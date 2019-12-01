Biomembranes and Giant Vesicles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128174838

Biomembranes and Giant Vesicles, Volume 30

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128174838
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 318
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
318.14
270.42
163.00
138.55
157.00
133.45
227.00
192.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Refined molecular dynamics of biomembranes

Markus Miettinen

2. Multiscale (re)modeling of bilayer membranes

Andrea Grafmueller

3. Morphological complexity of membranes

Reinhard Lipowsky

4. Modeling biomembrane adhesion

Thomas Weikl

5. Engulfment of nanoparticles by membranes

Jaime Agudo-canalejo

6. Fusion Assays for Model Membranes: a Critical Review

Rumiana Dimova

7. Applications of microfluidic technology to giant vesicles

Tom Robinson

Description

Biomembranes consist of molecular bilayers with many lipid and protein components. The fluidity of these bilayers allows them to respond to different environmental cues by changing their local molecular composition as well as their shape and topology. On the nanometer scale, this multi-responsive behavior can be studied by molecular dynamics simulations, which provide both snapshots and movies of the bilayer conformations. The general conceptual framework for these simulations is provided by the theory of curvature elasticity. The latter theory also explains the behavior of giant vesicles as observed by optical microscopy on the micrometer scale. The present volume describes new insights as obtained from recent developments in analytical theory, computer simulations, and experimental approaches. The seven chapters of the volume are arranged in a bottom-up manner from smaller to larger scales. These chapters address the refined molecular dynamics and multiscale modeling of biomembranes, their morphological complexity and adhesion, the engulfment and endocytosis of nanoparticles, the fusion of giant unilamellar vesicles, as well as recent advances in microfluidic technology applied to model membranes.

Key Features

  • Bridging the gap between lipid molecules and giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs)
  • Integrated view obtained from analytical theory, computer simulations, and experimental observations
  • Multiresponsive behavior and morphological complexity of biomembranes

Readership

All readers who want to learn about our current understanding of biomembranes and giant vesicles. Students and researchers working in the field of biophysics, physical chemistry, bioengineering, and synthetic biology

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
1st December 2019
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128174838

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.