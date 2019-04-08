Biomechatronics
1st Edition
Description
Biomechatronics is rapidly becoming one of the most influential and innovative research directions defining the 21st century. Biomechatronics provides a complete and up-to-date account of this advanced subject at the university textbook level. Each chapter is co-authored by top experts led by Professor Marko B. Popovic, researcher and educator at the forefront of advancements in this fascinating field. Beginning with an introduction to biomechatronics and its historical background, this book delves into the most groundbreaking recent developments in a wide variety of subjects, such as artificial organs and tissues, prosthetic limbs, neural interfaces, orthotic systems, wearable systems for physical augmentation, physical therapy and rehabilitation, robotic surgery, natural and synthetic actuators, sensors, and control systems. A number of practice problems and solutions are provided at the end of the book. Two years in the making, the book Biomechatronics is a result of dedicated work of a team of close to thirty contributors from all across the globe including top researchers and educators from the USA (Popovic, Lamkin-Kennard, Sinyukov, Troy, Goodworth, Johnson, Kaipa, Onal, Bowers, Djuric, Fischer, Ji, Jovanovic, Luo, Padir, Tetreault), Japan (Tashiro, Iramina, Ohta, Terasawa), Sweden (Boyraz), Turkey (Arslan, Karabulut, Ortes), Germany (Beckerle, Willwacher), New Zealand (Liarokapis), and Switzerland (Dobrev).
Key Features
- The only biomechatronics textbook written especially for students at a university level
- Ideal for undergraduate and graduate students and researchers in the biomechatronics, biomechanics, robotics, and biomedical engineering fields
- Provides an overview of state-of-the-art science and technology of modern day biomechatronics, introduced by the leading experts in this fascinating field
Readership
Students, instructors, researchers, scientists and engineers in biomechatronics, biomedical engineering, biotechnology, biomechanics, robotics, health science and technology, mechanical and electrical engineering, computer science and AI
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Kinematics and Dynamics
3. Actuators
4. Sensors: Natural and Synthetic Sensors
5. Control and Physical Intelligence
6. Direct Neural Interfaces
7. Artificial Organs, Tissues, Support Systems
8. Molecular and Cellular Level - Applications in Biotechnology and Medicine Addressing Molecular and Cellular Level
9. Prosthetic Limbs
10. Powered Orthotics: Enabling Brace Technologies for Upper and Lower Limbs
11. Exoskeletons, Exomusculatures, Exosuits: Dynamic Modeling and Simulation
12. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
13. Wheelchairs and Other Mobility Assistance
14. Feeding Systems, Assistive Robotic Arms, Robotic Nurses, Robotic Massage
15. Robotic Surgery
16. Biomechanics and Biomechatronics in Sports, Exercise, and Entertainment
17. Bio-inspired Robotics
18. Biomechatronics: A New Dawn
19. Practice Problems
20. Solutions and Hints for Selected Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130414
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128129395
About the Author
Marko Popovic
Professor Marko B. Popovic is a faculty member of the Physics Department, Biomedical Engineering Department, and Robotics Engineering Program at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI). He is the founder and director of WPI Popovic Labs. Previously, Popovic held research scientist position at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Popovic received his PhD in Physics from Boston University, followed by post-doctoral positions at both Harvard University Physics and MIT Biomechatronics group. He single-authored Biomechanics and Robotics, published in 2013 by Pan Standard Publishing. Popovic is an avid and successful inventor. His Hydro Muscle invention received the largest compensation for intellectual property from an industry partner in WPI history. The Boston Patent Law Association (BPLA) program "Invented Here!" selected Popovic’s Hydro Bone invention among top 12 patents from more than 12,000 patents granted in New England in 2018 as part of the BPLA’s initiative to honor the region’s newest and most innovative technologies. Results of his work were showcased by Reuters, The Boston Globe, The New York Times, Channel News Asia, Business Insider, CNBC, Yahoo! News, Toronto Sun, Daily Times Pakistan, UK Eurosport, CNN, TIME Magazine, National Geographic, and many other domestic and overseas media.
Affiliations and Expertise
Physics Department, Biomedical Engineering Department, Robotics Engineering Program, Worcester Polytechnic Institute; Biomechatronics, Biomedical Engineering, Biomechanics, Robotics, Physics, Entrepreneurship.