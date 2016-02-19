Biomedical Engineering 2: Recent Developments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080301457, 9781483182384

Biomedical Engineering 2: Recent Developments

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Second Southern Biomedical Engineering Conference

Editors: C. William Hall
eBook ISBN: 9781483182384
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biomedical Engineering II: Recent Developments covers some progress made in biochemical engineering, which have some useful application in dentistry, medical instrumentation, and orthopedics. The book provides a detailed testing and analysis of the use of hydroxylapatite as an effective substance for mandibular augmentation of the atrophic ridge. An in-depth report about the technique called the tendon reroute surgery is also given.
The book includes a discussion on cardiology hemodynamics, which is about the determination of blood flow by monitoring the speed of blood cell. Another topic covered is the effects of stresses on the vertebral body. A separate section of the book is focused on the modeling and creation of simulation to test the movement of transmicrovascular fluid and protein exchanges. Some topics in the field of bioelectricity, biomechanics, and biocontrol systems are thoroughly discussed. The text will be a useful tool for dentists, orthopedics, doctors, and people in the field of medical physiology.

Table of Contents


Session 1: Dentistry

Long Term Radiographic Evaluation of Hydroxylapatite Augmentation of Deficient Mandibular Alveolar Ridges

The Pucot for Measuring Elastic Moduli and Mechanical Damping of Dental Alloys

Acrylic-Ceramic Composite Bone Cement for Alveolar Ridge Augmentation

Determination of Orthodontic Centers of Rotation and Axes of Rotation by Laser Speckle Interferometry

Session 2: Medical Instrumentation

Assessment of Contractility from the Electrical Impedance Cardiogram

A Muscle Force Excursion Meter

Design of a Pseudorandom Noise Coded Ultrasonic Doppler Flowmeter

A Finite Element Analysis of Self-Heating Thermistors

New Concepts in Patient Monitoring System

A Solid State Device for the Determination of Osmotic and Interstitial Fluid Pressures: Clinical and Experimental Applications

Session 3: Orthopedics

Clinical and Metallurgical Examination of Internal Fixation Devices

Evaluation of Fracture Healing by Ultrasonic "Bone Wave" Measurement through the Fractured Site - In Vivo

An In Vitro Mechanical Evaluation of the Rigidity of Various External Fixation Clamps for Ankle Fusion

Development of Variable Stiffness External Fixation Systems

Intraoperative Somatosensory Evoked Potential (SSEP) Monitoring of Spinal Cord Function

Design Variables Affecting Bone-Biomaterial Interface Mechanics

Session 4: Dentistry

Hydroxyapatite Augmentation of Atrophic Alveolar Ridge

Soft Tisue Response to Different Shaped Hydroxyapatite Particles

New Polymer Glenoid Fossa Prosthesis for Total TMJ Reconstruction

Results of Experimental Ridge Augmentation Studies with Porous Hydroxyapatite Ceramic Implants

Session 5: Biochemical Engineering

Improving Quinacrine Female Sterilization with Sustained-Release Tablets

Session 6: Cardiology Hemodynamics

Pacemaker Patients in the Imaging and Therapy Device Environment

Tachycardia Tolerance: A Critical Feature of Heart-Valve Performance

Blood Flow Determination from Measured Red Blood Cell Velocity

Vascular Endothelial Cell Morphology in Various Species Implications for Arterial Fluid Dynamics

Session 7: Biomechanics

Noninvasive Biomechanical Measurements of Ankle and Subtalar Joint Motion

Identification of Variables in the Measurement of the Resonant Frequencies of Human Tibiae In Vivo

Boundary Condition Effects on Vertebral Body Stresses

Dynamic Response of Rabbit Long Bones in Bending

Strength Analysis of Mandibular Fracture Fixation Devices

Session 8: Modeling and Simulation

A Finite-Element Analysis of Crown Impact Using an Initially Straight Head-Cervical, Spine-Body Alignment

Influence of Intermediate Activity on Series-Type Enzyme Deactivations: Biomedical Applications

A Heuristic Approach to Mathematical Models of Blood O2 Dissociation

Effect of Ball, Disc, and Pocket Valves in the Entrance of the Left Ventricle on its Filling and Ejection Studies in a Model Circulation

Steady Inspiratory Pressure-Flow Relationship in a Human Bronchial Tree Model

Computer Simulation of Dynamics and Control of Transmicrovascular Fluid and Protein Exchanges

Mathematical Modeling of Neuro-Musculature System at Human Hip Joint

Session 9: Bioelectricity

Electrical Properties of Wet-Compact Bone

First Multicentric Italian Program on the Use of Low-Frequency Pulsing Electromagnetic Fields (LFPEF) for the Treatment of Congenital and Acquired Psuedoarthrosis; Suggestions on the Appearance of Periosteal Bone Callus

The Effect of Different Electrodes on the Measurement of Electrical Properties of Bone

Characteristics of Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Used Clinically for Pain Control

Finite Element Model for Radio Frequency Heating of a Lung Tumor

Evaluation of Reconstituted Freeze-Dried Baboon Tissue as a Model for EMR Research

Effects of Electromagnetic Induced Intracranial Hyperthermia in Dogs

Session 10: Biomechanics

Improved Design Criteria for Crash Helmets

Empirical Predicting Fracture Loads and Dispacements of Long Bones Subjected to Bending and/or Torsion

Interpretation of Neck Loads Transduced by Advanced Anthropomorphic Test Dummies - I. Biomechanical Data

A Review of Head and Neck Injuries in Ejection Seat Equipped Aircraft from 1971 to 1981

Biomechanical Analysis of Porous Titanium and LTI Carbon Hip Prosthesis

Strain Gage Measurement of Impact Strain in the Whole Human Spine

Session 11: Behavioral Engineering and Biocontrol Systems

Voice-Based Hayre Psychological and Physical Stress Parameters - A Field Verification

In Search of a Visual-Cortical Describing Function

Statistical Models of Pilot Perception and Control as Indicators Sensitive to Stress

Cigarette Smoking Baboons: An Example of How Behavioral Engineering Can be Used to Produce a Model for Biomedical Research

An Apparatus and Procedure for Operant Conditioning of Elevated Blood Pressure in Unrestrained Baboons

Session 12: Computers in Medicine and Signal Processing

A Computer-Based Patient Data Management System in an Open-Heart Intensive Care Unit

Computerized Decompression Sickness Data Base

Microprocessor Controlled Instrument for Tongue-Palate Contact Measurement During Speech

Estimation of Saccadic Eye Movement Muscle Forces Using System Identification Techniques

Time Division Multiplexer for Recording Six Analog Data Signals on the Audio Track of a Videotape Recorder

Session 13: Artificial Organs

The Pathophysiology of Avulsion as a Failure Mode of Percutaneous Implants

Axial Flow Pump Energized Artificial Heart

Replaceable Bearing Surfaces: An Emerging Concept in Prosthetic Joint Design

Session 14: Clinical Engineering

A New Self-Disinfecting Polyurethane Poljnner for Use in Hospital Infection Control Programs

Safe and Effective Decontamination of Delicate Surfaces

Treatment of Low Back Pain by Reduction of Axially Propagated Impulsive Stresses

Ultrasoncis in Decompression Sickness Prevention

Design Alternatives in Automated Anesthesia Recordkeeping Systems

Clinical Engineering and Disposable Products

Session 15: Soft Tissue Mechanics and Microcirculation

The Effect of Network Position on Capillary Hemodynamics

Dynamic Structural Properties of Liver Tissues

Experimental Determination of Hepatic Blood Flow Using an Improved Mathematical Model

Assessing the Functional Significance of Arterial Occlusion in the Hind Limb Vasculature of the Exercised and Sedentary Rodent

Modeling of the Portal System

Estimation of Residual Strains in Aortic Segments

Session 16: Biomaterials

Viscoelastic and Failure Properties of a Biomaterial

The Effect of Surface Condition on the Interface Mechanics and Bone Growth into LTI Carbon

Electron Microscope Analysis of Tissue Ingrowt into Dacron® Velor

In Vitro Strain Gage Studies on Varying the Thickness and Shape of the Acetabular Bone Cement Mantle

A Continuous Flow-through System for Studying the Dissolution Characteristics of Resorbable Ceramics

An Evaluation of Carbon Coated Dacron® as a Nonabsorbable Suture Material

Session 17: Biophysical Measurements

Stress Concentration in Bone: An Experimental and Theoretical Investigation

Spectral Analysis of the Electromyogram to Assess Muscular Fatigue Due to Vascular Insufficiency

An Extracorporeal Method for Determining Blood Pressure during Roller Pump Cardiac Bypass

Photographic Quantification of Fluorescently Stained DNA in GELS through Analog Modification of Spectrophotometer Output

Electro-Oculographic Indices of Changes in Simualted Flying Performance

In Vivo Tissue Characterization through He-Ne Laser Reflectance Studies

Identification of the Cardiac Abnormalities Through Laser Speckle Pattern as Observed on the Chest Wall

Session 18: NMR

Determination of Body Water by NMR

In Vivo Screening for Breast Cancer with NMR

Relations Between Pulsed NMR Signal and Flow Rate of Liquid in Duct

Session 19: Biomaterials

Fretting Corrosion in Orthopaedic Implant Alloys

Development of a Biocompatible Vascular Prosthesis

Variables Affecting the Interface Mechanics of Porous Co-Cr-Mo Systems

The Healing Response and Vascular Grafts

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483182384

About the Editor

C. William Hall

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.