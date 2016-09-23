Biopolymer Composites in Electronics
1st Edition
Description
Biopolymer Composites in Electronics examines the current state-of-the-art in the electronic application based on biopolymer composites. Covering the synthesis, dispersion of fillers, characterization and fabrication of the composite materials, the book will help materials scientists and engineers address the challenges posed by the increased use of biopolymeric materials in electronic applications.
The influence of preparation techniques on the generation of micro, meso, and nanoscale fillers, and the effect of filler size and dispersion on various biopolymers are discussed in detail. Applications covered include sensors, actuators, optics, fuel cells, photovoltaics, dielectrics, electromagnetic shielding, piezoelectrics, flexible displays, and microwave absorbers.
In addition, characterization techniques are discussed and compared, enabling scientists and engineers to make the correct choice of technique. This book is a ‘one-stop’ reference for researchers, covering the entire state-of-the-art in biopolymer electronics. Written by a collection of expert worldwide contributors from industry, academia, government, and private research institutions, it is an outstanding reference for researchers in the field of biopolymer composites for advanced technologies.
Key Features
- Enables researchers to keep up with the rapid development of biopolymer electronics, which offer light, flexible, and more cost-effective alternatives to conventional materials of solar cells, light-emitting diodes, and transistors
- Includes thorough coverage of the physics and chemistry behind biopolymer composites, helping readers to become rapidly acquainted with the fiel
- Provides in-depth information on the range of biopolymer applications in electronics, from printed flexible conductors and novel semiconductor components, to intelligent labels, large area displays, and solar panels
Readership
Researchers in materials science, polymer chemistry and polymer physics, and electronic engineers in industry. Product development engineers in the field of plastics, particularly in processing and production of biopolymers. Design engineers involved in creating new products and substituting biopolymers into existing products
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgment
- 1: Introduction of Biopolymer Composites: What to Do in Electronics?
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biopolymers and its Composites
- 3. Significance of Biopolymer Composites in Electronics
- 4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 2: Electrical Conductivity Behavior of Biopolymer Composites
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Poly(ɛ-Caprolactone) Polymer
- 3. Pure Polypyrrole
- 4. Polyaniline Polymer
- 5. Poly(3,4-Ethylenedioxythiophene): Poly(Styrene Sulfonate), PEDOT:PSS
- 6. Polythiophene Polymer
- 7. Polyacetylene
- 8. Conclusions
- 3: Biopolymer Composites With High Dielectric Performance: Interface Engineering
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biopolymers
- 3. Biodegradable Conducting Polymers
- 4. Methods of Synthesis of Biopolymer Composites
- 5. Dielectric Behavior of Polymer Composites
- 6. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 4: Thermal Conductivity of Biocomposite Materials
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biocomposites
- 3. Conclusions
- 5: Thermoelectric Properties of Biopolymer Composites
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Thermoelectric Effect
- 3. Biopolymer
- 4. What is Biopolymer Composites?
- 5. Modification of Biopolymer to Biocomposites
- 6. Electrical Conductivity of Selected Biopolymer Composites for Making Thermoelectric Device
- 7. Biopolymer Composites in Thermoelectric Applications
- 8. Challenges and Future Trends
- 9. Conclusions
- 6: Biopolymer Composites in Fuel Cells
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chitosan and Its Composites Preparation Methods
- 3. Chitosan and Its Composite for PEM Fuel Cell Applications
- 4. Alginate-Based Membranes PEM Fuel Cell Applications
- 5. Chitosan for PEM Fuel Cell Electrode Applications
- 6. Biopolymers for Other Fuel Cell Membrane Applications
- 7. Challenges to Meet Out
- 8. Summary and Future Perspective
- 7: Biopolymer Composites in Field-Effect Transistors
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Working of FETs
- 3. Applications of FETs
- 4. Conclusions
- 8: Development of Microwave Absorbers From Biopolymer Composites
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biopolymers Composites: An Overview
- 3. Natural Biopolymers Composites: A Microwave Approach
- 4. Synthetic Biopolymer Composites: A Microwave Approach
- 5. Biopolymer Composites: An Endless Source of Application
- 6. Conclusions
- 9: Biopolymer Composites for Electromagnetic Interference Shielding
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. EMI Shielding Mechanism
- 3. Shield Requirements and Materials for EMI Shielding
- 4. Conclusions
- 10: Biopolymer Composites in Light Emitting Diodes
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. LEDs
- 3. Graphene and Carbon Nanotube–Based LEDs
- 4. Bio-OLEDs
- 5. Conclusions and Challenges
- 11: Multifunctional Smart Biopolymer Composites as Actuators
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. EAPap
- 3. Ionic EAPap
- 4. Hybrid EAPap
- 5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- 12: Piezo- and Thermoelectric Materials From Biopolymer Composites
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Basics
- 3. Biopolymer Nanocomposites as Piezoelectric Materials
- 4. Biopolymer Nanocomposites as Thermoelectric Materials
- 5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- 13: Development of Biosensors From Biopolymer Composites
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biosensors
- 3. Biopolymers
- 4. Biopolymer Composites
- 5. Biorecognition Element
- 6. Current Developments and Future Perspective
- 14: Development of Vapor/Gas Sensors From Biopolymer Composites
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fabrication of Transducers of Gas/Vapor Sensor Devices
- 3. Application of Biopolymer Gas/Vapor Sensors
- 4. Summary and Challenges
- 15: Biopolymers for Biocomposites and Chemical Sensor Applications
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cellulose
- 3. Starch
- 4. Lignin
- 5. Chitin and Chitosan
- 6. Alginate
- 7. Polyhydroxyalkanoates
- 8. Polylactic Acid
- 9. Pullulan
- 10. Collagen and Gelatin
- 11. Biopolymer Composites
- 12. Biopolymers as Chemical Sensors
- 13. Conclusions
- 16: Strain, Pressure, Temperature, Proximity, and Tactile Sensors From Biopolymer Composites
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis and Characterization of Biopolymer Composites
- 3. Different Sensors From Biopolymer Composites
- 4. Challenges and Future Perspectives
- 5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- 17: Biopolymer Composites in Photovoltaics and Photodetectors
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Photovoltaic Application of Biopolymer Composite
- 3. Biopolymer Composites Based UV Photodetectors
- 4. Conclusions
- 18: Application of Biopolymer Composites in Super Capacitor
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Principle of Supercapacitors
- 3. Supercapacitor Materials
- 4. Application of Supercapacitors in Electronics
- 5. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 23rd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009741
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128092613
About the Editor
Kishor Kumar Sadasivuni
Dr Kishor Kumar Sadasivuni is Group Leader of Smart Nanosolutions at the Center for Advanced Materials, Qatar University, Doha, Qatar. Dr. Sadasivuni was graduated from University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and currently he is working in Center for Advanced Materials, Qatar University. He has published more than 100 Journal papers, 12 book chapters and edited 7 books. He has around 10 years of experience in synthesis & characterization of nanoparticles and also in manufacturing nanocomposites for industrial applications. His areas of interest includes different types of nanocomposite fabrication, modifications, designs and their applications in lightweight technologies such as sensors, piezoelectric, actuators, energy storage, memory storage and flexible electronics. For the past ten years he has been a consultant providing solutions to numerous problems of the chemical, materials, polymer and plastic industries. He holds couple of patents in the field of engineering and material science. In 2017, he received Tyre & Rubber Industry Leadership Acknowledgement Awards (TRILA): Young Research Scholar of the Year. He has worked in many international laboratories including USA, Qatar, South Korea, Germany, Sweden, Italy and France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Qatar University, Qatar
John-John Cabibihan
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, Qatar University, Qatar
Deepalekshmi Ponnamma
Dr. Deepalekshmi Ponnamma is working as a post-doctoral researcher at the Center for Advanced Materials, Qatar University. She recently obtained her PhD in Material Science from the Institute of Frontier Materials, Deakin University, Australia, and previously worked at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. She has over five years of research experience and has extensive knowledge in the field of polymer nanocomposites. Her research is focused on nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes and graphene and the significance of developing technologically applicable polymer nanocomposites. She has also studied the properties of elastomer nanocomposites with the help of spectroscopic techniques. She has written 13 publications in international journals and 10 book chapters, and has edited 4 books. She has presented many papers at international conferences and has won best poster and oral presentation awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Qatar University, Qatar
Mariam Ali S A Al-Maadeed
Professor Mariam Ali S A Al-Maadeed is Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies, Professor, Qatar University, Doha, Qatar. She received her Ph.D. in Materials Science from Alexandria University in Alexandria, Egypt in 2001, and joined the Physics Department at Qatar University in the same year. Prof. Al-Maadeed has excellent experience and a large amount of internationally recognized work in the field of polymers, characterization and structure, as well as in nanocomposites and nanotechnology. Her work is featured in more than 130 journals and conference publications. Prof. Al-Maadeed has given many consultations and workshops to a diverse group of organizations, across industry, government ministries, and communities. She is currently a member in many advisory committees and editorial board bodies such as Advanced Manufacturing: Polymer & Composites Science, Taylor and Francis and Emergent Materials, Springer. Prof. Al-Maadeed has designed and contributed to many workshops, symposiums and conferences in the field of materials science, and in teaching and learning strategies. She received the Physics State Award for 2010, the Gulf Petrochemical Association (GPCA) Plastic Excellence Award in 2014 and the ISESCO Prize in Science & Technology 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Advanced Materials, Qatar University, Qatar
Jaehwan Kim
Affiliations and Expertise
Inha University