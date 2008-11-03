Biophysical Tools for Biologists, Volume 89

Section 1. Fluorescence Methods 1) Photoactivation and Photobleaching Techniques for Analysis of Organelle Biogenesis in vivo 2) Analysis of the Dynamics of Living Cells by Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy 3) Molecular Sensors Based on Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer to Visualize Cellular Dynamics 4) Real-Time Fluorescence of Protein Folding in vivo 5) Microfluidic Glucose Stimulation of Ca+2 Oscillations in Pancreatic Islets

Section 2. Microscopic Methods 6) Introduction to Optical Sectioning: Confocal, Deconvolution, and Two-Photon 7) Use of Electron Tomography to Elucidate Sub-Cellular Structure and Function 8) Proteomics of Macromolecular Complexes by Cellular Cryo-Electron Tomography 9) Total Internal Reflectance Microscopy (TIRF) 10) Atomic Force Microscopy of Living Cells 11) Real-Time Kinetics of Gene Activity in Individual Bacteria 12) Measurement of Cytoskeletal Proteins Globally and Locally in vivo 13) Infrared and Raman Microscopy in Cell Biology 14) Imaging Fluorescent Mice in vivo by Confocal Microscopy 15) Nanoscale Imaging of Intracellular Fluorescent Proteins: Breaking the Diffraction Barrier

Section 3. Methods at the In Vitro/In Vivo Interface 16) Analysis of Protein Posttranslational Modification by Mass Spectrometry 17) Imaging Mass Spectrometry 18) Wet EM Using Quantum Dots 19) Single Cell Capillary Electrophoresis

Section 4. Methods for Diffusion, Viscosity, Force and Displacement 20) Single-Molecule Force Spectroscopy in Living Cells 21) Magnetic Bead Force Applications 22) Measurement of Membrane-Cytoskeleton Adhesion Using Laser Optical Tweezers 23) Cellular Rheological Measurements in vivo 24) Physical Behavior of Cytoskeletal Networks in vitro and in vivo 25) Force Regulation of Microtubule Dynamics in Fission Yeast

Section 5. Techniques for Protein Activity, Protein-Protein and Protein-RNA Interactions 26) Quantifying Protein Activity Using FRET and FLIM Microscopy 27) Measurement of Protein-Protein Interactions in vivo Using FRET and FLIM 28) Measurement of RNA Interactions in vivo Using Molecular Beacons –