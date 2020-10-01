Biopolymers and their Industrial Applications: From Plant, Animal, and Marine Sources, to Functional Products is a detailed guide to the use of biopolymers for advanced applications, across a range of key industries. In terms of processing and cost, bio-based polymers are becoming increasingly viable for an ever-broadening range of novel industrial applications

The book begins with an overview of biopolymers, explaining resources, demands, sustainability, life cycle assessment (LCA) modelling and simulation, and classifications. Further in-depth chapters explore the latest techniques and methodologies for isolation and physicochemical characterization, materials selection, and processing for blends and composites. Chapters 6 to 14 each focus on the preparation and applications of biopolymers in a specific industrial area, including food science and nutraceuticals, medicine and pharmaceuticals, textiles, cosmeceutical, packaging, adhesives and automotive, 3D printing, super capacitor and energy storage devices, and environmental applications. The final chapter compares and analyses biopolymers alongside synthetic polymers, also offering a valuable insight into the social, economic, and environmental aspects.

This is an essential resource for all those looking to understand, research, or utilize biopolymers in industrial applications. This includes researchers, scientists, and advanced students working in biopolymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, materials science, nanotechnology, composites, and biotechnology. In industry, this is a highly valuable book for scientists, R&D professionals, designers, and engineers across industries and disciplines, looking to utilize biopolymers for components and products.