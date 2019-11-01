Biomedical Signal Analysis for Connected Healthcare

Dr. Sridhar (Sri) Krishnan took degrees in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Calgary before embarking on a long and distinguished career at various research institutions, including Clinical Research Institute of Montreal, University of Western Ontario, University of Toronto, and Ryerson University. Dr. Krishnan, has been the Department Chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Ryerson University, and was the Founding Program Director for Biomedical Engineering at Ryerson University. Dr. Krishnan is currently Affiliate Scientist at the Keenan Research Centre for Biomedical Science at St. Michael’s Hospital and Associate Dean of Research, Development and Graduate Programs in Engineering and Architectural Science at Ryerson University. Dr. Krishnan has developed numerous patents and technical inventions through the course of his career, and has coordinated the establishment of 18 research laboratories in a variety of research areas. In addition, Dr. Krishnan has also played an anchor role in establishing a large research institute (iBEST) to support biomedical sciences and engineering research at Ryerson University. He has been involved in developing institutional partnerships with St. Michael’s Hospital and University Health Network. These partnerships provide strategic access to clinical expertise, health information and experimental test facilities for the biomedical engineering and sciences students and researchers at Ryerson University.