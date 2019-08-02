Biomedical Ethics
2nd Edition
Authors: Olinda Timms
Paperback ISBN: 9788131259658
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 2nd August 2019
Page Count: 264
Key Features
- Each chapter focuses on a single area in a simple narrative.
- Illustrative case reports and case studies of ethical dilemmas are provided with points for reflection/discussion.
- In step with the curriculum in Medical Ethics already established in several medical colleges.
- The chapters can be used to develop modules in a medical ethics program.
- Additional resources (titles of relevant films, readings, and references) are provided.
- The chapters have been linked to the AETCOM modules for easy reference, providing content for teaching modules.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction to Medical Ethics
Chapter 2 Principles of Medical Ethics
Chapter 3 Codes of Medical Ethics
Chapter 4 The Doctor–Patient Relationship
Chapter 5 Ethics at the Beginning of Life
Chapter 6 Ethics at the End of Life
Chapter 7 Research Ethics
Chapter 8 Emerging Medical Technologies: Ethical Concerns
Chapter 9 Ethics of Organ Donation
Chapter 10 Public Health Ethics
Chapter 11 Medical Errors and Negligence
Chapter 12 The Medical Professional and Society
Chapter 13 Publication Ethics
About the Author
Olinda Timms
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate,Dept. of Health and Humanities, St. Johns Research Institute, Bangalore- 560034
