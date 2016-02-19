Biophysical Aspects of Cardiac Muscle
1st Edition
Editors: Martin Morad
eBook ISBN: 9780323150705
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 430
Description
Biophysical Aspects of Cardiac Muscle is based on the proceedings of the first cardiac muscle symposium held May 1977, at the Pahlavi University in Shiraz, Iran. The compendium deals with topics on the gating processes in excitable membranes; ionic transport mechanisms in the generation of cardiac action potential plateau; structure and function of the sarcotubular system; excitation-contraction coupling in heart muscle; and mechanisms of drug action in cardiac muscle. The book will be of value to physicians, cardiologists, physiologists, and researchers in the field of medicine and anatomy.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
I. The A. F. Huxley Symposium Lecture
On Arguing from One Kind of Muscle to Another
II. Gating Processes in Excitable Membranes
Intramembranous Charge Movement and Control of Cellular Functions by Membrane Voltage
Electrical Properties of Amphibian Slow Muscle Fibers
Charge Movement in the Membrane of Striated Muscle
Local Anesthetic Action on Inactivation of the Na Channel in Nerve and Skeletal Muscle: Possible Mechanisms for Antiarrhythmic Agents
Models of Gating Current and Sodium Conductance Inactivation
III. Ionic Transport Mechanisms in Generation of Cardiac Action Potential Plateau
Inward Rectifier: Carriers Vs. Channels
Calcium Transport in Excitable Membranes
Voltage Dependence of Tetrodotoxin Action in Mammalian Cardiac Muscle
The Effect of Cesium Ions on 42K Efflux in Cardiac Purkinje Fibers
Potassium Currents in Ventricular Muscle
General Discussion on "The Inward Rectifier"
IV. Structure and Function of the Sarcotubular System
Introductory Remarks: Structural Basis of E-C Coupling
Three-Dimensional Structure of Muscle Fiber
Optical Indications of Excitation-Contraction Coupling in Striated Muscle
Fluorescence Signals from Skeletal Muscle Fibers
The Aequorin Signal During Activation of Muscle
V. E-C Coupling in Heart Muscle
The Effect of Extracellular Potassium on the Excitation Contraction Coupling in Frog Heart
A Ca-Transport System for Activation of Tension in Frog Ventricular Muscle
E-C Coupling Studies on Skinned Cardiac Fibers
Membrane Control of Cardiac Contractile Systems
VI. Mechanisms of Drug Action in Cardiac Muscle
Digitalis: Inotropic and Arrhythmogenic Effects on Membrane Currents in Cardiac Purkinje Fibers
Two Mechanisms for the Inotropic Action of Ouabain on Sheep Cardiac Purkinje Fiber Contractility
Glycoside Induced Stimulation of Membrane Na-K ATPase—Fact or Artifact?
Analysis of Catecholamine Action in Frog Atrial Fibers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150705
About the Editor
Martin Morad
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.