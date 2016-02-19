Biomedical Aspects of Botulism
1st Edition
Description
Biomedical Aspects of Botulism contains the proceedings of an International Conference on the Biomedical Aspects of Botulism, held at Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland on March 16-18, 1981. Organized into eight parts, this book begins with a discussion on the structure, structure-function relationships, and oral toxicities of the various botulinal toxins. Subsequent chapters focus on the cellular and subcellular effects of this toxin; a model to account for toxin-induced blockage of transmitter release; and approaches for dealing with and utilizing the botulinal toxins. Some chapters discuss the involvement of specific bacteriophages in the toxigenicity of Clostridium botulinum, types C and D; properties and qualitative aspects of tetanus and botulinal toxins; and human and animal botulism, including infant botulism and shaker foal syndrome. Selected aspects of the development of toxoids, an insight into the anticipated development of bacterial products, and the epidemiologic characteristics of botulism in the United States are also presented. The book ends with the trends in the therapy of botulism. This volume will serve as a valuable reference to those in the fields of bacteriology, biochemistry, immunology, neurophysiology, pathology, pharmacology, and toxinology. This book will also be helpful both to physicians and veterinarians who need a single source on the biomedical aspects of botulism.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Structure-Function Relationship
Structure and Structure Function Relation of Botulinum Neurotoxins
Purification and Oral Toxicities of Clostridium botulinum Progenitor Toxins
II. Effects of Neurotoxin
Pharmacological Studies on the Cellular and Subcellular Effects of Botulinum Toxin
Botulinum Neurotoxin Type A as a Probe for Studying Neurotransmitter Release
Neurophysiologic Aspects of Botulinum Poisoning
Postsynaptic Effects of Botulinum Toxin at the Neuromuscular Junction
III. Characterization of Toxin Production
Relationship of Bacteriophages to the Toxigenicity of Clostridium botulinum and Closely Related Organisms
Toxin Production and Phage in Clostridium botulinum Types C and D
Fermentation Kinetics of Botulinum Toxin Production (Types A, B, and E)
IV. New Concepts
Botulinum A and Tetanus Toxin—Similar Actions on Transmitter Systems in Vitro
Use of Crystalline Type A Botulinum Toxin in Medical Research
Production of Botulinum Toxin in the Gut
V. Detection, Isolation, and Identification
Laboratory Investigation of Human and Animal Botulism
Isolation and Identification of Botulinum Toxins Using the ELISA
Different Types of Clostridium botulinum (A, D, and G) Found at Autopsy in Humans: I. Isolation of the Organisms and Identification of the Toxins
Physiological Characterization of Clostridium botulinum and Development of Practical Isolation and Identification Procedures
VI. Prophylaxis and Toxoid Production
Bacterial Toxoids: Perspectives for the Future
Clinical Evaluation of Botulinum Toxoids
Production, Purification and Toxoiding of Clostridium botulinum
Type A Toxin
Approaches to the Prophylaxis, Immunotherapy, and Chemotherapy of Botulism
VII. Epidemiology
Epidemiologic Characteristics of Botulism in the United States, 1950-1979
Botulism in Alaska, 1947-1980
Clinical and Epidemiological Aspects of Botulism in Argentina
Different Types of Clostridium botulinum (A, D, and G) Found at Autopsy in Humans: II. Pathological and Epidemiological Findings in Twelve Sudden and Unexpected Deaths
VIII. Clinical Aspects and Treatment
Current Trends in Therapy of Botulism in the United States
Botulism: Clinical, Electrical, and Therapeutic Considerations
Infant Botulism: Pathogenesis, Clinical Aspects, and Relation to Crib Death
Current Controversies in the Management and Treatment of Infant Botulism
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153089