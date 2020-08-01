Biopolymer-based Metal Nanoparticle Chemistry for Sustainable Applications

Biopolymers are becoming an increasingly important area of research as traditional chemical feedstocks run low and concerns about environmental impacts increase. One area of particular interest is their use for more sustainable development of metal nanoparticles. Biopolymer-based Metal Nanoparticle Chemistry for Sustainability Applications reviews key polymers found in nature, their characterization and modification, and processes for applying them in the development of metal nanoparticles.

Beginning with an introduction to both green chemistry and biopolymers, the book goes on to provide a detailed, comprehensive guide to the classification of biopolymers, with specific details on polysaccharides, proteins and polypeptides, along with a range of other key natural polymers. Synthesis, characterization and toxicity of natural polymer-based metal nanoparticles are then discussed, before the book goes on to review the use of such particles across a range of important sustainable applications, and future trends in their development and usage.



Drawing on the experience of its expert editors, Biopolymer-based Metal Nanoparticle Chemistry for Sustainability Applications highlights novel topics related to the development and application of natural polymer-based metal nanoparticles, making it an ideal resource for all those working in the areas of green, materials and environmental chemistry, and polymer science and engineering.