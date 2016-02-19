Biophysical Aspects of Cardiac Muscle - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125061506, 9780323150705

Biophysical Aspects of Cardiac Muscle

1st Edition

Editors: Martin Morad
eBook ISBN: 9780323150705
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 430
Description

Biophysical Aspects of Cardiac Muscle is based on the proceedings of the first cardiac muscle symposium held May 1977, at the Pahlavi University in Shiraz, Iran. The compendium deals with topics on the gating processes in excitable membranes; ionic transport mechanisms in the generation of cardiac action potential plateau; structure and function of the sarcotubular system; excitation-contraction coupling in heart muscle; and mechanisms of drug action in cardiac muscle. The book will be of value to physicians, cardiologists, physiologists, and researchers in the field of medicine and anatomy.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

I. The A. F. Huxley Symposium Lecture

On Arguing from One Kind of Muscle to Another

II. Gating Processes in Excitable Membranes

Intramembranous Charge Movement and Control of Cellular Functions by Membrane Voltage

Electrical Properties of Amphibian Slow Muscle Fibers

Charge Movement in the Membrane of Striated Muscle

Local Anesthetic Action on Inactivation of the Na Channel in Nerve and Skeletal Muscle: Possible Mechanisms for Antiarrhythmic Agents

Models of Gating Current and Sodium Conductance Inactivation

III. Ionic Transport Mechanisms in Generation of Cardiac Action Potential Plateau

Inward Rectifier: Carriers Vs. Channels

Calcium Transport in Excitable Membranes

Voltage Dependence of Tetrodotoxin Action in Mammalian Cardiac Muscle

The Effect of Cesium Ions on 42K Efflux in Cardiac Purkinje Fibers

Potassium Currents in Ventricular Muscle

General Discussion on "The Inward Rectifier"

IV. Structure and Function of the Sarcotubular System

Introductory Remarks: Structural Basis of E-C Coupling

Three-Dimensional Structure of Muscle Fiber

Optical Indications of Excitation-Contraction Coupling in Striated Muscle

Fluorescence Signals from Skeletal Muscle Fibers

The Aequorin Signal During Activation of Muscle

V. E-C Coupling in Heart Muscle

The Effect of Extracellular Potassium on the Excitation Contraction Coupling in Frog Heart

A Ca-Transport System for Activation of Tension in Frog Ventricular Muscle

E-C Coupling Studies on Skinned Cardiac Fibers

Membrane Control of Cardiac Contractile Systems

VI. Mechanisms of Drug Action in Cardiac Muscle

Digitalis: Inotropic and Arrhythmogenic Effects on Membrane Currents in Cardiac Purkinje Fibers

Two Mechanisms for the Inotropic Action of Ouabain on Sheep Cardiac Purkinje Fiber Contractility

Glycoside Induced Stimulation of Membrane Na-K ATPase—Fact or Artifact?

Analysis of Catecholamine Action in Frog Atrial Fibers

About the Editor

Martin Morad

