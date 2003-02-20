Biophotonics, Part B, Volume 361

"Methods in Enzymology is a highly respected, widely available, and practical series of volumes that contains detailed protocols and descriptions of biochemical and biophysical techniques...They have compiled fifty-three excellent chapters on the broad subject of biophotonics, which were written by internationally renowned scientists who work in twelve countries...The editors of Biophotonics are to be congratulated for having made a judicious selection of both the topics to be covered and also the quality of the authors they have selected to present these topics…I suggest that Biophotonics would be extremely useful to any researcher who is working in this expanding field. Undergraduate students beginning their research projects, graduate students, scientists, engineers, and clinicians involved with biophotonics would comprise the intended audience...I highly recommend Biophotonics as a very reliable and useful reference work...The very high quality illustrations are well documented with legends and annotations...The production quality of these volumes is very high...In summary, the two-volume set of Biophotnics constitutes an extensive set of protocols, techniques, instruments, and methods of analysis that constitute that state-of-the art. The books are extremely well organized, clearly written, profusely illustrated, and thoroughly documented. The editors and the diverse group of authors have succeeded in their aims and have produced a highly useful and recommended set of books." - Journal of Biomedical Optics (2005)