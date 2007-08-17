Biomedical Information Technology

Dr. Xiaofeng Zhang, Dr. Nadine Smith and Prof. Andrew Webb 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Digital radiography 1.3 Computed tomography 1.4 Nuclear medicine 1.5 Ultrasonic imaging 1.6 Magnetic resonance imaging 1.7 Diffuse optical imaging 1.8 Biosignals 1.9 Appendix 1.10 Exercises 1.11 Bibliography 1.12 Index

Dr. Eugene,Y. S. Lim, Prof. Michael Fulham and Prof. David Dagan Feng

2.1 Introduction 2.2 Medical data and patient record 2.3 Terminology standards – vocabulary and a clinical coding system1 2.4 Information exchange standards 2.5 Usability issues in EMR 2.6 User interface 2.7 Evaluation 2.8 EMR system – a case study: a web-based imaging electronic patient history 2.9 Summary 2.10 Exercise 2.11 Bibliography and references 2.12 Index

Prof. Hong Ren Wu, Dr. Damian M. Tan, Dr. Tom Weidong Cai and Prof. David Dagan Feng

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Picture compression 3.3 Compression in the dicom standard 3.4 Data compression for dynamic functional images 3.5 Summary 3.6 Exercises 3.7 References 3.8 Index

Dr. Tom Weidong Cai, Dr. Jinman Kim and Prof. David Dagan Feng

4.1 Introduction 4.2 CBMIR by physical visual features 4.3 CBMIR by geometric spatial features 4.4 CBMIR by combination of semantic and visual features 4.5 CBMIR by physiological functional features 4.6 Summary 4.7 Exercises 4.8 Bibliography and references 4.9 Index

Dr. Alessandra Bertoldo, Prof. Claudio Cobelli

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Compartmental models 5.3 Model identification 5.4 Model validation 5.5 Simulation 5.6 Case study 5.7 Quantification of medical images 5.8 Exercises 5.9 Bibliography and references

Prof. David Dagan Feng, Dr. Lingfeng Wen and Dr. Stefan Eberl

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Parametric image estimation methods 6.3 Noninvasive methods 6.4 Clinical applications of parametric images 6.5 Summary 6.6 Exercise 6.7 Bibliography and references 6.8 Index

Prof. Chris Wyatt, Prof. Yu-Ping Wang, Prof. Matthew T. Freedman, Prof. Murray Loew and Prof. Yue Wang

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Medical image enhancement 7.3 Medical image segmentation 7.4 Medical image feature extraction 7.5 Medical image interpretation 7.6 Summary 7.7 Exercises 7.8 Bibliography 7.9 Index

Dr. Xiu Ying Wang, Dr. Stefan Eberl, Prof. Michael Fulham, Dr. Seu Som and Prof. David Dagan Feng

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Fundamentals of biomedical image registration and fusion 8.3 Feature-based medical image registration 8.4 Intensity-based registration 8.5 Hybrid registration and hierarchical registration 8.6 Hardware registration 8.7 Assessment of registration accuracy 8.8 Applications of biomedical image registration and fusion 8.9 Summary 8.10 Exercises 8.11 Bibliography and references 8.12 Index

Dr. Jinman Kim, Dr. Tom Weidong Cai, Prof. Michael Fulham, Dr. Stefan Eberl and Prof. David Dagan Feng 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Two-Dimensional (2D) visualization techniques 9.3 Three-Dimensional (3D) visualization techniques 9.4 Volume navigation interface 9.5 Volume enhancement and manipulation 9.6 Large data visualization and optimization 9.7 Dual-modality PET/CT visualization 9.8 Data display devices 9.9 Applications of biomedical visualization 9.10 Summary 9.11 Exercises 9.12 Bibliography and references 9.13 Index

Prof. Doan B. Hoang and Dr. Andrew J. Simmonds

10.1 Introduction 10.2 Transmission and communication technologies 10.3 The internet and World Wide Web 10.4 Wireless and mobile technologies in m-health 10.5 Sensor networks for health monitoring 10.6 Applications of wireless technologies in telemedicine 10.7 Summary 10.8 Exercises 10.9 Bibliography and references 10.10 Index

Dr. Eugene, Y. S. Lim

11.1 Introduction 11.2 Overview of cryptographic system 11.3 Digital watermarking 11.4 Medical image watermarking 11.5 Region-based reversible watermarking for secure pet image management 11.6 Summary 11.7 Exercise 11.8 Bibliography 11.8 Index

Prof. Eric P Hoffman, Erica Reeves, Dr. Yetrib Hathout, Dr. Zuyi Wang and Josephine Chen

12.1 Introduction 12.2 Overview of genomic methods 12.3 Overview of proteomic methods 12.4 Bioinformatics and information infrastructure 12.5 Data mining and large-scale biological databases 12.6 Biological event-driven, time-driven and hybrid simulation techniques 12.7 Summary 12.8 Bibliography

Prof. Brent J. Liu and Prof. H.K. Huang

13.1 Introduction 13.2 PACS infrastructure 13.3 PACS components and workflow 13.4 PACS controller and image archive 13.5 Large-scale PACS implementation 13.6 PACS clinical experiences 13.7 Summary 13.8 Exercises 13.9 Bibliography and references 13.9 Index

Prof. Wesley W. Chu, Dr. Zhenyu Liu, Dr. Wenlei Mao and Dr. Qinghua Zou 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Extracting key concepts from documents 14.3 Transforming similar queries into query templates 14.4 Topic-oriented directory 14.5 Phrase-based vector space model for automatic document retrieval 14.6 Knowledge-based scenario-specific query expansion 14.7 A system architecture for retrieving scenario-specific free text documents 14.8 Summary 14.9 Exercises 14.10 BibliographyDr. Ruth E. Dayhoff, Mr. Peter M. Kuzmak and Mr. Kevin Meldrum 15.1 Introduction 15.2 Multimedia patient record 15.3 Multimedia patient record system architecture components 15.4 Electronic medical chart components 15.5 Objects comprising the multimedia patient record 15.6 Capturing multimedia data at the source 15.7 DICOM image acquisition 15.8 Remote data and image viewing across the healthcare network 15.9 Impact on patient care 15.10 Summary 15.11 ReferencesProf. Maryellen L. Giger and Dr. Kenji Suzuki 16.1 Introduction 16.2 CAD 16.3 CAD for cancer screening 16.4 CAD for differential diagnosis 16.5 Intelligent CAD workstations – indices of similarity and human/computer interfaces 16.6 Summary 16.7 Exercises 16.8 Bibliography 16.9 Index

Dr. Peter Weller, Dr. Abdul Roudsari and Prof. Ewart Carson

17.1 Introduction 17.2 Overview of CDSS 17.3 Human diagnostic reasoning 17.4 A structure for characterising CDSS 17.5 Decision support tools 17.6 Decision support systems in the hospital and other healthcare settings 17.7 Healthcare education applications 17.8 Verification, validation and evaluation 17.9 Summary 17.10 Exercises 17.11 References 17.12 Index

Prof. Russell H. Taylor and Dr. Peter Kazanzides

18.1 Introduction 18.2 Technology & Techniques 18.3 Surgical CAD/CAM 18.4 Surgical Assistance 18.5 Summary and conclusion 18.6 Exercises 18.7 References 18.8 Index

Dr. Sirong Chen, Dr. Kai-Ming Au Yeung and Dr. Gladys Goh Lo 19.1 Introduction 19.2 Diffusion-weighted MR imaging in brain 19.3 MR perfusion imaging in brain 19.4 Functional MRI (fMRI) using bold techniques 19.5 Clinical MR spectroscopy in brain 19.6 Summary 19.7 Exercises 19.8 Bibliography and references 19.9 IndexProf. Kristine Glunde, Dr. Catherine A. Foss and Prof. Zaver M. Bhujwalla 20.1 Introduction 20.2 Imaging of gene expression 20.3 Receptor imaging 20.4 Enzyme-activated probes 20.5 Metabolic imaging 20.6 Imaging of permeability, perfusion, and blood flow 20.7 Imaging of the tumor microenvironment 20.8 Multimodality imaging 20.9 Conclusion 20.10 Exercises 20.11 References 20.12 IndexProf. Sung-Cheng Huang, Prof. Anna M. Wu and Prof. Jorge R. Barrio 21.1 Introduction and background 21.2 Considerations for quantitative molecular imaging 21.3 Design/development of molecular imaging probes 21.4 Molecular imaging of beta-amyloid and NFT 21.5 Molecular imaging using antibody probes 21.6 Some other molecular imaging applications 21.7 Summary and future perspectives 21.8 Exercises 21.9 References 21.10 Index

Dr. Dejan Raškoviæ, Dr. Aleksandar Milenkoviæ, Prof. Piet C. De Groen and Dr. Emil Jovanov

22.1 Introduction 22.2 Overview of m-health systems 22.3 M-health based on Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN) 22.4 Wireless intelligent sensors for m-health 22.5 Wireless mobile devices for m-health 22.6 Next-generation m-health systems 22.7 Summary 22.8 Exercises 22.9 References 22.10 Index

Chapter 23 Multimedia for Future Health – Smart Medical Home………………1

Dr. Jinman Kim, Dr. Zhiyong Wang, Dr. Tom Weidong Cai and Prof. David Dagan Feng

23.1 Introduction 23.2 Multimedia for human-computer interaction 23.3 Multimedia content management 23.4 Multimedia delivery 23.5 Smart medical home 23.6 Telemedicine in the smart medical home 23.7 Sensory devices and health monitoring 23.8 Speech recognition and conversational systems 23.9 Multimedia technologies for patient education and care 23.10 Multimedia operating theater and Virtual Reality (VR) 23.11 Summary 23.12 Exercises 23.13 References 23.15 Index