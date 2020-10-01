Biomedical Applications of Microfluidic Devices introduces the subject of microfluidics and covers the basic principles of design and synthesis of the actual microchannels. It then moves into how the devices are coupled to signal read-outs and calibrated. Then it discusses the broad areas of application of microfluidics in areas such as tissue engineering, organ-on-a-chip devices, pathogen Identification and drug/gene delivery. This book covers high-impact fields (microarrays, Organ-on-a-Chip, pathogen detection, cancer research, drug delivery systems, gene delivery, tissue engineering) and shows how microfluidics is playing a key role in these areas. These fields are big drivers of research in Biomedical Engineering.

This book addresses the fundamental concepts and fabrication methods of microfluidic systems for whose want to start working in this area or who want to know the latest advances made. The subjects discussed in this book will be also an asset to companies working on this field who need to know the state of the art. It is ideal for use in courses on Microfluidics, Biosensors, Drug Targeting and BioMEMs, and as reference for PhD students. This book covers the most emerging and promising areas of biomedical applications of microfluidic devices in a single place and offers a vision of the future.