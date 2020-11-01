COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics Considerations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128144251

Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics Considerations

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Rakesh Tekade
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128144251
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 575
Table of Contents

  1. Routes of administrations and implication on drug bioavailability
    2. Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics considerations in drug research
    3. Bioavailability and bioequivalence research in Product Development
    4. Pharmacokinetic characterization of drugs and new product designing
    5. Pharmacokinetic Modulation with Particulate Drug Formulations
    6. Dose, Dosage regimen and Dose adjustment
    7. Implications of Bio-Nanotechnology in neuroscience, tissue engineering and cancer therapy
    8. Physiologic pharmacokinetics models: Application and limitations
    9. Chronopharmacokinetics in drug design
    10. Drug toxicity and forensic pharmacokinetics
    11. Recent advancements in Pharmacogenomics
    12. Biocompatibility testing of biomaterials and biologicals
    13. Metabolic kinetics
    14. Animal handling and ethical considerations
    15. Biopharmaceutic and pharmacokinetic aspects of controlled release systems
    16. Degradation of biomaterials in biological environment
    17. Safety and long term toxicity evaluation of polymers used in Pharmaceutical Product Development: Regulatory considerations
    18. Toxicity and toxicokinetic consideration in product development and drug research
    19. Environmental and safety aspects of bio-nanotechnology
    20. Toxicity considerations on repetitive accumulation of polymeric materials

Description

Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics Considerations examines the history as well as the current state of the field within pharmaceutical sciences and concisely explains the history of biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics including key developments. It provides a biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics approach to addressing issues in formulation development and ethical considerations in handling animals. Written by experts in the field, this volume within the Advances in Pharmaceutical Product Development and Research series deepens understanding of biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics within drug discovery and drug development. Each chapter delves into a particular aspect of this fundamental field to cover the principles, methodologies and technologies employed by pharmaceutical scientists, researchers and pharmaceutical industries to study the chemical and physical properties of drugs and the biological effects they produce as well as the movement of drugs within the body. This book provides a comprehensive examination suitable for researchers working in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, biotechnology, and related industries as well as advanced students in these fields.

Key Features

  • Examines the most recent developments in biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics for pharmaceutical sciences
  • Covers the principles, methodologies and technologies of biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics
  • Focus on pharmaceutical sciences, but also encompasses aspects of toxicology, neuroscience, environmental sciences, and nanotechnology

Readership

Researchers in pharmacokinetics and scientists who work on animals from both academia and industry as well s researchers and advanced students in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bioengineering, Pharmacology, Drug Development and Chemistry

Details

Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
About the Series Volume Editors

Rakesh Tekade

Dr Rakesh K Tekade, Assistant Professor of the Department of Pharmaceutics, investigates the design, development and characterization of targeted nanotechnology based formulations for the site specific delivery of therapeutic drugs, siRNA, microRNA, plasmids, proteins and peptide for the treatment of cancer. His current research encompasses development of novel polymeric nanomaterial for effective cytosolic delivery of anticancer bioactives. Dr Tekade’s research is focused on designing a new generation of nanoparticles, which could identify the cancer cells and selectively deliver anticancer drugs and genes to inhibit the growth of cancer while sparing healthy tissues. His research work involves the applications of polymer chemistry, nanotechnology, molecular biology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and imaging techniques. Dr Tekade has also investigated the anticancer activity and molecular mechanism of several compounds and nanoformulations against cancer cell lines. Dr Tekade has over 70 publications, 01 patent, 7 book chapters, and 3 editorial articles. He has delivered several invited research talks and presented research finding in more than 30 scientific conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

