Biomedical Applications of Microprobe Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123710208, 9780080524566

Biomedical Applications of Microprobe Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Ingram John Shelburne Victor Roggli Ann LeFurgey
eBook ISBN: 9780080524566
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 1999
Page Count: 545
Description

Biomedical Applications of Microprobe Analysis is a combination reference/laboratory manual for the use of microprobe analysis in both clinical diagnostic and research settings. Also called microchemical microscopy, microprobe analysis uses high-energy bombardment of cells and tissue, in combination with high resolution EM or confocal microscopy to provide a profile of the ion, metal, and mineral concentrations present in a sample. This allows insight into the physiology and pathophysiology of a wide variety of cells and tissues. This book describes methods for obtaining detailed information about the identity and composition of particles too small to be seen with the naked eye and describes how this information can be useful in diagnostic and biomedical research.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date review of electron microprobe analysis
  • Detailed descriptions of sample preparation techniques
  • Recent technologies including confocal microscopy, infrared microspectroscopy, and laser raman spectroscopy
  • Over 100 illustrations with numerous specific applications
  • Contributions by world-renowned experts in the field
  • Brief summary of highlights precedes each chapter

Readership

Surgical pathologists, cell biologists, structural biologists, and microscopists.

Table of Contents

Principles and Instrumentation, P. Ingram, J.D. Shelburne and A. Lefurgey. Preparatory Techniques, Including Cryotechniques, A. Lefurgey, J.D. Shelburne and P. Ingram. Overview of Applications in Medicine, T.A. Sporn, J.D. Shelburne, V.L. Roggli and P. Ingram. Diagnostic Applications of Confocal Microscopy, J.L. Caruso, R.M. Levenson and D.N. Howell. Light Microscopical Analytical Techniques, W.C. McCrone. Microprobe Analysis in Pulmonary Pathology, J.W. McDonald, V.L. Roggli, A. Churg and J.D. Shelburne. Microbe Analysis in Forensic Medicine, S. Genculu and T. Ackerson. Principles of Tissue Preparation for High-Resolution Quantitative X-Ray Microanalysis: Retaining the Quasi in vivo Geometry and Elemental Distribution in Muscle Cells, J.R. Sommer, I. Taylor, P. Ingram, R. Nassar and T.D. High. Microprobe Analysis of Urinary Stones, T.D. Oury, A. Lefurgey and V.L. Roggli. X-ray Microanalytical Studies of Epithelial Cells with Reference to Cystic Fibrosis, G.M. Roomans. Microprobe Analysis in Hepatic Metal Overload Disease States, M.K. Washington and S.S. Barham. X-ray Microanalysis of the Integument, B. Forslind. Applications of Energy Dispersive Microprobe Analysis in Opthalmic Pathology, C.T. Chu and G.K. Klintworth. Ionic Regulation of Proliferation in Normal and Cancer Cells, N.K. Rodman Smith and I.L. Cameron. Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry, J.G. Goldsmith, D.B. Lazof and R.W. Linton. Laser Microprobe Mass Spectrometry: Applications to Biological Specimens, V.L. Roggli, R.W. Linton and I.H. Musselman. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
545
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080524566

About the Author

Peter Ingram

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Triangle Institute and Duke University Medical Center, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, U.S.A.

John Shelburne

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

Victor Roggli

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

Ann LeFurgey

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

