Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics Considerations
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Routes of administrations and implication on drug bioavailability
2. Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics considerations in drug research
3. Bioavailability and bioequivalence research in Product Development
4. Pharmacokinetic characterization of drugs and new product designing
5. Pharmacokinetic Modulation with Particulate Drug Formulations
6. Dose, Dosage regimen and Dose adjustment
7. Implications of Bio-Nanotechnology in neuroscience, tissue engineering and cancer therapy
8. Physiologic pharmacokinetics models: Application and limitations
9. Chronopharmacokinetics in drug design
10. Drug toxicity and forensic pharmacokinetics
11. Recent advancements in Pharmacogenomics
12. Biocompatibility testing of biomaterials and biologicals
13. Metabolic kinetics
14. Animal handling and ethical considerations
15. Biopharmaceutic and pharmacokinetic aspects of controlled release systems
16. Degradation of biomaterials in biological environment
17. Safety and long term toxicity evaluation of polymers used in Pharmaceutical Product Development: Regulatory considerations
18. Toxicity and toxicokinetic consideration in product development and drug research
19. Environmental and safety aspects of bio-nanotechnology
20. Toxicity considerations on repetitive accumulation of polymeric materials
Description
Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics Considerations examines the history as well as the current state of the field within pharmaceutical sciences and concisely explains the history of biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics including key developments. It provides a biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics approach to addressing issues in formulation development and ethical considerations in handling animals. Written by experts in the field, this volume within the Advances in Pharmaceutical Product Development and Research series deepens understanding of biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics within drug discovery and drug development. Each chapter delves into a particular aspect of this fundamental field to cover the principles, methodologies and technologies employed by pharmaceutical scientists, researchers and pharmaceutical industries to study the chemical and physical properties of drugs and the biological effects they produce as well as the movement of drugs within the body. This book provides a comprehensive examination suitable for researchers working in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, biotechnology, and related industries as well as advanced students in these fields.
Key Features
- Examines the most recent developments in biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics for pharmaceutical sciences
- Covers the principles, methodologies and technologies of biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics
- Focus on pharmaceutical sciences, but also encompasses aspects of toxicology, neuroscience, environmental sciences, and nanotechnology
Readership
Researchers in pharmacokinetics and scientists who work on animals from both academia and industry as well s researchers and advanced students in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bioengineering, Pharmacology, Drug Development and Chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 575
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128144251
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Rakesh Tekade
Dr Rakesh K Tekade, Assistant Professor of the Department of Pharmaceutics, investigates the design, development and characterization of targeted nanotechnology based formulations for the site specific delivery of therapeutic drugs, siRNA, microRNA, plasmids, proteins and peptide for the treatment of cancer. His current research encompasses development of novel polymeric nanomaterial for effective cytosolic delivery of anticancer bioactives. Dr Tekade’s research is focused on designing a new generation of nanoparticles, which could identify the cancer cells and selectively deliver anticancer drugs and genes to inhibit the growth of cancer while sparing healthy tissues. His research work involves the applications of polymer chemistry, nanotechnology, molecular biology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and imaging techniques. Dr Tekade has also investigated the anticancer activity and molecular mechanism of several compounds and nanoformulations against cancer cell lines. Dr Tekade has over 70 publications, 01 patent, 7 book chapters, and 3 editorial articles. He has delivered several invited research talks and presented research finding in more than 30 scientific conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
