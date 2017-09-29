Biopolymer Grafting: Synthesis and Properties
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Synthesis and Characterization of Graft-Copolymers of Plant Polysaccharideses
2. Functional Separation Membranes from Grafted Biopolymers: Synthesis and Properties
3. Alginate Based Graft Copolymers: Structure and Synthesis
4. Polysaccharides in Alternative Methods for Insulin Delivery
5. Development of Bioactive Paper by Capsaicin Grafting onto Cellulose
6. Peptide-Based Derivative-Grafted Silica for Molecular Recognition System: Synthesis and Characterization
7. Graft Copolymer of Chitosan: Structure and Chemistry
8. Nano Polymers: Graphene and Functionalization
9. Cellulose Nanocrystals Functionalization by Grafting
10. Bioactive Materials Based on Biopolymers Grafted on Conducting Polymers: Recent Trends in Biomedical Field and Sensing
11. Grafting of Polysaccharides: Recent Advances
12. Grafted Nanocellulose as an Advanced Smart Biopolymer
Description
Biopolymer Grafting: Synthesis and Properties presents the latest research and developments in fundamental of synthesis and properties of biopolymer-based graft copolymers. The book presents a broad overview of the biopolymer grafting process, along with trends in the field. It also introduces a range of grafting methods which lead to materials with enhanced properties for a range of practical applications, along with the positives and limitations of these techniques. The book bridges the knowledge gap between the scientific principles and industrial applications of polymer grafting.
This book covers synthesis and characterization of graft-copolymers of plant polysaccharides, functional separation membranes from grafted biopolymers, and polysaccharides in alternative methods for insulin delivery. Recent trends and advances in this area are discussed, assisting materials scientists and researchers in mapping out the future of these new "green" materials through value addition to enhance their use.
Key Features
- Introduces polymer researchers to a promising, rapidly developing method for modifying naturally derived biopolymers
- Provides a one-stop shop covering synthesis, properties, characterization and graft copolymerization of bio-based polymeric materials
- Increases familiarity with a range of biopolymer grafting processes, enabling materials scientists and engineers to improve material properties and widen the range of potential biopolymer applications
Readership
Academic researchers in polymer science, chemistry, biochemistry, materials science and engineering – particularly those involved in surface modification. Materials scientists in industrial R&D in the plastics industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 29th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104613
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323481045
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Vijay Kumar Thakur Editor
Vijay Kumar Thakur is Permanent Faculty in the School of Aerospace, Transport and Manufacturing Engineering, Cranfield University, UK. Previously he was a Staff Scientist in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Washington State University, USA, Research Scientist in Temasek Laboratories at Nanyang Technological University Singapore and Visiting Research Fellow in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering at LHU Taiwan. He spent his postdoctoral study in Materials Science & Engineering at Iowa State University, USA. He has extensive expertise in the synthesis of polymers, nano materials, nanocomposites, biocomposites, graft copolymers, high performance capacitors and electrochromic materials. He sits on the editorial board of several SCI journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield University UK