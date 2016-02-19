Biophysics and Other Topics: Selected Papers by Aharon Katzir-Katchalsky covers papers on polyelectrolytes, mechanochemistry, irreversible thermodynamics, membrane processes, network thermodynamics, biophysics, and science and humanities. The book discusses on polyelectrolytes, the electrostatic potential, thermodynamic properties, interaction with small molecules and ions, and cooperative transitions. The text also describes mechanochemistry; dynamics of macromolecular interactions; hysteresis; and memory. Irreversible thermodynamics, theory of membrane processes, and network thermodynamics are also considered. The book further tackles the reactions of amino acids with aldoses, polypeptide synthesis, and prebiotic synthesis. The text then encompasses topics on surface activity of polyelectrolytes; properties of the red cell membrane; and science and the humanities. People involved in the study of the above mentioned topics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



In Memorium

Preface

Foreword

List of Publications of Aharon Katzir-Katchalsky

Part I Polyelectrolytes, The Electrostatic Potential, Thermodynamic Properties, Interaction with Small Molecules and Ions, Cooperative Transitions

Solutions of Polyelectrolytes and Mechanochemical Systems

Problems in the Physical Chemistry of Polyelectrolytes

The Electrostatic Free Energy of Polyelectrolyte Solutions. II. Fully Stretched Macromolecule

Polyelectrolyte Solutions

Polyelectrolytes

Part II Mechanochemistry, Dynamics of Macromolecular Interactions, Hysteresis and Memory

Mechanochemistry

The Dynamics of Macromolecular Systems

Mechano-Chemical Conversion

Hysteresis and Molecular Memory Record

An Attempt at an Integral Interpretation of Nerve Excitability

Part III Irreversible Thermodynamics, Theory of Membrane Processes and Network Thermodynamics

Membrane Permeability and the Thermodynamics of Irreversible Processes

Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics

Membrane Thermodynamics

Dynamics of Membrane Processes

A Thermodynamic Consideration of Active Transport

Thermodynamics of bio-networks

Part IV Reactions of Amino Acids with Aldoses, Polypeptide Synthesis, Prebiotic Synthesis

Kinetics of Aldose Amino Acid Interaction

Polycondensation of Amino Acid Phosphoanhydrides

Prebiotic Synthesis of Polypeptides by Heterogeneous Polycondensation of Amino Acid Adenylates

Prebiotic Synthesis of Biopolymers on Inorganic Templates

Part V Surface Activity of Polyelectrolytes and Properties of the Red Cell Membrane

The Surface Activity of Polymeric Acids in Aqueous Solutions

Adsorption of Polyampholytes on Water Surfaces

Interactions of Basic Polyelectrolytes with the Red Blood Cell. II. Agglutination of Red Blood Cells by Polymeric Bases

Rheological Considerations of Haemolysing Red Blood Cell

Part VI Science and the Humanities

The Impact of the Scientific Technology in the Development of New States

Science and the Developing Countries

Thermodynamics of Flow and Biological Organization

A Scientist's Approach to Human Values

