Biomembrane Vesicles: Scientific, Clinical and Technological Considerations, Volume 32
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Amyloid β-peptide interaction with GM1 containing model membrane
Rita Carrotta
2. Standardization and reproducibility in EV research: the support of a Quality management system
Annamaria Kisslinger
3. Biological role and clinical relevance of extracellular vesicles as key mediators of cell communication in cancer
Giovanna Liguori
4. Propolis flavonoids and terpenes, and their interactions with the model lipid membranes: a review
Natasa Poklar Ulrih
5. Plant Extracellular Vesicles: the safe for bioactive compounds
Stefania Raimondo
6. Multi-technique analysis of Extracellular Vesicles: not only size matters
Pietro Parisse
7. Post-traslational lipidation in extracellular vescicles: chemical mechanism, biological function and application
Antonella Bongiovanni
8. Treatment with platelet- and extracellular vesicle-rich plasma in otorhinolaryngology-a review and future perspectives
Domen Vozel
Description
Biological Membrane Vesicles: Scientific, Biotechnological and Clinical Considerations, Part 1 Volume 32 in the Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-Assembly series, highlights new advances in the field, with this release presenting chapters written by an international board of authors. Topics in this new release include Amyloid β-peptide interaction with GM1 containing model membrane, The Human EV Membranome, Protocol for isolation of Microvesicles form blood plasma, Urinary Extracellular Vesicles: Single patient analysis for clinical applications, Treatment of chronic wounds with platelet and extracellular vesicles enriched plasma, Liposome loading and imaging, Standardization and reproducibility in EV research: the support of a Quality management system, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-Assembly series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Biological Membrane Vesicles: Scientific, Biotechnological and Clinical Considerations
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-Assembly
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128209684
About the Serial Volume Editors
Antonella Bongiovanni
Antonella Bongiovanni is at National Research Council, Palermo, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research Council, Palermo, Italy
Gabriella Pocsfalvi
Gabriella Pocsfalvi is at National Research Council, Napoli, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research Council, Napoli, Italy
Mauro Manno
Mauro Manno is at National Research Council, Palermo, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research Council, Palermo, Italy
Veronika Kralj-Iglič
Veronika Kralj-Iglič is at University of Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia
