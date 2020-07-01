Biomechanics of Coronary Atherosclerotic Plaque
1st Edition
From Model to Patient
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128242643
About the Series Volume Editor
Jacques Ohayon
Jacques Ohayon received his MSc degree in Biomechanical Engineering at University of Compiègne (UTC) in France in 1982 and his PhD in Cardiac Mechanics in 1985 at the University of Paris 12 Val-de-Marne (UPVM). Since 2003, he performs his research at the Laboratory TIMC-CNRS UMR 5525 of Grenoble in the group Cellular/Tissular Dynamics and Functional Microscopy (DyCTiM). From 2006 to 2007 he was an invited senior scientist at the Laboratory of Integrative Cardiovascular Imaging Science at the NIH, USA. His current research interests are in biomechanics of atherosclerotic plaque, plaque detection, plaque rupture prediction, plaque growth and development of new clinical tools for imaging the elasticity of vulnerable plaque based on clinical OCT, MRI and IVUS sequences.
Affiliations and Expertise
TIMC-IMAG Laboratory, University of Savoie, France
Gerard Finet
Gérard Finet is the Director of the Medical and interventional Cardiology Departments at the Cardiovascular Hospital Louis Pradel, Lyon, France. He received his MD in 1984 and his PhD in Biomedical Engineering and Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging in 1994 at the University Claude Bernard of Lyon, France. He joined the University of Lyon-1 in 1996 as a full Professor of Cardiology. The activities of Dr. Gérard Finet are dedicated to coronary IVUS imaging, coronary artery diseases and valvular diseases. In 1998, he was appointed head of the Interventional Cardiology Department at the Cardiovascular Hospital Louis Pradel. In 2000 he was an invited senior scientist at the Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC, USA. He is known internationally for his pioneering works performed at the University of Lyon, INSERM and Hospices Civils de Lyon on: 1) Multiple plaque ruptures in acute coronary syndrome, 2) Fractal nature of the coronary vascular trees, and 3) Sequential proximal optimizing technique in provisional coronary bifurcation stenting. He has published more than 170 peer-reviewed articles in these fields.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, University Claude Bernard of Lyon, France and Director of the Medical and Interventional Cardiology Departments at the Cardiovascular Hospital Louis Pradel, Lyon, France
Roderic Pettigrew
Roderic I. PETTIGREW is the CEO of the EnHealth and Executive Dean for EnMed at Texas A&M University and Houston Methodist Hospital. In 1977, Dr. Pettigrew received his Ph.D. in applied radiation physics from the Department of Nuclear Engineering at MIT. In 1979, he received his M.D. from the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami. From 2002 to 2017, he was the founding Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) at the NIH. Prior to his appointment at the NIH, Dr. Pettigrew was Professor of Radiology, Medicine (Cardiology) at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, Professor of Bioengineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Director of the Emory Center for MR Research at the Emory University School of Medicine. He is known internationally for his pioneering work at Emory University involving four-dimensional imaging of the cardiovascular system using magnetic resonance (MRI). His current research focuses on integrated imaging and predictive modeling of coronary atherosclerotic disease. Dr. Pettigrew has been elected to membership in the US National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Inventors. He has also been elected a foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences, India. Other awards include Phi Beta Kappa, the Bennie Award for Achievement at Morehouse College, the Most Distinguished Alumnus of the University of Miami (1990), the Hall of Fame of the Miller School of Medicine, the Pritzker Distinguished Achievement Award of the Biomedical Engineering Society, the Distinguished Service Award of the National Medical Association, the Pierre Galletti Award of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, the Inaugural Gold Medal Award of the Academy of Radiology Research, the Distinguished Service Award of the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, the Spirit of the Heart Award of the Association of Black Cardiologist, and the Gold Medal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Health (EnHealth) and executive Dean, Engineering Medicine (EnMed), Texas A&M and Houston Methodist Hospital, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.