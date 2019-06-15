Biopolymer Nanostructures for Food Encapsulation Purposes
1st Edition
Description
Biopolymer Nanostructures for Food Encapsulation Purposes, a volume in the Nanoencapsulation in the Food Industry series, guides readers on how to fabricate and apply nanostructures from different proteins, carbohydrates and chemical sources for food encapsulation purposes. This book covers recent and applied research in all disciplines of bioactive and nutrient delivery. Chapters emphasize original results relating to experimental, theoretical, formulations and/or applications of nano-structured biopolymers.
Key Features
- Includes updated applications of biopolymer nanostructures from different protein, carbohydrate and chemical sources
- Discloses the current knowledge and potential of biopolymer nanostructures
- Brings the novel applications of biopolymer nanostructures for the development of bioactive delivery systems together
Readership
Academics, students, researchers, industrials, and those who are working or interested in various fields of micro/nanoencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients particularly in the food and pharmaceutical areas
Table of Contents
Section 1: Milk protein nanostructures
Section 2: Other protein nanostructures
Section 3: Polysaccharide nanostructures
Section 4: Synthetic biopolymer nanostructures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156643
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156636
About the Editor
Seid Jafari
Prof. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland (Australia), in 2006. He has been working on the nanoemulsification and nanoencapsulation of food bioactive ingredients for the past 15 years. Now, as a full Professor, he is an academic member of GUASNR (Iran). He has published more than 150 papers in top-ranked International Food Science Journals (h-index=35 in Scopus) and 30 book chapters along with editing 11 books with Elsevier. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% world scientists with the highest citations by Thomson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences. Also in December 2017, he was selected as one of the top national researchers by the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology. Recently in November 2018, he was awarded as one of the world highly cited researchers in cross-field by Clarivate Analytics (Web of Science).
Affiliations and Expertise
Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural resources, IRAN