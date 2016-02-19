Biomolecular Structure and Function covers the proceedings of the 1977 Cellular Function and Molecular Structure: Biophysical Approaches to Biological Problems symposium. It summarizes the application of several biophysical techniques to molecular research in biology. This book starts by describing the use of deuterium-labeled lipids, as monitors of the degree of organization of membrane lipids. It also describes the use of carbon-13-labeled lipids, as indicators of molecular mobility. It explains the lipid-protein interactions involving two integral membrane proteins, mitochondrial cytochrome oxidase and calcium-dependent ATPase of muscle sarcoplasmic reticulum. The book goes on to present NMR studies on the organization and conformation of phospholipids, chloroplast membranes, and erythrocyte membranes. It also presents the ESR study of spectrin-phospholipid associations. It discusses the use of fluorescence probes, electrokinetics, neutron diffraction and ion theory studies of phospholipid-protein association, hormone disease, and senescence effects on prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. Moreover, this book presents the experiments and phosphorus-31 NMR methodology to simultaneously monitor the intracellular pH and phosphate metabolism in a beating heart, functioning kidney, or an intact living microorganism. This book then describes physical probing of intracellular fluidity and structural changes attending tissue or cell cycles. It also relates relatively narrow lines in the hydrogen-1 NMR spectrum of the extremely viscous complex of the muscle protein troponin and highly polymerized tropomyosin. Structure-function studies of fibrous proteins, such as collagen, actin, and myosin, and active site analysis of enzymes are also presented. Finally, a wide variety of methodologies and technologies is exemplified. This includes proton, carbon, fluorine, phosphorus, and lithium NMR spectroscopy; spin labeling and EPR spectroscopy; chemical studies; light scattering and fluorescence; and electron microscopy.

I Structural Dynamics of Membranes

Organization and Mobility in Biological Membranes as Seen by Deuterium and Carbon-13 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Lipid-Protein Interactions: Influence of Integral Membrane Proteins on Bilayer Lipids

1. Spectroscopic Studies of Specifically Deuterium Labeled Membrane Systems

2. Headgroup Conformation in Phospholipid Bilayers

3. NMR Studies on the Organization and Conformation of Phospholipids in Mixed Micelles as Model Membranes

4. 13C Relaxation Times in a Hydrocarbon Chain Undergoing Gauche-Trans Isomerism

5. NMR Studies of pH-Induced Transport across Phospholipid Vesicle Model Membranes

6. An NMR Study of Manganese in Chloroplast Membranes

7. Biophysical Studies of Erythrocyte Membranes in Huntington's Disease

8. ESR Study of Spectrin-Phospholipid Associations

9. Interaction of Pantoyl Lactone with Membrane Components

10. Fluorescent Probe Study of Antidiuretic Hormone Induced Changes in Membrane Fluidity and Water Permeability

11. Interaction of N-Phenyl-1-Naphthyl Amine and l-Anilino-8-Naphthalene Sulfonate with Glucose-6-Phosphatase of Hepatic Microsomes

12. Fluorescence Probes and the Structure of Mammalian Membranes

13. Use of Electrophoresis and Electroosmosis in the Measurement of the Electrokinetic Properties of the Outermost Surface Determinants of Intact Cells

14. An Atomic Model for Ionic Screening at Charged Membrane Surfaces

15. Recombination of Lattice Images from the Yolk Lipoprotein System

16. Changes in the Physical State of Membrane Lipid during Senescence

II Molecular Dynamics and Structure of Tissues and Whole Cells

Phosphorus Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies in Living Tissue

In Vivo 31P NMR Studies of Bacterial and Mammalian Cells

1. Rapid 31Phosphorus Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Perfused Hearts

2. Effects of Regional Ischemia and KCL Arrest on the 31P NMR of Perfused Hearts

3. Phosphate Metabolism in Intact Human Erythrocytes Investigated with Phosphorus Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (31P NMR) Spectroscopy

4. Structural Changes in Chromatin during the HeLa Cell Cycle: Effect on Water NMR Relaxation Times

5. Proton Pulsed NMR Study on the Cell Constituents of Aphanothece Halophytica, a Blue-Green Alga

6. Observations on Endogenous Tissue Fluorochromes Excited with a He-CD, UV Laser

7. A Kinetic Theory for Analysis of Complex Systems

8. Use of Turbidity to Detect Changes in Cellular Structure: The Response of Cellular Slime Mold Amoebae to 3'5' Cyclic AMP

III The Functional Architecture of Proteins

Internal Mobility in the Structure of Tropomyosin and in the Troponin-Tropomyosin Complex

The Structure of an Antibody Combining Site

NMR Studies of the Protein-Solvent Interface

1. EPR and NMR Studies of Allosteric Interactions of Glutamine Synthetase

2. Dynamic C-13 NMR Study of Human Carbonic Anhydrase B

3. 31P NMR Kinetic Measurements on Adenylate Kinase

4. Spin Label and Chemical Studies of the UDP-GAL Binding Site of Bovine Galactosyl Transferase 377

5. Lithium-7 Nuclear Relaxation Evidence for Proximity of Sodium and Potassium Sites on the (Na+ + K+)-ATPase

6. Natural Abundance Carbon-13 NMR Studies of Conformational Transitions in Calcium-Binding Proteins

7. Conformational Mobility in Peptides

8. GLC-MS Analysis of the Heteropolysaccharide Chain of Concanavalin A-Binding Glycopeptides from Rat Brain

9. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of the Myelin Basic Proteins

10. 19F NMR and Enzyme Kinetic Studies of Cytochrome C Derivatives

11. Role of Non-Bonded Interactions in the Stability of the Collagen Helix

12. The Mode of Aggregation of Collagen Molecules into Fibers

13. Solution Properties of F-Actin: Dynamic Light Scattering and Nanosecond Fluorimetric Studies

14. Viscosimetric Evidence of Decreased Actin-Myosin Interaction Following Thyroxine Treatment

15. Responses of Cardiac Actomyosin Complex Following Altered Molecular Configuration

16. Studies on the Refolding and Catalysis of Ribonuclease at Subzero Temperatures

17. Numerical Analysis of Absorption Spectra of Biochemical Substances

18. The Effect of Ultrasonic Waves on BSA Fluorescence

IV Nucleic Acid Structure and Functional Interactions

Proton Probes of the Tertiary Structure of Transfer RNA Molecules

1. NMR of Carbon-Bound Protons in tRNA

2. Utilization of Microbial Cell Mutants for the in Vivo Productions of Transfer RNA for NMR Studies

3. Conformational Changes in the Anticodon Loop of Yeast Phenylalanine Transfer Ribonucleic Acid in the Free State and Bound to Reticulocyte Ribosomes Studied with the Fluorescent Probe 1-Aminoanthracene

4. Fluorescence Polarization and Energy Transfer Studies of tRNAs Bound into the Ribosomal Donor and Acceptor Sites

5. The Secondary Structures of Nucleic Acids

6. Helical Structure Accessibility for Nucleic Acids

7. Studies on Biologically Important Oligonucleotides by the Temperature Jump Method

8. Organization of Mammalian Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases

9. Photo-Induced Cross-Linking of Gene 5 Protein to DNA

10. Fine Structure of the Chromatin Subunit or Nucleosome

11. Free and Polysome-Bound Messenger Ribonucleoprotein Particles of Chick Embryonic Muscles: Implications of Their Structure for a Role in Translational Control

12. Change in Polymerization Rate and Entropy Production during Competitive Replication

