Biomedical Engineering Tools for Management for Patients with COVID-19
1st Edition
Description
Biomedical Engineering Tools for Management of Patients with COVID-19 presents Biomedical Engineering tools under research and in development that can be used for management of COVID-19 patients, as well as the BME tools in the global environment for curtailing and preventing the spread of the virus. Biomedical Engineering tools can provide engineers, computer scientists, clinicians and other policy makers with solutions for managing patient treatment, applying data analysis techniques, and applying tools to help the general population curtail spread of the virus. These tools include Internet of Things applications in COVID-19 hospitals, analytics, Data Science and statistical modeling applied to COVID-19 tracking, Smart City instruments and applications, smart Personal Protective Equipment, including medical masks, gowns, gloves, eye protection, face shields, boots and/or work shoes, as well as new types of ventilation devices and intensive care devices. Other BME tools covered in the book include new disinfectants and sterilization equipment, and testing devices for rapid and accurate COVID-19 diagnosis. In addition, readers will learn about advancements in smart tools for telemedicine and e-Health, as well as challenges and issues in current modeling and prediction techniques.
Key Features
- Provides leading-edge Biomedical Engineering tools and techniques for treatment of patients with the COVID-19 virus
- Integrates a variety of case studies as a resource for COVID-19 researchers and clinicians around the world, including both positive and negative research findings
- Provides insight into innovative Biomedical Engineering techniques and devices from COVID-19 researchers around the world
Readership
Academics (scientists, researchers, MSc. PhD. students) from the fields of Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science, Biology, Chemistry, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Information Technology. The audience also includes interested professionals-experts from both public and private industries of medical, computer, data science, information technologies. The book may be used in Medical, Biomedical, and Data (i.e. Image, Signal) Processing oriented courses given at especially Health, Biology, Biomedical Engineering or similar programs of universities, institutions
Table of Contents
- The evolution of Biomedical Engineering Tools from fundamental theories to present
2. Successful implementation of Specific Biomedical Engineering Tools in COVID-19 Patient’s management
3. IoT applications in Covid-19 Hospitals
4. Analytics, Data Science and Statistics applied in COVID-19
5. Diversified urban life applications in this pandemic
6. Smart city instruments and payment mechanisms
7. Tools, platforms and techniques used for the management of the patients with COVID-19
8. Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be used in the context of COVID-19 disease, according to the setting, personnel and type of activity (medical mask, Gown, Gloves, Eye protection, face shield, Boots or closed work shoes, etc.)
9. New types of ventilation devices, intensive care devices
10. New disinfectants, sterilization equipment
11. Equipment for rapid and accurate COVID-19 diagnosis
12. Smart tools for telemedicine and e-health
13. Challenges and Issues in the current scenarios - model, prediction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128244739
About the Editors
Valentina Balas
Dr. Valentina E. Balas, is a full Professor in the Department of Automatics and Applied Software at the Faculty of Engineering, “Aurel Vlaicu” University of Arad, Romania. Dr. Balas is Editor-in Chief of the International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Automatics and Applied Software, Faculty of Engineering, “Aurel Vlaicu” University of Arad, Romania
Oana Geman
She is a co-author of Data Visualization and Knowledge Engineering: Spotting Data Points with Artificial Intelligence from Springer. Her current research interests include non-invasive measurements of biomedical signals, wireless sensors, signal processing, and processing information by way of Artificial Intelligence, such as nonlinear dynamics analysis, stochastic networks and neuro-fuzzy methods, classification and prediction, Data Mining, Deep Learning, Intelligent Systems, Bioinformatics and Biostatistics and Biomedical Applications. Her current research is focused on the role and predictive power of specific neural circuitries in the occurrence of neurological disorders, rehabilitation, and other biomedical applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Human and Health Development Department, University of Suceava, Romania
Guojun Wang
He received his Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, at Central South University, China. He received the 2014 First Prize of the National Natural Science Award, State Council of the People's Republic of China. He was listed in "Chinese Most Cited Researchers" (Computer Science) by Elsevier in the past five consecutive years. He was formerly a Professor at Central South University, China; an Adjunct Professor at Temple University, USA; a Visiting Scholar at Florida Atlantic University, USA; a Visiting Researcher at the University of Aizu, Japan; and a Research Fellow at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, HK. His research interests include Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, cloud computing, mobile computing, trustworthy/dependable computing, cyberspace security, recommendation systems, and mobile healthcare systems. He has published more than 400 technical papers and books/chapters in the above areas. His research is supported by Key Project of the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the National High-Tech Research and Development Plan of China (863 Plan), and the Ministry of Education Fund for Doctoral Disciplines in Higher Education. He has served as an associate editor or on the editorial board of several international journals, including IEEE Transactions on Parallel and Distributed Systems (TPDS), Security and Communication Networks (SCN), and International Journal of Parallel, Emergent and Distributed Systems (IJPEDS). He is the Leading Steering Chair of the IEEE International Conference on Trust, Security and Privacy in Computing and Communications (TrustCom), the Leading Steering Chair of the International Conference on Security, Privacy and Anonymity in Computation, Communication and Storage (SpaCCS), and the Leading Steering Chair of the International Conference on Smart City and Informatization (iSCI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearl River Scholarship Distinguished Professor of Higher Education in Guangdong Province; Vice Dean and Doctoral Supervisor, School of Computer Science, Guangzhou University, China
Muhammad Arif
His research interests include Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, cloud computing, and cyberspace security, data mining, image processing, medical image processing, Privacy, Security, and E-learning. Currently, he is working on privacy and security of vehicular networks. Previously he was a lecturer at the University of Gujrat, Pakistan. He recently completed his Ph.D. degree from Guangzhou University, China. He is author of more than 40 SCIE and ESCI journal publications, and more than 15 conference publications. He has more than 700 citations, according to Google Scholar. He is an Editorial Board member of International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE). He is a reviewer of many well-known journals, including IEEE Transaction on Vehicular Technology, IOT Journal, Plos-One, Sensors, Vehicular Communication and Journal of Network and Computer Applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scholar, School of Computer Science, Guangzhou University, China
Octavian Postolache
He joined the Instituto Universitário de Lisboa/ ISCTE-IUL Lisbon in 2011, where he is Associate Professor, Director of the Doctoral Program on Science and Information Technology and Director of Instituto de Telecomunicações (IT-IUL) research center. His fields of interest are smart sensors for biomedical and environmental applications, IoT for smart healthcare, wireless sensor networks, signal processing for biomedical applications and computational intelligence with application in automated measurement systems. He is a leader and active member of research teams involved in Portuguese and International projects such as Tailored Environments for Smart Physiotherapy. Dr. Postolache is author and co-author of 10 patents as well as Modern Sensing Technologies and Pervasive and Mobile Sensing and Computing for Healthcare, both from Springer. He has served in the IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society since 1999, and is also an IEEE Senior Member. He is Distinguished Lecturer of the IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society (IMS), international chair of IEEE IMS TC-13 Wireless and Telecommunications in Measurements, and he is current chair of IEEE IMS Portugal Chapter. He is a member of the steering committee of Medical Measurement and Application Symposium. He was the founder of a new international conference in the field of sensors and instrumentation for IoT technical sponsored by Instrumentation and Measurement Society that was successfully organized in 2018 and 2019 (ISSI 2018, Shanghai, ISSI 2019, Lisbon). He is Associate Editor of IEEE Sensors, and IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior and Principal Researcher, Instituto de Telecomunicacoes, Portugal
