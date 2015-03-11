Biomedical Textiles for Orthopaedic and Surgical Applications
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Applications and Tissue Engineering
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- 1: Biomechanical testing and the development of silk-based textiles for regenerative medicine and surgery
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Current landscape
- 1.3 A new paradigm: Compliance Matching and Material Property Led Engineering Technologies
- 1.4 CoMMPLETe case study: Rotator cuff tendons
- 1.5 Future trends and applications
- 1.6 Conclusions
- 1.7 Sources of further information and advice
- Websites
- 2: Embroidery technology for hard-tissue scaffolds
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Manufacturing of porous textile structures using embroidery technology
- 2.3 Application of embroidered scaffolds for hard-tissue engineering
- 2.4 Conclusion
- 2.5 Future trends
- 3: Nonwoven scaffolds for bone regeneration
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 3.1 The structure of bone and the mechanisms for self-repair
- 3.2 Fibre manufacture from biomaterials
- 3.3 Design and assembly of scaffold architectures
- 3.4 Considerations for surgical implantation of nonwoven scaffolds
- 3.5 Future trends
- 4: Bioabsorbable fabrics for musculoskeletal scaffolds
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Bioabsorbable materials, fibre spinning and properties, and yarn preparation
- 4.3 Processing technologies for fabrics
- 4.4 Fabric structures and their characteristics
- 4.5 Bone tissue engineering using fabrics
- 4.6 Cartilage tissue engineering using fabrics
- 4.7 Ligament and tendon tissue engineering using fabrics
- 4.8 Tissue-engineered joints
- 4.9 Fabrics commercially available for temporary tissue repair
- 4.10 Future trends
- 5: Nanofibers for ligament and tendon tissue regeneration
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Current treatment and challenges
- 5.3 Nanofiber scaffolds as a new frontier in tissue engineering
- 5.4 Tailored nanofiber scaffolds for tendon and ligament regeneration
- 5.5 Nanofiber assembly into three-dimensional tendon or ligament scaffolds
- 5.6 Conclusion
- 6: Absorbable, drug-loaded, extruded fiber for implantation
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Materials and fabrication techniques
- 6.3 Drug loading and release
- 6.4 Applications
- 6.5 Chapter summary
- 7: Anterior cruciate ligament prostheses using biotextiles
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Anatomy and structure of the anterior cruciate ligament
- 7.3 Biomechanics of the ACL
- 7.4 Clinical problems associated with the ACL
- 7.5 Diagnosis and treatment of ACL ruptures
- 7.6 Autograft for ACL reconstruction
- 7.7 Allograft for ACL reconstruction
- 7.8 Graft healing in ACL reconstructive surgery
- 7.9 The use of synthetic materials and prostheses in ACL reconstructive surgery
- 7.10 Complications with synthetic ligaments
- 7.11 Augmentation devices
- 7.12 Tissue engineering and scaffolds
- 7.13 Xenografts
- 7.14 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Recent concerns over the possible effects of metal-on-metal orthopaedic implants and the evolution of more natural structures made from fibre have made medical device manufacturers consider the potential of fibre. Textiles offer the potential to replace traditional materials with novel fibres which are more suitable for many load bearing applications. Orthopaedics, in particular, is embracing textile technology for repairing, replacing, and regenerating integral pieces of the skeletal system and its associated components. This important new book will provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the role biomedical textiles can play in the orthopaedic field. Chapters in part one will discuss the fundamentals of textiles for orthopaedic applications. Part two will cover textiles for implantable orthopaedic applications whilst the final set of chapters will discuss the role of textiles in orthopaedic tissue engineering.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the role biomedical textiles can play in the orthopaedic field
Readership
R&D managers in the biomaterials and biomedical textile industry; postgraduate students and academic researchers in biomaterials, particularly those concerned with orthopaedic and tendon and ligament tissue engineering.
