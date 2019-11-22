Biomechanics of the Lower Extremity , An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 37-1
1st Edition
Editors: Jarrod Shapiro
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712316
eBook ISBN: 9780323712323
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description
Guest edited by Dr. Jarrod Shapiro, this issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will cover several key areas of interest related to Biomechanics of the Lower Extremity. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Thomas Chang. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Using the Biomechanical Examination to Guide Therapy, Approaching the Medial Column and the First Ray, Gastrocnemius Equinus, Orthotic Management of Adult Acquired Flatfoot, Shoes and the Lower Extremity, Surgical Biomechanics, Biomechanics of Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery, Pediatric Considerations, Limb Preservation Biomechanics, Lower Extremity Biomechanics in the Athlete, among others.
About the Editors
Jarrod Shapiro Editor
