Biophysics and Other Topics
1st Edition
Description
Biophysics and Other Topics: Selected Papers by Aharon Katzir-Katchalsky covers papers on polyelectrolytes, mechanochemistry, irreversible thermodynamics, membrane processes, network thermodynamics, biophysics, and science and humanities. The book discusses on polyelectrolytes, the electrostatic potential, thermodynamic properties, interaction with small molecules and ions, and cooperative transitions. The text also describes mechanochemistry; dynamics of macromolecular interactions; hysteresis; and memory. Irreversible thermodynamics, theory of membrane processes, and network thermodynamics are also considered. The book further tackles the reactions of amino acids with aldoses, polypeptide synthesis, and prebiotic synthesis. The text then encompasses topics on surface activity of polyelectrolytes; properties of the red cell membrane; and science and the humanities. People involved in the study of the above mentioned topics will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
In Memorium
Preface
Foreword
List of Publications of Aharon Katzir-Katchalsky
Part I Polyelectrolytes, The Electrostatic Potential, Thermodynamic Properties, Interaction with Small Molecules and Ions, Cooperative Transitions
Solutions of Polyelectrolytes and Mechanochemical Systems
Problems in the Physical Chemistry of Polyelectrolytes
The Electrostatic Free Energy of Polyelectrolyte Solutions. II. Fully Stretched Macromolecule
Polyelectrolyte Solutions
Polyelectrolytes
Part II Mechanochemistry, Dynamics of Macromolecular Interactions, Hysteresis and Memory
Mechanochemistry
The Dynamics of Macromolecular Systems
Mechano-Chemical Conversion
Hysteresis and Molecular Memory Record
An Attempt at an Integral Interpretation of Nerve Excitability
Part III Irreversible Thermodynamics, Theory of Membrane Processes and Network Thermodynamics
Membrane Permeability and the Thermodynamics of Irreversible Processes
Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics
Membrane Thermodynamics
Dynamics of Membrane Processes
A Thermodynamic Consideration of Active Transport
Thermodynamics of bio-networks
Part IV Reactions of Amino Acids with Aldoses, Polypeptide Synthesis, Prebiotic Synthesis
Kinetics of Aldose Amino Acid Interaction
Polycondensation of Amino Acid Phosphoanhydrides
Prebiotic Synthesis of Polypeptides by Heterogeneous Polycondensation of Amino Acid Adenylates
Prebiotic Synthesis of Biopolymers on Inorganic Templates
Part V Surface Activity of Polyelectrolytes and Properties of the Red Cell Membrane
The Surface Activity of Polymeric Acids in Aqueous Solutions
Adsorption of Polyampholytes on Water Surfaces
Interactions of Basic Polyelectrolytes with the Red Blood Cell. II. Agglutination of Red Blood Cells by Polymeric Bases
Rheological Considerations of Haemolysing Red Blood Cell
Part VI Science and the Humanities
The Impact of the Scientific Technology in the Development of New States
Science and the Developing Countries
Thermodynamics of Flow and Biological Organization
A Scientist's Approach to Human Values
