Biomedical Engineering e-Mega Reference

Sverre Grimnes graduated in 1963 as an electronic engineer from the Technical University of Trondheim. He spent four years at SI, Oslo followed by a year at Sorbonne in Paris before moving to the University of Oslo’s Department of Chemistry. From 1973-2001 he was Head of the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Engineering at Rikshospitalet and since 1984 has also been Professor at the Department of Physics at the University of Oslo.

His research interests include electrical and physiological properties of human skin, patient electrical safety, and bioimpedance basic theory and instrumentation.

Professor Grimnes authored a hugely successful Norwegian book series on Medical Technology and has been awarded the Herman P Schwan Award and the Kings Gold Medal of Merit.