design and other food-related applications
- Discusses the use of biopolymers in food packaging, shelf-life extension, and the creation of novel food products
R & D personnel and marketing executives of food companies, academic researchers, industrial scientists and policy makers of several sectors (food, materials, pharma)
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 5th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114490
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128115015
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania