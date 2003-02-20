Biophotonics, Part B, Volume 361
1st Edition
Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Microscopy in Cell Biology Reflection Interference Contrast Microscopy Second Harmonic Imaging Microscopy Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy of GFP Fusion Proteins in Living Plant Cells Building and Using Optical Traps to Study Properties of Molecular Motors Optical-Trap Force Transducer That Operates by Direct Measurement of Light Momentum Application of Optical Traps in Vivo Cytomechanics Applications of Optical Sectioning Microscopy Measurements of Cell-Generated Deformations on Flexible Substrata Using Correlation-Based Optical Flow Single-Molecule Imaging of Rotation of F1-ATPase Molecular Motors and Single-Molecule Visualization of Single Molecules of mRNA in Situ Single Ion Channel Imaging GFP-Fusion Proteins as Fluorescent Reporters to Study Organelle and Cytoskeleton Dynamics in Chemotaxis and Phagocytosis Dynamic Imaging of Cell-Substrate Contacts Imaging Mitochondrial Function in Intact Cells Dynamic Imaging of Neuronal Cytoskeleton Imaging Calcium Dynamics in Developing Neurons Optical Monitoring of Neural Activity Using Voltage-Sensitive Dyes Steady-State Fluorescence Imaging of Neoplasia In Vivo and ex Vivo Tissue Applications of Two-Photon Microscopy Fluorescence Anisotropy in Pharmacologic Screening Surface and Printing Effects on Fluorescent Images of Immobilized Biomolecule Arrays
This volume and its companion volume 360 introduce a new topic to the Methods in Enzymology series. They will cover, among other topics, imaging, screening, and diagnosis in biological systems. See key features for greater detail.
Biochemists, Biophysicists, Physiologists, Cell Biologists, Pharmacologists, Geneticists
"Methods in Enzymology is a highly respected, widely available, and practical series of volumes that contains detailed protocols and descriptions of biochemical and biophysical techniques...They have compiled fifty-three excellent chapters on the broad subject of biophotonics, which were written by internationally renowned scientists who work in twelve countries...The editors of Biophotonics are to be congratulated for having made a judicious selection of both the topics to be covered and also the quality of the authors they have selected to present these topics…I suggest that Biophotonics would be extremely useful to any researcher who is working in this expanding field. Undergraduate students beginning their research projects, graduate students, scientists, engineers, and clinicians involved with biophotonics would comprise the intended audience...I highly recommend Biophotonics as a very reliable and useful reference work...The very high quality illustrations are well documented with legends and annotations...The production quality of these volumes is very high...In summary, the two-volume set of Biophotnics constitutes an extensive set of protocols, techniques, instruments, and methods of analysis that constitute that state-of-the art. The books are extremely well organized, clearly written, profusely illustrated, and thoroughly documented. The editors and the diverse group of authors have succeeded in their aims and have produced a highly useful and recommended set of books." - Journal of Biomedical Optics (2005)
Gerard Marriott Serial Volume Editor
University of Wisconsin, U.S.A.
Ian Parker Serial Volume Editor
University of California, Irvine