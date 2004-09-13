Biomedical Acupuncture for Pain Management
1st Edition
An Integrative Approach
Authors: Yun-tao Ma Yun-tao Ma Zang Hee Cho
eBook ISBN: 9781455726189
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 13th September 2004
Page Count: 288
Description
Synthesizing biomedicine and traditional acupuncture, this unique clinical manual allows medical professionals to learn acupuncture and implement it immediately into practice with ease. Biomedical Acupuncture for Pain Management explains the biomedical mechanism of acupuncture, as well as the non-specific nature of acupuncture and its neuro-psycho-immunological modulation. This straightford system of acupuncture – termed INMAS by the authors – provides a quantitative method to predict the effectiveness of treatment for each patient and an individually adjustable protocol for pain patients.
Key Features
- Introduction to the Integrative Neuromuscular Acupoint System (INMAS), as well as the Homeostatic Acupoint System (HAS), help western-trained acupuncturists understand classical techniques
- A 16-point evaluation method provides a reliable quantitative method to accurately arrive at prognosis
- Clinically relevant, integrative treatment approach in user-friendly language
- Numerous detailed tables, photos, and line drawings to help readers understand the anatomy, symptomatic signs, and clinical procedures
- Clear chapters organized by regional condition for easy readability and flow
- Case studies to assist with application of concepts in clinical practice
- Unique, clinical procedures for pain management with sections on examination and needling methods
- Two appendices for quick reference of acronyms, abbreviations, and the 24 homeostatic acupoints
- Up-to-date information on the latest techniques, including a chapter on electroacupuncture
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. From Neurons to Acupoints: Basic Neuroanatomy of Acupoints
2. Dynamic Pathophysiology of Acupoints
3. Peripheral Mechanisms of Acupuncture
4. Neural Bases of Acupuncture: Central Mechanisms
5. Integrative Neuromuscular Acupoint System (INMAS)
6. Quantitative Acupuncture Evaluation (QAE) and Clinical Techniques
7. Psychology of Acupuncture Therapy, Placebo, and Nocebo Effects in Pain Management
8. Introduction to Practical Application of INMAS
9. Back Pain: Neck, Upper Back, and Low Back
10. Upper Extremity Pain: Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist, and Hand
11. Lower Extremity Pain: Hip, Thigh, Knee, Leg, Ankle, and Foot
12. Pain-Related Systemic Disorders
13. Acupuncture Therapy for Non-Pain Symptoms
14. Acupuncture Therapy in Sports Medicine
15. Electroacupuncture Analgesia (EAA)
16. Using Integrative Neuromuscular Acupoint System (INMAS) for Acupoint Injection Therapy
17. Case Studies
Appendix A: Acronyms and Abbreviations
Appendix B: Cross Reference of 24 Homeostatic Acupoints and Their Meridian Nomenclature
Index
Details
About the Author
Yun-tao Ma
Yun-tao Ma
Zang Hee Cho
