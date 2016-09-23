Biopolymer Composites in Electronics examines the current state-of-the-art in the electronic application based on biopolymer composites. Covering the synthesis, dispersion of fillers, characterization and fabrication of the composite materials, the book will help materials scientists and engineers address the challenges posed by the increased use of biopolymeric materials in electronic applications.

The influence of preparation techniques on the generation of micro, meso, and nanoscale fillers, and the effect of filler size and dispersion on various biopolymers are discussed in detail. Applications covered include sensors, actuators, optics, fuel cells, photovoltaics, dielectrics, electromagnetic shielding, piezoelectrics, flexible displays, and microwave absorbers.

In addition, characterization techniques are discussed and compared, enabling scientists and engineers to make the correct choice of technique. This book is a ‘one-stop’ reference for researchers, covering the entire state-of-the-art in biopolymer electronics. Written by a collection of expert worldwide contributors from industry, academia, government, and private research institutions, it is an outstanding reference for researchers in the field of biopolymer composites for advanced technologies.