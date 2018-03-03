Biomedical Applications of Functionalized Nanomaterials
1st Edition
Concepts, Development and Clinical Translation
Table of Contents
Introduction: From the "magic bullet" to advanced nanomaterials: An historical perspective
Part I. Ligand selection and functionalization of nanomaterials
1. Phage display technology for screening antibody fragments
2. Bioengineered approaches for site-orientation of peptide-based ligands of nanomaterials
3. Engineered protein variants for bioconjugation
4. Engineering of nanozymes for biomedical applications
5. Strategies for the functionalization of mesoporous nanomaterials for biomedical use
6. Systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX) for aptamer selection
7. Biological methodologies for assessment of functionality of nanomaterials
Part II. Specific applications of functionalized nanomaterials in therapy and diagnostics
8. Functionalized graphene-based materials for bioimaging applications
9. Multifunctional magnetic nanoparticles for theranostic applications
10. Stimuli-sensitive grafting polymers for targeted anticancer drug delivery
11. Functional moieties for intracellular traffic of nanomaterials
12. Biofunctionalized mesoporous silica nanomaterials for nuclei targeting
13. Lipid-derived nanoparticles for targeted delivery of siRNA
14. Aptamer-siRNA nanoparticles for targeted anti-HIV therapeutics
15. Peptide and protein self-assembled nanofibers for vaccine development and immunotherapy
16. Functional biomaterials for vascular tissue engineering
17. Functionalized hydrogels for culture and delivery of cells
Part III. Manufacturing, regulatory challenges and clinical testing of functionalized nanomaterial-based products
18. Manufacturing and safety guidelines for the manufactured functional nanomaterials
19. Challenges for planning clinical trials of functionalized nanomaterials
20. Clinical testing of ACCURINS® therapeutics: challenges and lessons learned
Description
Biomedical Applications of Functionalized Nanomaterials: Concepts, Development and Clinical Translation presents a concise overview of the most promising nanomaterials functionalized with ligands for biomedical applications. The first section focuses on current strategies for identifying biological targets and screening of ligand to optimize anchoring to nanomaterials, providing the foundation for the remaining parts. Section Two covers specific applications of functionalized nanomaterials in therapy and diagnostics, highlighting current practice and addressing major challenges, in particular, case studies of successfully developed and marketed functionalized nanomaterials. The final section focuses on regulatory issues and clinical translation, providing a legal framework for their use in biomedicine.
This book is an important reference source for worldwide drug and medical devices policymakers, biomaterials scientists and regulatory bodies.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the methodologies for biological target identification and ligand screening
- Includes case studies showing the development of functionalized nanomaterials and their biomedical applications
- Highlights the importance of functionalized nanomaterials for drug delivery, diagnostics and regenerative medicine applications
Readership
Academic and industrial scientists interested in how nanomaterials are used to target drug delivery systems, for tissue regeneration and who focus on the application of bioactive materials in biomedicine, and also those who work in the areas of in chemistry, biotechnology and biomedical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 778
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 3rd March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323508780
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508797
About the Editors
Bruno Sarmento Editor
Bruno Sarmento is an Affiliated Investigator at the INEB–Instituto de Engenharia Biomédica, based at the University of Porto, Portugal and is Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, at ISCS-N, Gandra, Portugal. His current research is focused on the study of nanomedicines and their application in the pharmaceutical and biomedical fields, as well as the use of in vitro cell models as a tool to correlate the transport of biopharmaceuticals and nanoparticles across human mucosa. Bruno has been involved with more than two hundred publications, including three edited books in the field of Pharmaceutical Technology and Nanomedicine, more than one hundred papers in international peer-review journals and several conference proceedings. He also serves as an editorial board member for several international journals and an evaluator of research projects form international agencies. He is an active member of several international associations (AAPS, CRS, EUFEPS, EFSD, FIP) and works on biotechnology and health post-graduate programs at national and international level.
Affiliations and Expertise
Affiliated Investigator, INEB–Instituto de Engenharia Biomédica, University of Porto, Portugal and Assistant Professor, Pharmaceutical Technology, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, ISCS-N, Gandra, Portugal
Jose Das Neves Editor
José das Neves is a Post-Doctoral Researcher at INEB, the Instituto de Engenharia Biomédica, Porto, Portugal. His research interests focuses on vaginal drug delivery, nanotechnology-based drug carriers and biomaterials. He has previously written 7 book chapters and is the co-editor of three books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-Doctoral Researcher at INEB, the Instituto de Engenharia Biomédica, Porto, Portugal