Biomedical Engineering 2: Recent Developments
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second Southern Biomedical Engineering Conference
Description
Biomedical Engineering II: Recent Developments covers some progress made in biochemical engineering, which have some useful application in dentistry, medical instrumentation, and orthopedics. The book provides a detailed testing and analysis of the use of hydroxylapatite as an effective substance for mandibular augmentation of the atrophic ridge. An in-depth report about the technique called the tendon reroute surgery is also given.
The book includes a discussion on cardiology hemodynamics, which is about the determination of blood flow by monitoring the speed of blood cell. Another topic covered is the effects of stresses on the vertebral body. A separate section of the book is focused on the modeling and creation of simulation to test the movement of transmicrovascular fluid and protein exchanges. Some topics in the field of bioelectricity, biomechanics, and biocontrol systems are thoroughly discussed. The text will be a useful tool for dentists, orthopedics, doctors, and people in the field of medical physiology.
Table of Contents
Session 1: Dentistry
Long Term Radiographic Evaluation of Hydroxylapatite Augmentation of Deficient Mandibular Alveolar Ridges
The Pucot for Measuring Elastic Moduli and Mechanical Damping of Dental Alloys
Acrylic-Ceramic Composite Bone Cement for Alveolar Ridge Augmentation
Determination of Orthodontic Centers of Rotation and Axes of Rotation by Laser Speckle Interferometry
Session 2: Medical Instrumentation
Assessment of Contractility from the Electrical Impedance Cardiogram
A Muscle Force Excursion Meter
Design of a Pseudorandom Noise Coded Ultrasonic Doppler Flowmeter
A Finite Element Analysis of Self-Heating Thermistors
New Concepts in Patient Monitoring System
A Solid State Device for the Determination of Osmotic and Interstitial Fluid Pressures: Clinical and Experimental Applications
Session 3: Orthopedics
Clinical and Metallurgical Examination of Internal Fixation Devices
Evaluation of Fracture Healing by Ultrasonic "Bone Wave" Measurement through the Fractured Site - In Vivo
An In Vitro Mechanical Evaluation of the Rigidity of Various External Fixation Clamps for Ankle Fusion
Development of Variable Stiffness External Fixation Systems
Intraoperative Somatosensory Evoked Potential (SSEP) Monitoring of Spinal Cord Function
Design Variables Affecting Bone-Biomaterial Interface Mechanics
Session 4: Dentistry
Hydroxyapatite Augmentation of Atrophic Alveolar Ridge
Soft Tisue Response to Different Shaped Hydroxyapatite Particles
New Polymer Glenoid Fossa Prosthesis for Total TMJ Reconstruction
Results of Experimental Ridge Augmentation Studies with Porous Hydroxyapatite Ceramic Implants
Session 5: Biochemical Engineering
Improving Quinacrine Female Sterilization with Sustained-Release Tablets
Session 6: Cardiology Hemodynamics
Pacemaker Patients in the Imaging and Therapy Device Environment
Tachycardia Tolerance: A Critical Feature of Heart-Valve Performance
Blood Flow Determination from Measured Red Blood Cell Velocity
Vascular Endothelial Cell Morphology in Various Species Implications for Arterial Fluid Dynamics
Session 7: Biomechanics
Noninvasive Biomechanical Measurements of Ankle and Subtalar Joint Motion
Identification of Variables in the Measurement of the Resonant Frequencies of Human Tibiae In Vivo
Boundary Condition Effects on Vertebral Body Stresses
Dynamic Response of Rabbit Long Bones in Bending
Strength Analysis of Mandibular Fracture Fixation Devices
Session 8: Modeling and Simulation
A Finite-Element Analysis of Crown Impact Using an Initially Straight Head-Cervical, Spine-Body Alignment
Influence of Intermediate Activity on Series-Type Enzyme Deactivations: Biomedical Applications
A Heuristic Approach to Mathematical Models of Blood O2 Dissociation
Effect of Ball, Disc, and Pocket Valves in the Entrance of the Left Ventricle on its Filling and Ejection Studies in a Model Circulation
Steady Inspiratory Pressure-Flow Relationship in a Human Bronchial Tree Model
Computer Simulation of Dynamics and Control of Transmicrovascular Fluid and Protein Exchanges
Mathematical Modeling of Neuro-Musculature System at Human Hip Joint
Session 9: Bioelectricity
Electrical Properties of Wet-Compact Bone
First Multicentric Italian Program on the Use of Low-Frequency Pulsing Electromagnetic Fields (LFPEF) for the Treatment of Congenital and Acquired Psuedoarthrosis; Suggestions on the Appearance of Periosteal Bone Callus
The Effect of Different Electrodes on the Measurement of Electrical Properties of Bone
Characteristics of Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Used Clinically for Pain Control
Finite Element Model for Radio Frequency Heating of a Lung Tumor
Evaluation of Reconstituted Freeze-Dried Baboon Tissue as a Model for EMR Research
Effects of Electromagnetic Induced Intracranial Hyperthermia in Dogs
Session 10: Biomechanics
Improved Design Criteria for Crash Helmets
Empirical Predicting Fracture Loads and Dispacements of Long Bones Subjected to Bending and/or Torsion
Interpretation of Neck Loads Transduced by Advanced Anthropomorphic Test Dummies - I. Biomechanical Data
A Review of Head and Neck Injuries in Ejection Seat Equipped Aircraft from 1971 to 1981
Biomechanical Analysis of Porous Titanium and LTI Carbon Hip Prosthesis
Strain Gage Measurement of Impact Strain in the Whole Human Spine
Session 11: Behavioral Engineering and Biocontrol Systems
Voice-Based Hayre Psychological and Physical Stress Parameters - A Field Verification
In Search of a Visual-Cortical Describing Function
Statistical Models of Pilot Perception and Control as Indicators Sensitive to Stress
Cigarette Smoking Baboons: An Example of How Behavioral Engineering Can be Used to Produce a Model for Biomedical Research
An Apparatus and Procedure for Operant Conditioning of Elevated Blood Pressure in Unrestrained Baboons
Session 12: Computers in Medicine and Signal Processing
A Computer-Based Patient Data Management System in an Open-Heart Intensive Care Unit
Computerized Decompression Sickness Data Base
Microprocessor Controlled Instrument for Tongue-Palate Contact Measurement During Speech
Estimation of Saccadic Eye Movement Muscle Forces Using System Identification Techniques
Time Division Multiplexer for Recording Six Analog Data Signals on the Audio Track of a Videotape Recorder
Session 13: Artificial Organs
The Pathophysiology of Avulsion as a Failure Mode of Percutaneous Implants
Axial Flow Pump Energized Artificial Heart
Replaceable Bearing Surfaces: An Emerging Concept in Prosthetic Joint Design
Session 14: Clinical Engineering
A New Self-Disinfecting Polyurethane Poljnner for Use in Hospital Infection Control Programs
Safe and Effective Decontamination of Delicate Surfaces
Treatment of Low Back Pain by Reduction of Axially Propagated Impulsive Stresses
Ultrasoncis in Decompression Sickness Prevention
Design Alternatives in Automated Anesthesia Recordkeeping Systems
Clinical Engineering and Disposable Products
Session 15: Soft Tissue Mechanics and Microcirculation
The Effect of Network Position on Capillary Hemodynamics
Dynamic Structural Properties of Liver Tissues
Experimental Determination of Hepatic Blood Flow Using an Improved Mathematical Model
Assessing the Functional Significance of Arterial Occlusion in the Hind Limb Vasculature of the Exercised and Sedentary Rodent
Modeling of the Portal System
Estimation of Residual Strains in Aortic Segments
Session 16: Biomaterials
Viscoelastic and Failure Properties of a Biomaterial
The Effect of Surface Condition on the Interface Mechanics and Bone Growth into LTI Carbon
Electron Microscope Analysis of Tissue Ingrowt into Dacron® Velor
In Vitro Strain Gage Studies on Varying the Thickness and Shape of the Acetabular Bone Cement Mantle
A Continuous Flow-through System for Studying the Dissolution Characteristics of Resorbable Ceramics
An Evaluation of Carbon Coated Dacron® as a Nonabsorbable Suture Material
Session 17: Biophysical Measurements
Stress Concentration in Bone: An Experimental and Theoretical Investigation
Spectral Analysis of the Electromyogram to Assess Muscular Fatigue Due to Vascular Insufficiency
An Extracorporeal Method for Determining Blood Pressure during Roller Pump Cardiac Bypass
Photographic Quantification of Fluorescently Stained DNA in GELS through Analog Modification of Spectrophotometer Output
Electro-Oculographic Indices of Changes in Simualted Flying Performance
In Vivo Tissue Characterization through He-Ne Laser Reflectance Studies
Identification of the Cardiac Abnormalities Through Laser Speckle Pattern as Observed on the Chest Wall
Session 18: NMR
Determination of Body Water by NMR
In Vivo Screening for Breast Cancer with NMR
Relations Between Pulsed NMR Signal and Flow Rate of Liquid in Duct
Session 19: Biomaterials
Fretting Corrosion in Orthopaedic Implant Alloys
Development of a Biocompatible Vascular Prosthesis
Variables Affecting the Interface Mechanics of Porous Co-Cr-Mo Systems
The Healing Response and Vascular Grafts
