Biophotonics for Medical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Part One: Materials, technologies, and processes
- 1: Multimodal diffuse optical imaging for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Optical imaging platforms for multimodal imaging
- 1.3 Theoretical considerations
- 1.4 Clinical applications of multimodal optical imaging
- 1.5 Future perspectives in multimodal optical imaging
- 2: Photonic sensitive switchable materials
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Photonic sensitive switchable materials
- 2.3 Potential applications
- 2.4 Conclusions and future trends
- 3: Optical fibres and sensors for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 3.1 Optical fibres
- 3.2 Optical fibre sensors
- 4: Laser processing of medical devices
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Laser cutting
- 4.3 Laser drilling
- 4.4 Micromachining
- 4.5 Surface texturing
- 4.6 Conclusions
- Part Two: Applications in therapeutics and diagnostics
- 5: Biomedicine with surface enhanced Raman scattering (SERS)
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Surface enhanced Raman scattering
- 5.3 Theory of surface enhanced Raman scattering
- 5.4 SERS substrates
- 5.5 Bioimaging and sensing with SERS
- 5.6 Biomedical applications of SERS
- 5.7 Prospects of the technology
- 6: Optical cancer screening
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction: screening cancer using light
- 6.2 Spectroscopic methods for cancer detection
- 6.3 NIR polarization imaging of prostate cancer tissue enhanced by receptor-targeting contrast agents
- 6.4 Detection and three-dimensional (3D) localization of cancerous prostate tissue
- 6.5 Outlook and conclusion
- 7: Biophotonics for assessing breast cancer
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Optical biopsy: Assessing breast cancer at the microscopic scale
- 7.3 Optical mammography: Assessing breast cancer at the macroscopic scale
- 7.4 Conclusion
- 8: Label-free optical imaging of live cells
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Optical microscopy of live cells, resolution and contrast
- 8.3 Raman microscopic imaging of live cells
- 8.4 FTIR imaging of live cells
- 8.5 Conclusions and outlook
- 9: Biophotonics for blood analysis
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Optical inference and control of blood physiology
- 9.3 Blood flow analysis by optical means
- 9.4 Conclusions
- 10: Biophotonics for tissue oxygenation analysis
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Fundamentals of tissue oxygenation analysis by using optical measurement
- 10.3 The clinical applications of the near-infrared oxygenation monitoring
- 11: Encapsulated biosensors for advanced tissue diagnostics
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Microcapsules fabrication
- 11.3 Conclusion
- 12: Optical methods for assessing skin flap survival
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Methods
- 12.3 Future trends
- 12.4 Sources of further information
- 13: Early optical diagnosis of pressure ulcers
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Clinical diagnostics of pressure ulcers
- 13.3 Healing pressure ulcers
- 13.4 Commercially available biophotonic equipment applicable for pressure ulcer diagnostics and treatment
- 13.5 Summary
- Index
Description
Biophotonics for Medical Applications presents information on the interface between laser optics and cell biology/medicine.
The book discusses the development and application of photonic techniques that aid the diagnosis and therapeutics of biological tissues in both healthy and diseased states. Chapters cover the fundamental technologies used in biophotonics and a wide range of therapeutic and diagnostic applications.
Key Features
- Presents information on the interface between laser optics and cell biology/medicine
- Discusses the development and application of photonic techniques which aid the diagnosis and therapeutics of biological tissues in both healthy and diseased states
- Presents the fundamental technologies used in biophotonics and a wide range of therapeutic and diagnostic applications
Readership
Scientists, researchers and academics concerned with medical imaging and physics, as well as clinicians who require a strong understanding of the field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 30th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096746
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857096623
About the Editors
Igor Meglinski Editor
Associate Professor Igor Meglinski is a Head of Bio-Photonics and Biomedical Imaging at the Department of Physics, University of Otago, a Fellow of the Institute of Physics and the Node Leader in Biophotonics4Life Worldwide Consortium (BP4L).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Otago, New Zealand