Biomedical Applications of Microfluidic Devices
1st Edition
Description
Biomedical Applications of Microfluidic Devices introduces the subject of microfluidics and covers the basic principles of design and synthesis of the actual microchannels. It then moves into how the devices are coupled to signal read-outs and calibrated. Then it discusses the broad areas of application of microfluidics in areas such as tissue engineering, organ-on-a-chip devices, pathogen Identification and drug/gene delivery. This book covers high-impact fields (microarrays, Organ-on-a-Chip, pathogen detection, cancer research, drug delivery systems, gene delivery, tissue engineering) and shows how microfluidics is playing a key role in these areas. These fields are big drivers of research in Biomedical Engineering.
This book addresses the fundamental concepts and fabrication methods of microfluidic systems for whose want to start working in this area or who want to know the latest advances made. The subjects discussed in this book will be also an asset to companies working on this field who need to know the state of the art. It is ideal for use in courses on Microfluidics, Biosensors, Drug Targeting and BioMEMs, and as reference for PhD students. This book covers the most emerging and promising areas of biomedical applications of microfluidic devices in a single place and offers a vision of the future.
Key Features
- Covers basic principles and design of microfluidics devices
- Explores biomedical applications to areas such as tissue engineering, organ-on-a-chip, pathogen identification, and drug/gene delivery
- Includes chemical applications in organic and in inorganic chemistry
Readership
Biomedical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, nanotechnologists, post-graduates in biomedical engineering and nanotechnology. Biomedical researchers, chemists, microbiologists, pharmaceutical scientists
Table of Contents
1. Microfluidic devices: Concepts
2. Microfludic devices: Synthesis approaches
3. Design of microchannels in microfluidic devices
4. Microarray technologies
5. Organ-on-a-chip devices
6. Microfluidic devices for pathogen detection
7. Microfluidic devices for detection of cancer cells
8. Microfluidic devices for drug delivery systems
9. Microfluidic devices for gene delivery systems
10. Microfluidic devices for tissue engineering
11. Microfludics in organic chemistry
12. Microfludics in inorganic chemistry
13. Paper based microfluidic devices
14. Smart phone based microfluidic devices
15. Microfluidics: Future perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187913
About the Editor
Michael Hamblin
Michael R Hamblin Ph.D. is a Principal Investigator at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and is a member of the affiliated faculty of the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Science and Technology. He was trained as a synthetic organic chemist and received his PhD from Trent University in England. His research interests lie in the areas of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for infections, cancer, and heart disease and in low-level light therapy (LLLT) for wound healing, arthritis, traumatic brain injury and hair-regrowth. He directs a laboratory of around a sixteen post-doctoral fellows, visiting scientists and graduate students. His research program is supported by NIH, CDMRP, USAFOSR and CIMIT among other funding agencies. He has published 252 peer-reviewed articles, over 150 conference proceedings, book chapters and International abstracts and holds 8 patents. He is Associate Editor for 7 journals, on the editorial board of a further 12 journals and serves on NIH Study Sections. For the past 9 years Dr Hamblin has chaired an annual conference at SPIE Photonics West entitled "Mechanisms for low level light therapy" and he has edited the 9 proceedings volumes together with four other major textbooks on PDT and photomedicine. He has several other book projects in progress at various stages of completion. In 2011 Dr Hamblin was honored by election as a Fellow of SPIE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Mahdi Karimi
He received his BSc degree in Medical Laboratory Science from Iran University of Medical Science (IUMS), in 2005. In 2008, he received the MSc degree in Medical Biotechnology from Tabriz University of Medical Science and joined the Tarbiat Modares University as a PhD student in the nanobiotechnology field and received his PhD in 2013. During his research, in 2012, he became affiliated with the laboratory of Professor Michael Hamblin in the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School as a visiting researcher, where he contributed to the design and construction of new smart nanoparticles for drug/gene delivery. His current research interests include the design of smart nanoparticles in drug/gene delivery and microfluidic systems. He has established a scientific collaboration between his lab and Professor Michael Hamblin’s lab to design new classes of smart nanovehicles in drug/gene delivery systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Medical Nanotechnology, Iran University of Medical Sciences
