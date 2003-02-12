Biophotonics, Part A, Volume 360
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fluorescence: Basic Concepts, Practical Aspects, and Some Anecdotes. Fluorescence Sensing Methods. Bioluminescence and Chemiluminescence. Fluorescent Amino Acid Analogs. Fluorescent Nucleotides: Synthesis and Characterization. Photophysics of Green and Red Fluorescent Proteins: Implications for Quantitative Microscopy. Development of Genetically Encoded Fluorescent Indicators for Calcium. Development and Application of Caged Calcium. Application of Fluorescent Probes to Study Mechanics and Dynamics of Ca2+-Triggered Synaptotagmin C2 Domain-Membrane Interactions. Caging Proteins through Unnatural Amino Acid Mutagenesis. Preparation and Light-Directed Activation of Caged Proteins. Bioluminescence Resonance Energy Transfer: Monitoring Protein-Protein Interactions in Living Cells. Structure-Function Relationships in Metalloproteins. Spectroscopy and Microscopy of Cells and Cell Membrane Systems. Photonics for Biologists. Imaging at Low Light Levels with Cooled and Intensified Charge-Coupled Device Cameras. Filters and Mirrors for Applications in Fluorescence Microscopy. Resolution in Optical Microscopy. Video-Rate Confocal Microscopy. Giant Vesicles, Laurdan, and Two-Photon Fluorescence Microscopy: Evidence of Lipid Lateral Separation in Bilayers. Biological Near-Field Microscopy. Fluorescence Lifetime-Resolved Imaging: Measuring Lifetimes in an Image. Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer Imaging Microscopy. FRET Imaging Microscopy. Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer Imaging Microscopy and Fluorescence Polarization Imaging Microscopy. Homo-FRET versus Hetero-FRET to Probe Homodimers in Living Cells. Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope System for Rapid High Resolution, Multimode, Fluorescence Speckle Microscopy and Green Fluorescent Protein Imaging in Living Cells. Single-Particle Tracking Image Microscopy. Diffusion in Cells Measured by Fluorescence Recovery after Photobleaching, etc.
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Key Features
- Discusses optical instrumentation for imaging, screening and diagnosis in molecules, tissues, and cells
- Covers the development and application of optical probes and techniques for imaging and drug screening
- Investigates the structure and dynamics of biomolecular systems, screening and drug discovery, and the diagnosis and treatment of disease
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, physiologists, cell biologists, pharmacologists, geneticists
Details
No. of pages: 714
- 714
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 12th February 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522586
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822637
Reviews
"Methods in Enzymology is a highly respected, widely available, and practical series of volumes that contains detailed protocols and descriptions of biochemical and biophysical techniques...They have compiled fifty-three excellent chapters on the broad subject of biophotonics, which were written by internationally renowned scientists who work in twelve countries...The editors of Biophotonics are to be congratulated for having made a judicious selection of both the topics to be covered and also the quality of the authors they have selected to present these topics...I suggest that Biophotonics would be extremely useful to any researcher who is working in this expanding field. Undergraduate students beginning their research projects, graduate students, scientists, engineers, and clinicians involved with biophotonics would comprise the intended audience...I highly recommend Biophotonics as a very reliable and useful reference work...The very high quality illustrations are well documented with legends and annotations...The production quality of these volumes is very high…In summary, the two-volume set of Biophotnics constitutes an extensive set of protocols, techniques, instruments, and methods of analysis that constitute that state-of-the art. The books are extremely well organized, clearly written, profusely illustrated, and thoroughly documented. The editors and the diverse group of authors have succeeded in their aims and have produced a highly useful and recommended set of books." - Journal of Biomedical Optics (2005) PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." -NEUROSCIENCE "Incomparably useful." —ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY "It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." -BIO/TECHNOLOGY "The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." —CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY "The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." —AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS "If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be Colowick and Kaplan's multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." —ENZYMOLOGIA "A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." —JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
