Biomedical, Therapeutic and Clinical Applications of Bioactive Glasses
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals of Bioactive Glasses
1. Bioactive Glass Containing Coatings by Electrophoretic Deposition: Development and Applications
2. Multifunctional Bioactive Glasses and Glass-Ceramics: Beyond ‘Traditional’ Bioactivity
3. Synthesis and Characterization of Doped Bioactive Glasses
Part II: Therapeutic Applications of Bioactive Glasses
4. Mesoporous Bioactive Glasses: Fabrication, Structure, Drug Delivery Property, and Therapeutic Potential
5. 3D Scaffolds of Borate Glass and Their Drug Delivery Applications
6. Bioactive Glasses in Gene Regulation and Proliferation
7. Lithium-Containing Bioactive Glasses for Bone Regeneration
8. Boron-Containing Bioactive Glasses for Bone Regeneration
9. The Use of Bioactive Glasses in Periodontology
10. Bioactive Glasses for Cancer Therapy
11. Bioactive Surface Coatings for Enhancing Osseointegration of Dental Implants
12. Angiogenic Attributes of Multifaceted Bioactive Glass: Its Therapeutic Potential on Soft Tissues and Drug Delivery Utilization
Part III: Bioactive Glasses for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
13. Bioactive Glasses and Glass-Ceramics for Ophthalmological Applications
14. Bioactive Glasses for Treatment of Bone Infections
15. Bioactive Glass Scaffolds for Bone Tissue Engineering
16. Functionally Graded Bioactive Glass-Derived Scaffolds Mimicking Bone Tissue
17. Bioactive Glass and Glass Fiber Composite: Biomedical/Dental Applications
18. Novel Techniques of Scaffold Fabrication for Bioactive Glasses
19. Silica Nanospheres
Biomedical, Therapeutic and Clinical Applications of Bioactive Glasses is an essential guide to bioactive glasses, offering an overview of all aspects of the development and utilization of this cutting-edge material. The book covers vital issues, including mesoporosity, encapsulation technologies, scaffold formation and coatings for a number of applications, including drug delivery, encapsulation, scaffolds and coatings. Readers will gain a strong understanding and practical knowledge of the therapeutic aspects of bioceramics, with a focus on glasses from a clinical point-of- view. Researchers, students and scientists involved in bioceramics, bone tissue engineering, regeneration and biomedical engineering will find this to be a comprehensive resource.
- Presents detailed coverage of bioactive glasses, including technologies and applications
- Includes all the major development areas related to bioactive glasses, enabling readers to understand the latest research
- Considers the potential future developments of bioactive glasses as a drug carrier
Researchers in biomaterials for drug delivery, bioceramics, glass, bone tissue engineering and regeneration; graduates, pre or post doc students; scientists in materials science, biomedical engineering
No. of pages: 584
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 17th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021972
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021965
Gurbinder Kaur Editor
Dr. Gurbinder Kaur holds her BSc (Hons. Physics) and MSc (Hons. Physics) from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. She moved to Thapar University, Patiala, to pursue her research work in the field of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) and received her doctorate in 2012. Her PhD dissertation was based on “Investigations on interfacial interaction glass sealants with electrolytes and interconnect for solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC).” She has four other books on “Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Components: Interfacial compatibility of SOFC glass seals” (Springer, New York), “Bioactive glasses: Potential biomaterials for future therapy” (Springer, Germany), “Clinical applications of biomaterials: State-of-the-art progress, trends and novel approaches” (Springer, New York), and “Modern Physics” by McGraw-Hill Pvt. Ltd. She has also carried out research in the field of Biomedical Engineering and Bioglasses. She is a recipient of fellowship under the RFSMS scheme of University Grants Commission (UGC). She has also received fellowship under Women Scientists Scheme, DST, New Delhi from 2010 to 2012. After completing her Doctorate, she moved to Virginia Tech, United States to work as a Postdoctoral Fellow with Dr. Gary Pickrell. She is a recipient of Postdoc Scholarship from UGC, New Delhi, for pursuing her research work in the field of bioglasses. She works on a variety of different materials and applications including high-temperature energy materials, bioactive materials, and optical materials.
School of Physics and Materials Science, Thapar University, Patiala, India