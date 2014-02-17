Biomedical Foams for Tissue Engineering Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857096968, 9780857097033

Biomedical Foams for Tissue Engineering Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Paolo Netti
eBook ISBN: 9780857097033
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857096968
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 17th February 2014
Page Count: 446
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Part I: Fundamentals, properties and modification of biomedical foams

1. Introduction to biomedical foams

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Evolution of biomedical foams

1.3 Materials for fabricating biomedical foams

1.4 Manufacturing processes for biomedical foams and scaffolds

1.5 Scaffolds for in vitro cell culture

1.6 Scaffolds for in vivo tissue-induced regeneration

1.7 Platforms for the controlled delivery of bioactive agents

1.8 Microscaffolds for in situ cell delivery and tissue fabrication

1.9 Three-dimensional tumour models

1.10 Conclusion

1.11 References

2. Properties of biomedical foams for tissue engineering applications

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Metals for biomedical foam fabrication

2.3 Ceramics and glass for biomedical foam fabrication

2.4 Degradable polymers for biomedical foam fabrication

2.5 Polymer-based composites for biomedical foam fabrication

2.6 Conclusions and future trends

2.7 References

3. Optimal design and manufacture of biomedical foam pore structure for tissue engineering applications

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Micro-structure of biomedical foams and processing techniques

3.3 Improving control of scaffold pore structure by combined approaches

3.4 Pore structure versus in vitro cell culture

3.5 Pore structure vs. in vivo new tissue regeneration

3.6 Conclusion

3.7 References

4. Tailoring the pore structure of foam scaffolds for nerve regeneration

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Materials for foam scaffold fabrication

4.3 Design and fabrication of foam scaffolds for nerve regeneration

4.4 Methods of assessing nerve regeneration and overview of porous scaffolds

4.5 Future trends

4.6 Conclusion

4.7 References

5. Tailoring properties of polymeric biomedical foams

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aliphatic polyesters used for porous scaffold fabrication

5.3 Polyurethanes for biomedical foam production

5.4 Tyrosine-derived polymers

5.5 Processing techniques for fabricating porous scaffolds

5.6 Characterization of polymeric foams

5.7 In vitro and in vivo testing

5.8 Applications of polymeric foams in tissue engineering

5.9 Future trends

5.10 Sources of further information and advice

5.11 References

6. Biodegradable biomedical foam scaffolds

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Foaming techniques and properties of expanding polymer/gas solutions

6.3 Biofoams based on natural polymers

6.4 Biofoams based on biodegradable polyesters

6.5 References

Part II: Tissue engineering applications of biomedical foams

7. Bioactive glass foams for tissue engineering applications

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Processing ‘foam-like’ bioactive glass-based scaffolds

7.3 In vitro and in vivo studies of bioactive glass-based biomedical foams

7.4 Conclusions and future trends

7.5 References

8. Bioactive glass and glass–ceramic foam scaffolds for bone tissue restoration

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The potential of bioactive glass and the bioactivity mechanism

8.3 Processing, 3-D architecture and mechanical properties of glass foams

8.4 In vitro and in vivo behaviour

8.5 Current clinical applications

8.6 Future trends

8.7 References

9. Composite biomedical foams for engineering bone tissue

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemical and morphological biomimesis: the key for osteointegration

9.3 Foaming: an approach to fabricate highly porous bioactive scaffolds

9.4 Freeze-dried hybrid gels for bone and osteochondral regeneration

9.5 In vivo performances of bioactive foams with defined morphology and microstructure

9.6 Future trends

9.7 Conclusion

9.8 References

10. Injectable biomedical foams for bone regeneration

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Injectable calcium phosphate foams

10.3 Porosity and mechanical performance of calcium phosphate foams

10.4 Injectability and cohesion of calcium phosphate foams

10.5 In vitro and in vivo response to injectable calcium phosphate foams

10.6 Applications of injectable calcium phosphate foams

10.7 Conclusion and future trends

10.8 Sources of further information and advice

10.9 Acknowledgments

10.10 References

11. Polylactic acid (PLA) biomedical foams for tissue engineering

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Polylactic acid (PLA)

11.3 Fabrication of PLA foams

11.4 Gas foaming using supercritical CO2 (scCO2)

11.5 Solid-state foaming with high pressure CO2

11.6 Tissue engineering applications of PLA and PLA-based foams

11.7 Conclusion and future trends

11.8 References

12. Porous hydrogel biomedical foam scaffolds for tissue repair

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Hydrogel foam materials

12.3 Equilibrium swelling theory and rubber elasticity theory

12.4 Overview of hydrogel properties

12.5 Natural hydrogel materials

12.6 Hydrogel foam processing technologies

12.7 Electrospinning and rapid prototyping

12.8 Characterization of hydrogel foams

12.9 Future trends

12.10 References

13. Titanium biomedical foams for osseointegration

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction: Titanium for biomedical applications

13.2 Titanium foam processing and surface treatments

13.3 Bio-activation of titanium surfaces

13.4 Bone interactions at the bio-interface

13.5 Future trends

13.6 Sources of further information and advice

13.7 References

Index

Description

Biomedical foams are a new class of materials, which are increasingly being used for tissue engineering applications. Biomedical Foams for Tissue Engineering Applications provides a comprehensive review of this new class of materials, whose structure can be engineered to meet the requirements of nutrient trafficking and cell and tissue invasion, and to tune the degradation rate and mechanical stability on the specific tissue to be repaired.

Part one explores the fundamentals, properties, and modification of biomedical foams, including the optimal design and manufacture of biomedical foam pore structure for tissue engineering applications, biodegradable biomedical foam scaffolds, tailoring the pore structure of foam scaffolds for nerve regeneration, and tailoring properties of polymeric biomedical foams. Chapters in part two focus on tissue engineering applications of biomedical foams, including the use of bioactive glass foams for tissue engineering applications, bioactive glass and glass-ceramic foam scaffolds for bone tissue restoration, composite biomedical foams for engineering bone tissue, injectable biomedical foams for bone regeneration, polylactic acid (PLA) biomedical foams for tissue engineering, porous hydrogel biomedical foam scaffolds for tissue repair, and titanium biomedical foams for osseointegration.

Biomedical Foams for Tissue Engineering Applications is a technical resource for researchers and developers in the field of biomaterials, and academics and students of biomedical engineering and regenerative medicine.

Key Features

  • Explores the fundamentals, properties, and modification of biomedical foams
  • Includes intense focus on tissue engineering applications of biomedical foams
  • A technical resource for researchers and developers in the field of biomaterials, and academics and students of biomedical engineering and regenerative medicine

Readership

Researchers active in the fields of chemistry, polymer development, materials processing, biology, medicine, and tissue engineering; Manufacturers and developers of bone substitutes based on bioceramics and bioglasses; Academics in biomedical engineering and regenerative medicine

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097033
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857096968

About the Editors

Paolo Netti Editor

Paolo A. Netti is a Professor of Material Science at the Department of Chemical, Materials and Production Engineering, University of Naples Federico II, Italy and the Director of the Centre for Advanced Biomaterials for Health Care of the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Naples, Italy

