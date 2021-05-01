Biomedical Engineering Tools for Management for Patients with COVID-19

He received his Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, at Central South University, China. He received the 2014 First Prize of the National Natural Science Award, State Council of the People's Republic of China. He was listed in "Chinese Most Cited Researchers" (Computer Science) by Elsevier in the past five consecutive years. He was formerly a Professor at Central South University, China; an Adjunct Professor at Temple University, USA; a Visiting Scholar at Florida Atlantic University, USA; a Visiting Researcher at the University of Aizu, Japan; and a Research Fellow at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, HK. His research interests include Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, cloud computing, mobile computing, trustworthy/dependable computing, cyberspace security, recommendation systems, and mobile healthcare systems. He has published more than 400 technical papers and books/chapters in the above areas. His research is supported by Key Project of the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the National High-Tech Research and Development Plan of China (863 Plan), and the Ministry of Education Fund for Doctoral Disciplines in Higher Education. He has served as an associate editor or on the editorial board of several international journals, including IEEE Transactions on Parallel and Distributed Systems (TPDS), Security and Communication Networks (SCN), and International Journal of Parallel, Emergent and Distributed Systems (IJPEDS). He is the Leading Steering Chair of the IEEE International Conference on Trust, Security and Privacy in Computing and Communications (TrustCom), the Leading Steering Chair of the International Conference on Security, Privacy and Anonymity in Computation, Communication and Storage (SpaCCS), and the Leading Steering Chair of the International Conference on Smart City and Informatization (iSCI).