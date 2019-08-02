Biomedical Ethics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131259658

Biomedical Ethics

2nd Edition

Authors: Olinda Timms
Paperback ISBN: 9788131259658
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 2nd August 2019
Page Count: 264
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

  • Each chapter focuses on a single area in a simple narrative.

  • Illustrative case reports and case studies of ethical dilemmas are provided with points for reflection/discussion.

  • In step with the curriculum in Medical Ethics already established in several medical colleges.

  • The chapters can be used to develop modules in a medical ethics program.

  • Additional resources (titles of relevant films, readings, and references) are provided.

  • The chapters have been linked to the AETCOM modules for easy reference, providing content for teaching modules.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction to Medical Ethics

Chapter 2 Principles of Medical Ethics

Chapter 3 Codes of Medical Ethics

Chapter 4 The Doctor–Patient Relationship

Chapter 5 Ethics at the Beginning of Life

Chapter 6 Ethics at the End of Life

Chapter 7 Research Ethics

Chapter 8 Emerging Medical Technologies: Ethical Concerns

 Chapter 9 Ethics of Organ Donation

Chapter 10 Public Health Ethics

Chapter 11 Medical Errors and Negligence

Chapter 12 The Medical Professional and Society

Chapter 13 Publication Ethics

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131259658

About the Author

Olinda Timms

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate,Dept. of Health and Humanities, St. Johns Research Institute, Bangalore- 560034

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.