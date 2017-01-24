Biomechanics of Tendons and Ligaments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081004890, 9780081004920

Biomechanics of Tendons and Ligaments

1st Edition

Tissue Reconstruction and Regeneration

Authors: Johanna Buschmann Gabriella Meier Bürgisser
eBook ISBN: 9780081004920
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081004890
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th January 2017
Page Count: 350
Description

Biomechanics of Tendons and Ligaments: Tissue Reconstruction looks at the structure and function of tendons and ligaments. Biological and synthetic biomaterials for their reconstruction and regeneration are reviewed, and their biomechanical performance is discussed.

Regeneration tendons and ligaments are soft connective tissues which are essential for the biomechanical function of the skeletal system. These tissues are often prone to injuries which can range from repetition and overuse, to tears and ruptures. Understanding the biomechanical properties of ligaments and tendons is essential for their repair and regeneration.

Key Features

  • Contains systematic coverage on how both healthy and injured tendons and ligaments work
  • Includes coverage of repair and regeneration strategies for tendons and ligaments
  • Presents an Interdisciplinary analysis on the topic

Readership

Orthopaedic researchers in the field of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, clinicians, students of medicine, material sciences, bioengineering

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Part One: Fundamentals and biomechanics of tendons and ligaments
    • 1: Structure and function of tendon and ligament tissues
      • Abstract
      • 1.1 Introduction
      • 1.2 Anatomy
      • 1.3 The structure of tendons and ligaments
      • 1.4 Summary
    • 2: Biomechanical properties of tendons and ligaments in humans and animals
      • Abstract
      • 2.1 Introduction
      • 2.2 Regional differences of biomechanical properties and impact of size
      • 2.3 Intrinsic factors: Gender and age
      • 2.4 Extrinsic factors: Physical activity and exercise
      • 2.5 Which tendon is the best (allo)graft in terms of material properties?
      • 2.6 Animal models
      • 2.7 Summary
    • 3: Mechanobiology of tendons and ligaments
      • Abstract
      • 3.1 Introduction
      • 3.2 Impact of loading on tendon cells
      • 3.3 Effects of mechanical stimulation on ECM
      • 3.4 Summary
    • 4: Experimental methods for measuring tendon and ligament biomechanics
      • Abstract
      • 4.1 Introduction
      • 4.2 Classic tensile testing
      • 4.3 Other biomechanical tests
      • 4.4 In vivo biomechanical tests
      • 4.5 Summary
    • 5: Imaging of tendons and ligaments in animal models
      • Abstract
      • 5.1 Introduction
      • 5.2 Ultrasonography
      • 5.3 Magnetic resonance
      • 5.4 Light microscopy, fluorescence microscopy
      • 5.5 Electron microscopy
      • 5.6 X-ray diffraction, atomic force, and second harmonic generation microscopy
      • 5.7 Summary
  • Part Two: Repair and regeneration of tendons and ligaments
    • 6: Autograft, allograft, and xenograft scaffolds for tendon and ligament repair: Materials and biomechanics
      • Abstract
      • 6.1 Introduction
      • 6.2 Tendon grafts
      • 6.3 Other tissues of biological origin
      • 6.4 Summary
    • 7: Collagen for tendon and ligament repair: Preparations and biomechanics
      • Abstract
      • 7.1 Introduction
      • 7.2 External or internal collagen scaffolds contraction: Impact on biomechanical properties
      • 7.3 Processing collagen plays a pivotal role in terms of biomechanics
      • 7.4 Commercially available collagen matrices
      • 7.5 Extrusion of collagen fibers
      • 7.6 Cross-linking of extruded collagen fibers
      • 7.7 Collagen sponges and gels
      • 7.8 In vivo experiments using different collagen scaffolds as tendon graft
      • 7.9 Summary
    • 8: Synthetic polymer scaffolds for tendon and ligament repair: Materials and biomechanics
      • Abstract
      • 8.1 Introduction
      • 8.2 Polyglycolic acid
      • 8.3 Poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA)
      • 8.4 Polylactic acid
      • 8.5 Polycaprolactone (PCL)
      • 8.6 Polyurethane
      • 8.7 Polylactic caprolactone
      • 8.8 DegraPol®
      • 8.9 Polyethylene terephthalate
      • 8.10 Poly(l-lactic acid)-co-ethylene glycol
      • 8.11 Summary
    • 9: Cell therapies for tendons and ligament repair
      • Abstract
      • 9.1 Introduction
      • 9.2 Cell types used for the repair of tendons and ligaments
      • 9.3 Application methods for cell therapies
      • 9.4 Biological and mechanical outcome after cellular therapy
      • 9.5 Summary
    • 10: In vitro–in vivo biomechanical performance of tissue-engineered constructs for tendon and ligament repair
      • Abstract
      • 10.1 Introduction
      • 10.2 Ultimate tensile stress
      • 10.3 Elastic modulus
      • 10.4 Ultimate load
      • 10.5 Stiffness
      • 10.6 Predictability in general; appropriate mathematical model
      • 10.7 Summary
    • 11: Role of cellular response in the healing process of tendons and ligaments
      • Abstract
      • 11.1 Introduction
      • 11.2 Intrinsic versus extrinsic healing
      • 11.3 Scarless healing
      • 11.4 Inflammatory reaction
      • 11.5 Healing patterns of specific tendons and ligaments
      • 11.6 Summary
    • 12: Evolving treatments and emerging strategies for tendon and ligament reconstruction
      • Abstract
      • 12.1 Introduction
      • 12.2 Coating, formulation, fabrication
      • 12.3 New cellular approaches
      • 12.4 Special animal models
      • 12.5 Mobilization
      • 12.6 Summary
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081004920
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081004890

About the Author

Johanna Buschmann

Dr. Johanna Buschmann was educated as a chemist at the ETH Zurich. She is the leader of the research laboratories at the Department of Plastic and Hand Surgery at the University Hospital Zurich since 2008. Johanna is an active member of the Swiss Bone and Mineral Society and the Swiss Society for Biomaterials and Regenerative Medicine. She has reviewed articles for journals such as Biomaterials, Critical Reviews in Biomedical Engineering and Cytotherapy. Her main research activities lie in the field of tendon regeneration, tissue engineering and stem cell therapy.

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland

Gabriella Meier Bürgisser

Gabriella Meier Bürgisser was educated as a biologist at the ETH Zurich, Switzerland (Master of Science). She is working at the University Hospital Zurich in the Clinic for Plastic Surgery and Hand Surgery. Her main research lies in the field of tendon repair.

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland

Ratings and Reviews

