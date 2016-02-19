Biomedical Aspects of Botulism contains the proceedings of an International Conference on the Biomedical Aspects of Botulism, held at Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland on March 16-18, 1981. Organized into eight parts, this book begins with a discussion on the structure, structure-function relationships, and oral toxicities of the various botulinal toxins. Subsequent chapters focus on the cellular and subcellular effects of this toxin; a model to account for toxin-induced blockage of transmitter release; and approaches for dealing with and utilizing the botulinal toxins. Some chapters discuss the involvement of specific bacteriophages in the toxigenicity of Clostridium botulinum, types C and D; properties and qualitative aspects of tetanus and botulinal toxins; and human and animal botulism, including infant botulism and shaker foal syndrome. Selected aspects of the development of toxoids, an insight into the anticipated development of bacterial products, and the epidemiologic characteristics of botulism in the United States are also presented. The book ends with the trends in the therapy of botulism. This volume will serve as a valuable reference to those in the fields of bacteriology, biochemistry, immunology, neurophysiology, pathology, pharmacology, and toxinology. This book will also be helpful both to physicians and veterinarians who need a single source on the biomedical aspects of botulism.

I. Structure-Function Relationship

Structure and Structure Function Relation of Botulinum Neurotoxins

Purification and Oral Toxicities of Clostridium botulinum Progenitor Toxins

II. Effects of Neurotoxin

Pharmacological Studies on the Cellular and Subcellular Effects of Botulinum Toxin

Botulinum Neurotoxin Type A as a Probe for Studying Neurotransmitter Release

Neurophysiologic Aspects of Botulinum Poisoning

Postsynaptic Effects of Botulinum Toxin at the Neuromuscular Junction

III. Characterization of Toxin Production

Relationship of Bacteriophages to the Toxigenicity of Clostridium botulinum and Closely Related Organisms

Toxin Production and Phage in Clostridium botulinum Types C and D

Fermentation Kinetics of Botulinum Toxin Production (Types A, B, and E)

IV. New Concepts

Botulinum A and Tetanus Toxin—Similar Actions on Transmitter Systems in Vitro

Use of Crystalline Type A Botulinum Toxin in Medical Research

Production of Botulinum Toxin in the Gut

V. Detection, Isolation, and Identification

Laboratory Investigation of Human and Animal Botulism

Isolation and Identification of Botulinum Toxins Using the ELISA

Different Types of Clostridium botulinum (A, D, and G) Found at Autopsy in Humans: I. Isolation of the Organisms and Identification of the Toxins

Physiological Characterization of Clostridium botulinum and Development of Practical Isolation and Identification Procedures

VI. Prophylaxis and Toxoid Production

Bacterial Toxoids: Perspectives for the Future

Clinical Evaluation of Botulinum Toxoids

Production, Purification and Toxoiding of Clostridium botulinum

Type A Toxin

Approaches to the Prophylaxis, Immunotherapy, and Chemotherapy of Botulism

VII. Epidemiology

Epidemiologic Characteristics of Botulism in the United States, 1950-1979

Botulism in Alaska, 1947-1980

Clinical and Epidemiological Aspects of Botulism in Argentina

Different Types of Clostridium botulinum (A, D, and G) Found at Autopsy in Humans: II. Pathological and Epidemiological Findings in Twelve Sudden and Unexpected Deaths

VIII. Clinical Aspects and Treatment

Current Trends in Therapy of Botulism in the United States

Botulism: Clinical, Electrical, and Therapeutic Considerations

Infant Botulism: Pathogenesis, Clinical Aspects, and Relation to Crib Death

Current Controversies in the Management and Treatment of Infant Botulism

Summary

Index