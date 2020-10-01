Biopolymers and their Industrial Applications
1st Edition
From Plant, Animal, and Marine Sources, to Functional Products
Biopolymers and their Industrial Applications: From Plant, Animal, and Marine Sources, to Functional Products is a detailed guide to the use of biopolymers for advanced applications, across a range of key industries. In terms of processing and cost, bio-based polymers are becoming increasingly viable for an ever-broadening range of novel industrial applications
The book begins with an overview of biopolymers, explaining resources, demands, sustainability, life cycle assessment (LCA) modelling and simulation, and classifications. Further in-depth chapters explore the latest techniques and methodologies for isolation and physicochemical characterization, materials selection, and processing for blends and composites. Chapters 6 to 14 each focus on the preparation and applications of biopolymers in a specific industrial area, including food science and nutraceuticals, medicine and pharmaceuticals, textiles, cosmeceutical, packaging, adhesives and automotive, 3D printing, super capacitor and energy storage devices, and environmental applications. The final chapter compares and analyses biopolymers alongside synthetic polymers, also offering a valuable insight into the social, economic, and environmental aspects.
This is an essential resource for all those looking to understand, research, or utilize biopolymers in industrial applications. This includes researchers, scientists, and advanced students working in biopolymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, materials science, nanotechnology, composites, and biotechnology. In industry, this is a highly valuable book for scientists, R&D professionals, designers, and engineers across industries and disciplines, looking to utilize biopolymers for components and products.
- Introduces a broad range of industrial application areas, including food, medicine, textiles, cosmetics, packaging, automotive, 3D printing, energy, and more
- Offers an industry-oriented approach, addressing challenges, and explaining the preparation and application of biopolymers for functional products and parts
- Considers important factors such as resources, classification, sustainability, and life cycle assessment (LCA) modelling and simulation
Academic: Researchers, scientists and advanced students in biopolymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, materials science, nanotechnology, composites, and biotechnology. Industry: Scientists, R&D professionals, designers, and engineers across industries and disciplines, looking to utilize biopolymers for components and products
- Overview of biopolymers: Resources, demands, sustainability and Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modeling and simulation
2. Biopolymers and their classifications: Biodegradable and non-biodegradable biopolymers
3. Isolation and physicochemical characterization of biopolymers
4. Methodologies for selecting biopolymers and their characteristic features for various industrial applications
5. Biopolymer blends and composites: Processing technologies and their properties for industrial applications
6. Biopolymer in food and food products and nutraceutical industries
7. Biopolymer in medicinal and pharmaceutical industries
8. Biopolymers in textile industries
9. Biopolymer: Applications in cosmeceutical industries
10. Biopolymers in packaging in different industries
11. Biopolymers in adhesive and automotive industries
12. Biopolymers: Opportunities and challenges for 3D-printing
13. Biopolymer composites in super capacitor and energy storage devices
14. Biopolymer in environmental applications – Industrial waste water treatment
15. Advantages of biopolymers over synthetic polymers: Social, economic and environmental aspects
Sabu Thomas
Prof. Sabu Thomas is currently the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He is a Professor at the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and Full Professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. His ground-breaking research has covered the areas of polymer science and engineering, polymer nanocomposites, elastomers, polymer blends, interpenetrating polymer networks, polymer membranes, green composites and nanocomposites, nanomedicine and green nanotechnology. Prof. Thomas has received several national and international awards in recognition for his work, and recently received Honoris Causa (DSc) from the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France, in recognition for his contributions to polymer science and engineering. Prof. Thomas has published over 750 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 74 books.
Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University, Professor, International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and Full Professor of Polymer Science and Engineering, School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India
Sreeraj Gopi
Sreeraj Gopi, a doctorate in organic chemistry and nanotechnology, working in the area of natural products, isolation and establishing the biological activities. He has published more than 75 international articles, filed more than 70 international patents including in USA and in Europe. During his work at Plant Lipids, he has developed many innovative products and invented many technologies. He is also co-author of many books, and also invited speaker in many universities. He is servicing as an adjunct professor in many universities like Stockholm University, Sweden, Siberian Federal University, Russia and Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He has travelled more than 30 countries and given lectures.
Chief Scientist, Plantlipids Pvt Ltd and Chief Scientific Officer, Aurea Biolabs Pvt Ltd.
Augustine Amalraj
Dr. Augustine Amalraj is currently working as an Assistant Manager in the Department of Research and Development at Plant Lipids Private Limited, Cochin, India. He obtained his Doctoral degree in Chemistry from Gandhigram Rural Institute – Deemed University, Gandhigram, Tamil Nadu, India. His research interests are in applied chemistry, food chemistry, natural product chemistry, environmental chemistry, chemosensors, and polymer and nanocomposite materials. He has published more than 40 research articles in international journals, as well as 6 book chapters.
Aurea Biolabs Private Ltd, India