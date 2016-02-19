Biometeorology is based on the proceedings of the Second International Bioclimatological Congress, held at The Royal Society of Medicine, London in September 1960. This book is a collection of selected reports from participating members of The International Society of Biometeorology. The compendium covers a wide range of issues related to the study of the direct and indirect interrelations between the geophysical and geochemical factors of the atmospheric environment and living organisms: plants, animals, and human. The book is divided into four main sections; themes are selected for the congress. The first theme covers topics on high altitude bioclimatology such as the physiological aspects of life at extreme altitudes. The second theme is about tropical bioclimatology or aspects of plant and animal life in tropical climates. The third deals with bioclimatological classifications, which is about the relations between the climate and the distribution of the living species on the Earth. The fourth theme, meteoro-pathological forecasting, discusses the consequences of anticipated meteorological conditions and weather types on living organisms. The text will be of use to biologists, health professionals, zoologists, botanists, agriculturists, sociologists, meteorologists, and ecologists.

1st Session: High Altitude Bioclimatology

Physiological Aspects of Life at Extreme Altitudes

Zur Pathologie und Pathogenese der Höhenkrankheit bei Haustieren

High Altitude as a Stimulus to the Human Body

Discussions

2nd Session: Tropical Bioclimatology

Cutaneous Vascular and Cardiac Responses to Heat

Adaptation of Domestic Animals to the Tropics

Plant life and Tropical Climate

Physiology and Bioclimatological Studies in E. Africa

Some Aspects of the Temperature Relations of Fiddler Crabs

Mécanisme de l'Oligurie tropicale

Cutaneous Vascular Responses to Cold

Tropical Clothing. A Physiological Appreciation

Climatic Factors and some Renal Affections in Siam

General Remarks to the Main Session on Tropical Bioclimatology

General Climatological Considerations in Relation to Tropical Bioclimatology

Kreislaufveránderungen in Menschen die aus dem Winter Mitteleuropas in tropisches Klimareisen

Discussions

3rd Session: Bioclimatological Classification

Old and New Principles of Phytobiological Climatic Classification

Human Aspects of Bioclimatological Classification

The World Atlas of Epidemic Diseases and its Significance for Bioclimatological Classifications

Discussions

4th Session: Meteoro-Pathological Forecasting

Plant diseases and Pests as influenced by Weather

Diseases of Livestock as influenced by Weather

Medical-Meteorological Forecasting: An Application of Fundamental Bioclimatological Concepts

Discussions

5th Session: Urban Bioclimatology

La protection thermique des constructions en pays tropical

The Effect of Roof construction upon Indoor Temperatures

Bioclimatic Evaluation Method for Architectural Application

Direct Solar Radiation on and inside Buildings

6th Session: Thermoregulation in Animals and Man in Relation to Bioclimatology

The Influence of Climatic and Textile Factors on the Heat Loss in Drying of Moist Clothing

The Control and Failure of Sweating in Man

Natural and Artificial Cold Acclimatization in Man.

The Cooling Efficiency of Sweat Evaporation

Umstellungen in den Muskulären Reaktionen des Menschen während Kälteeinwirkung

Assessment and Alleviation of Environments of High Radiant Temperatures

Mécanisme physiologique de la tachycardie due à la chaleur

Effects de l'humidité absolue sur la courbe pondérale du rat blanc

Influence de l'humidité de l'ambiance sur la température cutanée moyenne

Aspects of the Body Temperature, and Habitat, of large Animals

Thermal Stability in the Newly Born

Die Frigorigraphie in der Tierhaltung

The effects of Heat on Human Performance

Variation, over a Period of a Year, in Resting Pulse Rate and Oral Temperature in Young Men (A study of Seasonal Variation in a Temperate Climate)

The Influence of Clothing on the Cooling Power (Mainly Its Solar Components) Measured by Means of Cylindrical Frigorimeters

Sleep and Wakefulness in the Arctic under an Irregular Regime

A Comparison of the Cumulative Discomfort Index (Cum. D. I.) and Cumulative Effective Temperature (Cum. E. T.) as Obtained by Meteorological Data

Estimation of Daily Water Intake (to replace water loss) from the Cumulative Discomfort Index (Cum. D. I.)

A Device for Measuring Evaporation from Animal and Human Skin

Basal Metabolic Rate of "Tropical" Man in a Polar Climate

Body Temperatures of Heat-Acclimatized Subjects in the Equatorial Tropics

Miscellaneous Bioclimatological Papers Submitted to the Congress

General Bioclimatology

Étude Bioclimatologique du Sénégal et de la Mauritanie

World Population and Maximum Crop Yield

Human Bioclimatology

Der Kurverlauf bei Asthma Bronchiale im Kindesalter während verschiedener Jahreszeiten an der Nordsee

Biometeorological Analysis of the Frequency and Degree of Asthma Attacks in the Western Part of the Netherlands (Periods 1953—1959)

Ionization of the Air

The Sedating Effect of Polarized Air

On the Influence of Artificial Ionization of the Air on the Oxygen Uptake during Exercise

Studies on the Effects of Gaseous Ions on the Mammalian Trachea

On the Mechanisms of the Action of Ionized Air on the Organism

Physico-Chemical State of the Blood

Zur Frage des Umwelteinflusses auf den physikalisch-chemischen Zustand des Blutes und die praktische Bedeutung in der Klinik

Zoological (Entomological) Bioclimatology

Application of Temperature and Relative Humidity Simulation Techniques to Insect Distribution Problems

Die Entwicklung der Bienenvölker und die Nektartracht in ihren Beziehungen zur Witterung

Phytological Bioclimatology

Principles of Bioclimatic Classification of Cultivated and Wild Plants with regard to Their Water Requirements

Evapotranspiration potentielle et évaporation sous abri

Détermination des seuils de résistance aux gelées. Transposition aux conditions naturelles des résultats obtenus au laboratoire

Über die Methodik von mikrometeorologischen und mikroklimatologischen Messungen in Pflanzenbeständen

Mikroklimatische Messungen auf Oedlandflachen

Influence of Air pollution upon the Vegetation in the Upper Silesian Industrial District

Niederschläge in den Waldbeständen und ihre Radioaktivität

Agroclimatic Wheat Crop Types in the World

Des nouveaux essais de lutte contre le gel en Suisse et de quelque revers subis

The Interaction of the Macro- and Microclimatic Factors Contributing to the Success of Wind Machines for Frost Protection in Southern California

Injuring Field Crops by Frosts and theoretical Foundation of Control Measures

Phanometrische Messungen mit Hilfe von γ- und β-Strahlen

Reports of Chairmen of Specialized Working Groups

Agrometeorology

Atmospheric Pollution and Aerobiology

Effects of Weather and Climate on Farm Animals

Engineering Bioclimatology

Importance of Physical Environment in Conditioning the Organism

Microclimatic Problems in Bioclimatology

Thermoregulation

Tropical Bioclimatology

Subject Index

