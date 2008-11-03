Biophysical Tools for Biologists, Volume 89
1st Edition
In Vivo Techniques
Section 1. Fluorescence Methods 1) Photoactivation and Photobleaching Techniques for Analysis of Organelle Biogenesis in vivo 2) Analysis of the Dynamics of Living Cells by Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy 3) Molecular Sensors Based on Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer to Visualize Cellular Dynamics 4) Real-Time Fluorescence of Protein Folding in vivo 5) Microfluidic Glucose Stimulation of Ca+2 Oscillations in Pancreatic Islets
Section 2. Microscopic Methods 6) Introduction to Optical Sectioning: Confocal, Deconvolution, and Two-Photon 7) Use of Electron Tomography to Elucidate Sub-Cellular Structure and Function 8) Proteomics of Macromolecular Complexes by Cellular Cryo-Electron Tomography 9) Total Internal Reflectance Microscopy (TIRF) 10) Atomic Force Microscopy of Living Cells 11) Real-Time Kinetics of Gene Activity in Individual Bacteria 12) Measurement of Cytoskeletal Proteins Globally and Locally in vivo 13) Infrared and Raman Microscopy in Cell Biology 14) Imaging Fluorescent Mice in vivo by Confocal Microscopy 15) Nanoscale Imaging of Intracellular Fluorescent Proteins: Breaking the Diffraction Barrier
Section 3. Methods at the In Vitro/In Vivo Interface 16) Analysis of Protein Posttranslational Modification by Mass Spectrometry 17) Imaging Mass Spectrometry 18) Wet EM Using Quantum Dots 19) Single Cell Capillary Electrophoresis
Section 4. Methods for Diffusion, Viscosity, Force and Displacement 20) Single-Molecule Force Spectroscopy in Living Cells 21) Magnetic Bead Force Applications 22) Measurement of Membrane-Cytoskeleton Adhesion Using Laser Optical Tweezers 23) Cellular Rheological Measurements in vivo 24) Physical Behavior of Cytoskeletal Networks in vitro and in vivo 25) Force Regulation of Microtubule Dynamics in Fission Yeast
Section 5. Techniques for Protein Activity, Protein-Protein and Protein-RNA Interactions 26) Quantifying Protein Activity Using FRET and FLIM Microscopy 27) Measurement of Protein-Protein Interactions in vivo Using FRET and FLIM 28) Measurement of RNA Interactions in vivo Using Molecular Beacons –
Section 6. Computational Modeling 29) Stochastic Modeling in Cell Biology 30) Computational Methods for Analyzing Patterns in Dynamic Biological Phenomena: An Application to Microtubule Dynamics 31) Computational Modeling of Self-Organized Spindle Formation
Driven in part by the development of genomics, proteomics, and bioinformatics as new disciplines, there has been a tremendous resurgence of interest in physical methods to investigate macromolecular structure and function in the context of living cells. This volume in Methods in Cell Biology is devoted to biophysical techniques in vivo and their applications to cellular biology. Biophysical Tools for Biologists covers methods-oriented chapters on fundamental as well as cutting-edge techniques in molecular and cellular biophysics. This book is directed toward the broad audience of cell biologists, biophysicists, pharmacologists, and molecular biologists who employ classical and modern biophysical technologies or wish to expand their expertise to include such approaches. It will also interest the biomedical and biotechnology communities for biophysical characterization of drug formulations prior to FDA approval.
- Describes techniques in the context of important biological problems
- Delineates critical steps and potential pitfalls for each method
Cell biologists, biophysicists, pharmacologists, and molecular biologists
