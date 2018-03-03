Biomedical Applications of Functionalized Nanomaterials

Introduction: From the "magic bullet" to advanced nanomaterials: An historical perspective

Part I. Ligand selection and functionalization of nanomaterials

1. Phage display technology for screening antibody fragments

2. Bioengineered approaches for site-orientation of peptide-based ligands of nanomaterials

3. Engineered protein variants for bioconjugation

4. Engineering of nanozymes for biomedical applications

5. Strategies for the functionalization of mesoporous nanomaterials for biomedical use

6. Systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX) for aptamer selection

7. Biological methodologies for assessment of functionality of nanomaterials

Part II. Specific applications of functionalized nanomaterials in therapy and diagnostics

8. Functionalized graphene-based materials for bioimaging applications

9. Multifunctional magnetic nanoparticles for theranostic applications

10. Stimuli-sensitive grafting polymers for targeted anticancer drug delivery

11. Functional moieties for intracellular traffic of nanomaterials

12. Biofunctionalized mesoporous silica nanomaterials for nuclei targeting

13. Lipid-derived nanoparticles for targeted delivery of siRNA

14. Aptamer-siRNA nanoparticles for targeted anti-HIV therapeutics

15. Peptide and protein self-assembled nanofibers for vaccine development and immunotherapy

16. Functional biomaterials for vascular tissue engineering

17. Functionalized hydrogels for culture and delivery of cells

Part III. Manufacturing, regulatory challenges and clinical testing of functionalized nanomaterial-based products

18. Manufacturing and safety guidelines for the manufactured functional nanomaterials

19. Challenges for planning clinical trials of functionalized nanomaterials

20. Clinical testing of ACCURINS® therapeutics: challenges and lessons learned