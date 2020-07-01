COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Biomechanics of Coronary Atherosclerotic Plaque - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128242643

Biomechanics of Coronary Atherosclerotic Plaque

1st Edition

From Model to Patient

0.0 star rating Write a review
Series Volume Editors: Jacques Ohayon Gerard Finet Roderic Pettigrew
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128242643
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 518
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
175.00
279.94
155.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st July 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128242643

About the Series Volume Editor

Jacques Ohayon

Jacques Ohayon received his MSc degree in Biomechanical Engineering at University of Compiègne (UTC) in France in 1982 and his PhD in Cardiac Mechanics in 1985 at the University of Paris 12 Val-de-Marne (UPVM). Since 2003, he performs his research at the Laboratory TIMC-CNRS UMR 5525 of Grenoble in the group Cellular/Tissular Dynamics and Functional Microscopy (DyCTiM). From 2006 to 2007 he was an invited senior scientist at the Laboratory of Integrative Cardiovascular Imaging Science at the NIH, USA. His current research interests are in biomechanics of atherosclerotic plaque, plaque detection, plaque rupture prediction, plaque growth and development of new clinical tools for imaging the elasticity of vulnerable plaque based on clinical OCT, MRI and IVUS sequences.

Affiliations and Expertise

TIMC-IMAG Laboratory, University of Savoie, France

Gerard Finet

Gérard Finet is the Director of the Medical and interventional Cardiology Departments at the Cardiovascular Hospital Louis Pradel, Lyon, France. He received his MD in 1984 and his PhD in Biomedical Engineering and Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging in 1994 at the University Claude Bernard of Lyon, France. He joined the University of Lyon-1 in 1996 as a full Professor of Cardiology. The activities of Dr. Gérard Finet are dedicated to coronary IVUS imaging, coronary artery diseases and valvular diseases. In 1998, he was appointed head of the Interventional Cardiology Department at the Cardiovascular Hospital Louis Pradel. In 2000 he was an invited senior scientist at the Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC, USA. He is known internationally for his pioneering works performed at the University of Lyon, INSERM and Hospices Civils de Lyon on: 1) Multiple plaque ruptures in acute coronary syndrome, 2) Fractal nature of the coronary vascular trees, and 3) Sequential proximal optimizing technique in provisional coronary bifurcation stenting. He has published more than 170 peer-reviewed articles in these fields.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Cardiology, University Claude Bernard of Lyon, France and Director of the Medical and Interventional Cardiology Departments at the Cardiovascular Hospital Louis Pradel, Lyon, France

Roderic Pettigrew

Roderic I. PETTIGREW is the CEO of the EnHealth and Executive Dean for EnMed at Texas A&M University and Houston Methodist Hospital. In 1977, Dr. Pettigrew received his Ph.D. in applied radiation physics from the Department of Nuclear Engineering at MIT. In 1979, he received his M.D. from the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami. From 2002 to 2017, he was the founding Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) at the NIH. Prior to his appointment at the NIH, Dr. Pettigrew was Professor of Radiology, Medicine (Cardiology) at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, Professor of Bioengineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Director of the Emory Center for MR Research at the Emory University School of Medicine. He is known internationally for his pioneering work at Emory University involving four-dimensional imaging of the cardiovascular system using magnetic resonance (MRI). His current research focuses on integrated imaging and predictive modeling of coronary atherosclerotic disease. Dr. Pettigrew has been elected to membership in the US National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Inventors. He has also been elected a foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences, India. Other awards include Phi Beta Kappa, the Bennie Award for Achievement at Morehouse College, the Most Distinguished Alumnus of the University of Miami (1990), the Hall of Fame of the Miller School of Medicine, the Pritzker Distinguished Achievement Award of the Biomedical Engineering Society, the Distinguished Service Award of the National Medical Association, the Pierre Galletti Award of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, the Inaugural Gold Medal Award of the Academy of Radiology Research, the Distinguished Service Award of the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, the Spirit of the Heart Award of the Association of Black Cardiologist, and the Gold Medal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Health (EnHealth) and executive Dean, Engineering Medicine (EnMed), Texas A&M and Houston Methodist Hospital, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.