Biopolymer-based Metal Nanoparticle Chemistry for Sustainable Applications
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Biopolymers are becoming an increasingly important area of research as traditional chemical feedstocks run low and concerns about environmental impacts increase. One area of particular interest is their use for more sustainable development of metal nanoparticles. Biopolymer-based Metal Nanoparticle Chemistry for Sustainability Applications reviews key polymers found in nature, their characterization and modification, and processes for applying them in the development of metal nanoparticles.
Beginning with an introduction to both green chemistry and biopolymers, the book goes on to provide a detailed, comprehensive guide to the classification of biopolymers, with specific details on polysaccharides, proteins and polypeptides, along with a range of other key natural polymers. Synthesis, characterization and toxicity of natural polymer-based metal nanoparticles are then discussed, before the book goes on to review the use of such particles across a range of important sustainable applications, and future trends in their development and usage.
Drawing on the experience of its expert editors, Biopolymer-based Metal Nanoparticle Chemistry for Sustainability Applications highlights novel topics related to the development and application of natural polymer-based metal nanoparticles, making it an ideal resource for all those working in the areas of green, materials and environmental chemistry, and polymer science and engineering.
Key Features
- Reviews novel sources of polymers with high potential as green media for synthesizing nanostructures
- Provides technological details on the synthesis of natural polymer-based metal nanoparticles
- Highlights the use of natural polymer supports and the impact of their properties on stability, morphology and scale of nanostructures
Readership
Physical, green and materials chemists, Materials scientists and engineers, Polymer researchers and developers, Environmental scientists and all those working in related fields across academia and industry
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
1. An Introduction to Green Chemistry
2. Biopolymers: Production to Consumption
Part 2: Classification of Biopolymers
3. Polysaccharide Biopolymer Chemistry
4. Protein Biopolymers Chemistry
5. Polypeptide Biopolymer Chemistry
6. Polylactic Acid & Polyhydroxybutyrate Chemistry
Part 3: Synthesis and Characterization of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
7. Synthesis of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
8. Physicochemical characterization of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
9. Toxicity of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
10. Biodegradability and Clearance Properties of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
Part 3: Sustainability Applications of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
11. Catalytic Applications of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
12. Environmental Applications of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
13. Food Packaging Applications of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
14. Biological and Biomedical Applications of Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
15. Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles for Biosensing
16. Future Trends in Biopolymer-Based Metal Nanoparticles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221082
About the Author
Mahmoud Nasrollahzadeh
Professor Mahmoud Nasrollahzadeh received his BSc (2003) in applied Chemistry and MSc (2007) in organic chemistry. In 2012 he graduated his PhD in organic chemistry at the Bu-Ali Sina University, Iran and then he joined to chemistry department at the University of Qom as assistant professor. Up to now he published around 97 publications in high impact international journals. His current research interests mainly focus on the organometallic chemistry and design of new synthetic routes to the synthesis of novel organic molecules. During the last years his research shifted toward phytochemistry, green synthesis of metal and metal oxides nanocatalysts, photocatalysts and surface modification of colloidal inorganic nanostructures. He has been awarded many scientific Iranian and international prizes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Qom, Iran