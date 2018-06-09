Biopolymer Electrolytes
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications in Energy Storage
Description
Biopolymer Electrolytes: Fundamentals and Applications in Energy Storage provides the core fundamentals and applications for polyelectrolytes and their properties with a focus on biopolymer electrolytes. Increasing global energy and environmental challenges demand clean and sustainable energy sources to support the modern society. One of the feasible technologies is to use green energy and green materials in devices. Biopolymer electrolytes are one such green material and, hence, have enormous application potential in devices such as electrochemical cells and fuel cells.
Key Features
- Features a stable of case studies throughout the book that underscore key concepts and applications
- Provides the core fundamentals and applications for polyelectrolytes and their properties
- Weaves the subject of biopolymer electrolytes across a broad range of disciplines, including chemistry, chemical engineering, materials science, environmental science, and pharmaceutical science
Readership
Physical chemists, chemical engineers, and material scientists form the primary audience. The book will appeal to environmental scientists and pharmaceutical scientists as well. The secondary audience is comprised of students at the upper undergraduate and graduate level enrolled in related coursework
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Experimental techniques
3. Blend biopolymer electrolyte
4. Gel biopolymer electrolyte
5. Solid biopolymer electrolyte
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 9th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136119
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128134474
About the Author
Sudhakar Y.N.
Dr. Sudhakar Y N is an Assistant Professor at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College (Autonomous). He received his doctorate in electrochemistry from Manipal University. He currently has 25 publications highlighting the study of biodegradable polymer electrolytes for supercapacitor and a book Electrochemical Capacitor (2015). His current interest includes the developing nanomaterials for energy devices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Dept. of Chemistry, Sri Dharmasthala Manjunateshwara College (Autonomous), Ujire, DK, Karnataka, India
M. Selvakumar
Selva M. Kumar, PhD, is associate professor in the Dept. of Chemistry at Manipal University in Manipal, Karnataka, India. Dr. Selvakumar has 7 years of experience as an instructor and 14 years of research experience with a focus on polymer electrolytes and electrode materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in the Dept. of Chemistry at Manipal University in Manipal, Karnataka, India
D. Krishna Bhat
D. Krishna Bhat, PhD, is professor in the Dept. of Chemistry at NITK University in Surathkal, Mangalore, India. Dr. Bhat has 23 years of teaching and research experience. His major areas of research interest are electrochemistry, solution chemistry and nanomaterials for energy and environmental applications, and he has authored 65 journal articles on these topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in the Dept. of Chemistry at NITK University in Surathkal, Mangalore, India