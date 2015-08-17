Biopolymers: Applications and Trends - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323353991, 9780323354332

Biopolymers: Applications and Trends

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Niaounakis
eBook ISBN: 9780323354332
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323353991
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 17th August 2015
Page Count: 604
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
143.00
121.55
200.00
170.00
215.41
183.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
143.00
121.55
125.00
106.25
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Foreword
  • Abbreviations of Biopolymers
  • 1. Definitions of Terms and Types of Biopolymers
    • 1.1. General
    • 1.2. Definition of Terms
    • 1.3. Classification of Biopolymers
    • 1.4. Types and Chemistry of Biopolymers
    • 1.5. Polyesters
    • 1.6. Poly(ether-esters) (Bio-Based)
    • 1.7. Aliphatic Polycarbonates
    • 1.8. Polyamides
    • 1.9. Poly(ester amides)
    • 1.10. Poly(ether amides)
    • 1.11. Polyurethanes (Bio-Based PU)
    • 1.12. Polysaccharides
    • 1.13. Lignin
    • 1.14. Vinyl Polymers
    • 1.15. Diene Polymers
    • 1.16. Other Biodegradable Polymers
    • 1.17. Sources of Biopolymers
    • Patents
  • 2. Properties
    • 2.1. Intrinsic Properties
    • 2.2. Processing Properties
    • 2.3. Product Properties
    • Patents
  • 3. Packaging
    • 3.1. Introduction
    • 3.2. Films
    • 3.3. Bags, Sachets, and Nets
    • 3.4. Containers
    • 3.5. Funeral Devices
    • Patents
  • 4. Agriculture/Forestry/Fishery
    • 4.1. Agriculture/Forestry
    • 4.2. Fishery
    • Patents
  • 5. Electronics
    • 5.1. Introduction
    • 5.2. Electronic Devices
    • 5.3. Audio Devices
    • 5.4. Printed Circuit Boards
    • 5.5. Insulators
    • Patents
  • 6. Automotive Applications
    • 6.1. General
    • 6.2. Vehicle Components
    • 6.3. Interior Parts
    • 6.4. Exterior Parts
    • 6.5. Door Components
    • 6.6. Electrical Components
    • 6.7. Steering
    • 6.8. Fuel and Exhaust System
    • 6.9. Engine, Transmission, and Radiator
    • 6.10. Wheel Parts
    • 6.11. Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning
    • 6.12. Hybrid and Electrical Vehicles
    • Patents
  • 7. Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Applications
    • 7.1. Biopolymers
    • 7.2. Wound Enclosures, Body Implants, and Tissue Engineering Materials
    • 7.3. Drug Delivery Matrices or Vehicles
    • 7.4. Dentistry
    • 7.5. Diagnostic or Therapeutic Imaging
    • Patents
  • 8. Cosmetics
    • 8.1. Cleansing Preparations
    • 8.2. Makeup and Other Facial Preparations
    • 8.3. Hair Care Preparations
    • 8.4. Sunscreen Preparations
    • 8.5. Manicure and Pedicure Preparations
    • 8.6. Accessories and Containers for Handling Cosmetic Substances
    • Patents
  • 9. Sports/Toys/Board Games
    • 9.1. Sports Articles
    • 9.2. Amusements
    • Patents
  • 10. Building and Construction Applications
    • 10.1. Biopolymers Used as Building and Construction Materials
    • 10.2. Construction and Building Materials
    • 10.3. Biocomposites
    • 10.4. Insulation Materials and Structures
    • 10.5. Materials and Components of Interior Design/Decoration
    • 10.6. Soil Erosion
    • 10.7. Foundations, Pavings
    • 10.8. Artificial Stones
    • 10.9. Subterranean Constructions
    • Patents
  • Glossary
  • Index
  • Index of Companies
  • Index of Inventors
  • Index of Patents

Description

Biopolymers: Applications and Trends provides an up-to-date summary of the varying market applications of biopolymers characterized by biodegradability and sustainability. It includes tables with the commercial names and properties of each biopolymer family, along with biopolymers for each marketing segment, not only presenting all the major market players, but also highlighting trends and new developments in products.

The book includes a thorough breakdown of the vast range of application areas, including medical and pharmaceutical, packaging, construction, automotive, and many more, giving engineers critical materials information in an area which has traditionally been more limited than conventional polymers.

In addition, the book uses recent patent information to convey the latest applications and techniques in the area, thus further illustrating the rapid pace of development and need for intellectual property for companies working on new and innovative products.

Key Features

  • Provides an up-to-date summary of the varying market applications of biopolymers characterized by biodegradability and sustainability
  • Includes tables with the commercial names and properties of each biopolymer family, along with biopolymers for each marketing segment
  • Presents a thorough breakdown of the vast range of application areas, including medical and pharmaceutical, packaging, construction, automotive, and many more
  • Uses recent patent information to convey the latest applications and techniques in the area, thus further illustrating the rapid pace of development and need for intellectual property

Readership

Product development engineers in the field of plastics, particular in processing and production of biopolymers. Design engineers involved in creating new products and substituting biopolymers into existing products, particularly in packaging, automotive, medical sectors. Biopolymer researchers seeking to learn more about processes and applications.

Details

No. of pages:
604
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2016
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780323354332
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323353991

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Michael Niaounakis Author

European Patent Office, Rijswijk, Netherlands

Affiliations and Expertise

European Patent Office, Rijswijk, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.