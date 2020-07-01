Biomechanics of Coronary Atherosclerotic Plaque

Roderic I. PETTIGREW is the CEO of the EnHealth and Executive Dean for EnMed at Texas A&M University and Houston Methodist Hospital. In 1977, Dr. Pettigrew received his Ph.D. in applied radiation physics from the Department of Nuclear Engineering at MIT. In 1979, he received his M.D. from the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami. From 2002 to 2017, he was the founding Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) at the NIH. Prior to his appointment at the NIH, Dr. Pettigrew was Professor of Radiology, Medicine (Cardiology) at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, Professor of Bioengineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Director of the Emory Center for MR Research at the Emory University School of Medicine. He is known internationally for his pioneering work at Emory University involving four-dimensional imaging of the cardiovascular system using magnetic resonance (MRI). His current research focuses on integrated imaging and predictive modeling of coronary atherosclerotic disease. Dr. Pettigrew has been elected to membership in the US National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Inventors. He has also been elected a foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences, India. Other awards include Phi Beta Kappa, the Bennie Award for Achievement at Morehouse College, the Most Distinguished Alumnus of the University of Miami (1990), the Hall of Fame of the Miller School of Medicine, the Pritzker Distinguished Achievement Award of the Biomedical Engineering Society, the Distinguished Service Award of the National Medical Association, the Pierre Galletti Award of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, the Inaugural Gold Medal Award of the Academy of Radiology Research, the Distinguished Service Award of the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, the Spirit of the Heart Award of the Association of Black Cardiologist, and the Gold Medal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).