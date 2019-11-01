Biomedical Signal Analysis for Connected Healthcare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128130865

Biomedical Signal Analysis for Connected Healthcare

1st Edition

Authors: Sridhar Krishnan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128130865
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 270
Description

Biomedical Signal Analysis for Connected Healthcare provides rigorous coverage on several generations of techniques, including time domain approaches for event detection, spectral analysis for interpretation of clinical events of interest, time-varying signal processing for understanding dynamical aspects of complex biomedical systems, the application of machine learning principles in enhanced clinical decision-making, the application of sparse techniques and compressive sensing in providing low-power applications that are essential for wearable designs, the emerging paradigms of the Internet of Things, and connected healthcare.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive coverage of biomedical engineering, technologies, and healthcare applications of various physiological signals
  • Covers vital signals, including ECG, EEG, EMG and body sounds
  • Includes case studies and MATLAB code for selected applications

Readership

Biomedical, electrical, and computer engineers; researchers in connected healthcare and in biomedical signal analysis

Table of Contents

1. Types and characteristics of biomedical signals
2. Time-domain processing of biomedical signals
3. Spectral-domain analysis of biomedical signals
4. Wavelet analysis of biomedical signals
5. Time-frequency analysis of biomedical signals
6. Sparse and compressive sensing techniques for biomedical signals
7. Machine learning for interpreting biomedical signals
8. Wearables and Internet of Things for connected healthcare

Details

About the Author

Sridhar Krishnan

Dr. Sridhar (Sri) Krishnan took degrees in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Calgary before embarking on a long and distinguished career at various research institutions, including Clinical Research Institute of Montreal, University of Western Ontario, University of Toronto, and Ryerson University. Dr. Krishnan, has been the Department Chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Ryerson University, and was the Founding Program Director for Biomedical Engineering at Ryerson University. Dr. Krishnan is currently Affiliate Scientist at the Keenan Research Centre for Biomedical Science at St. Michael’s Hospital and Associate Dean of Research, Development and Graduate Programs in Engineering and Architectural Science at Ryerson University. Dr. Krishnan has developed numerous patents and technical inventions through the course of his career, and has coordinated the establishment of 18 research laboratories in a variety of research areas. In addition, Dr. Krishnan has also played an anchor role in establishing a large research institute (iBEST) to support biomedical sciences and engineering research at Ryerson University. He has been involved in developing institutional partnerships with St. Michael’s Hospital and University Health Network. These partnerships provide strategic access to clinical expertise, health information and experimental test facilities for the biomedical engineering and sciences students and researchers at Ryerson University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Affiliate Scientist, Keenan Research Centre for Biomedical Science at St. Michael’s Hospital, Associate Dean of Research, Development and Graduate Programs in Engineering and Architectural Science, Ryerson University

