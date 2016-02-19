"The combination of senior-level mathematics, engineering design principles, and actual biomedical instrument applications is developed in a very clear, concise, and powerful manner throughout the book. The student will gain a wealth of applied and realistic engineering design experience by studying this text...In every section of the book, each design idea is carefully developed in a clear and helpful way. The examples are relevant and timely to invoke further interest and insight into the design process...I would enthusiastically recommend the book to alll undergraduate programs in biomedical engineering." --THOMAS M. JUDD, Healthcare Technology Consultant

The key element for acquiring the physiological signal in biomedical instruments--that is, vital signs or other biomedical measurements--is a well designed transducer. The underlying theory and operational principles for many of the transducers in use in modern biomedical instruments are detailed in Part One.

Once the physiological data has been appropriately acquired, signal conditioning techniques are applied in modern instruments to convert the information to a form ready for use by equipment operators or computer interface. Part Two clearly presents most of the techniques utilized by current biomedical equipment designers.