Biomechanics of Coronary Atherosclerotic Plaque, Volume 4
1st Edition
From Model to Patient
Table of Contents
Part 1: Biology, Physiopathology, Hemodynamics, Myogenic Response and Clinical Intravascular Imaging of the Coronary Vascular Wall
1. Biomechanical Regulation of Endothelial Function in Atherosclerosis
Catherine Demos, Ian Tamargo, Hanjoong Jo
2. Molecular mechanisms of the vascular responses to hemodynamic forces
Stephanie Lehoux
3. Advanced atherosclerotic plaques in animal models versus human lesions: key elements to translation
Emmanuelle Canet Soulas, Saami K. Yazdani
4. Modeling the Glagov’s compensatory enlargement of human coronary atherosclerotic plaque
Pak-Wing Fok, Navid Mohammad Mirzaei
5. Measuring coronary arterial compliance and vasomotor response in clinical and research settings
Allison G. Hays, Matthias Stuber, Erin Goerlich, Robert G. Weiss
6. Coronary IVUS and OCT imaging and clinical contexts in coronary hemodynamics
François Derimay, Gilles Rioufol
7. The interaction of biochemical, biomechanical and clinical factors of coronary disease: review and outlook
T. Christian Gasser, Ulf Hedin, Joy Roy
Part 2: Modeling Blood Flow in Arterial Branches and Bifurcations
8. Local blood flow parameters and atherosclerosis in coronary artery bifurcations
Antonios P. Antoniadis, Yiannis S. Chatzizisis
9. Effect of regional analysis methods on assessing the association between wall shear stress and coronary artery disease progression in the clinical setting
Lucas H. Timmins, Habib Samady, John Oshinski
10. Hemodynamic disturbance due to serial stenosis in human coronary bifurcations: A computational fluid dynamics study
Mauro Malve, Gerard Finet, Manuel Lagache, Ricardo Coppel, Roderic I. Pettigrew, Jacques Ohayon
11. Hemodynamic perturbations due to the presence of stents
Claudio Chiastra, Gabriele Dubini, Francesco Migliavacca
12. A new reduced-order model to assess the true fractional flow reserve of a left main coronary artery stenosis with downstream lesions and collateral circulations: an in vitro study
Manuel Lagache , Ricardo Coppel, Gerard Finet, Mauro Malve, Roderic I. Pettigrew, Jacques Ohayon
Part 3: Fluid-Structure Interaction, Stress Distribution and Plaque Rupture in Arterial Wall
13. In vitro, primarily microfluidic models for atherosclerosis
Sarah E. Shelton, Roger D. Kamm
14. Prediction of the coronary plaque growth and vulnerability change by using patient-specific 3D FSI models based on IVUS and OCT Follow-Up data
Dalin Tang, Liang Wang, Xiaoya Guo, Akiko Maehara, David Molony, Habib Samady, Jie Zheng, Chun Yang, Jian Zhu, Genshan Ma, Haibo Jia, Kristen Billiar, Mitsuaki Matsumura, Gary S. Mintz, Don P. Giddens
15. Atheromatous plaque initiation and growth: a multiphysical process explored by an in-silico mass transport model
Myriam Cilla, Estefania Pena, Miguel-Angel Martinez
16. Emergent biomechanical factors predicting vulnerable coronary atherosclerotic plaque rupture
Estefania Pena, Myriam Cilla, Alvaro T. Latorreal, Miguel-Angel Martinez, Armida Gomez, Roderic I Pettigrew, Gerard Finet, Jacques Ohayon
17. µCalcifications and plaque rupture
Luis Cardoso, Sheldon Weinbaum
18. Identification of coronary plaque mechanical properties from ex-vivo testing
Ali C. Akyildiz, Hilary E. Barrett, Frank J. H. Gijsen
19. Importance of residual stress and basal tone in healthy and pathological human coronary arteries
Jean-Louis Martiel, Gerard Finet, Gerhard A. Holzapfel, Matthias Stuber, Takeo Matsumoto, Roderic I. Pettigrew, Jacques Ohayon
Part 4: Imaging Inflammatory Biomarkers for in vivo Intravascular Plaque Characterization
20. IVUS imaging of human coronary atherosclerotic plaque: Novel morpho-elastic biomarkers of instability
Armida Gomez, Antoine Tacheau, Simon Le Floc’h, Roderic I. Pettigrew, Guy Cloutier, Gérard Finet, Jacques Ohayon
21. Magnetic resonance elastography for arterial wall characterization
Arunark Kolipaka, Richard D. White, Richard L. Ehman
22. Noninvasive ultrafast ultrasound for imaging the coronary vasculature and assessing the arterial wall’s biomechanics
Mathieu Pernot, Guillaume Goudot
23. Pulse wave imaging for the mechanical assessment of atherosclerotic plaques
Elisa E. Konofagou
Part 5: Stenting, Coated Balloon, Drug Elution Systems and Modelling
24. Structure-function relation in the coronary artery tree: Theory and applications in interventional cardiology
François Derimay,, Ghassan S. Kassab, Gerard Finet
25. Sequential technique for the stenting of a coronary bifurcation: The re-POT strategy
François Derimay, Gilles Rioufol, Gerard Finet
26. Modeling the stent deployment in coronary arteries and coronary bifurcations
Claudio Chiastra, Gabriele Dubini, Francesco Migliavacca
27. The coated balloon protocol: An emergent clinical technique
Emily A. Turner, Claire Cawthon, William L. Pomeroy, Saami K. Yazdani
28. Endovascular drug delivery and drug elution systems
Farhad Rikhtegar Nezami, Lambros Athanasiou, Elazer R. Edelman
Description
The Biomechanics of Living Organs series summarizes all biomechanical aspects of each living organ in one comprehensive reference. The first 2 volumes introduce Continuum Fluid and Solid Biomechanics approaches, then each subsequent volume covers the important biomechanical and clinical aspects and approaches conducted this last decade to understand and treat the main diseases associated to the specific living organ of interest. The key thought leaders in the field of Biomechanics of Living Organs have gathered together their expertise in this series, making it an essential reference for anyone working in this research area.
Biomechanics of Coronary Atherosclerotic Plaque is the first book to cover fluid and solid Biomechanical studies conducted in this last decade to increase our understanding of plaque initiation, growth and rupture as well as improving the design of medical devices and clinical interventions, including surgical procedures. This book provides the reader with a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art in modeling atherosclerotic plaque development, along with a deeper understanding of the associated biomechanical problems that will face those who work in this field in the future.
Key Features
- Presents the main computational fluid dynamic studies performed, describing the blood flow in healthy and pathological artery branches including at the coronary bifurcations; also highlights correlations between plaque initiation regions and blood shear stress amplitude
- Discusses the main biomechanical and mechanobiological models, to highlight the importance of quantifying the residual and peak cap stresses as well as the presence of μ-calcifications to evaluate the risk of plaque rupture
- Introduces the most recent intravascular imaging biomarker techniques (elastography, palpography and modulography) developed to characterize the mechanical properties of the atherosclerotic lesions, and to quantify locally the degree of inflammation in the lesions
Readership
Biomedical engineers, biomechanical engineers, graduate students of biomedical engineering, clinicians, tissue engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 788
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171950
About the Series Volume Editors
Jacques Ohayon Series Volume Editor
Jacques Ohayon received his MSc degree in Biomechanical Engineering at University of Compiègne (UTC) in France in 1982 and his PhD in Cardiac Mechanics in 1985 at the University of Paris 12 Val-de-Marne (UPVM). Since 2003, he performs his research at the Laboratory TIMC-CNRS UMR 5525 of Grenoble in the group Cellular/Tissular Dynamics and Functional Microscopy (DyCTiM). From 2006 to 2007 he was an invited senior scientist at the Laboratory of Integrative Cardiovascular Imaging Science at the NIH, USA. His current research interests are in biomechanics of atherosclerotic plaque, plaque detection, plaque rupture prediction, plaque growth and development of new clinical tools for imaging the elasticity of vulnerable plaque based on clinical OCT, MRI and IVUS sequences.
Affiliations and Expertise
TIMC-IMAG Laboratory, University of Savoie, France
Gerard Finet Series Volume Editor
Gérard Finet is the Director of the Medical and interventional Cardiology Departments at the Cardiovascular Hospital Louis Pradel, Lyon, France. He received his MD in 1984 and his PhD in Biomedical Engineering and Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging in 1994 at the University Claude Bernard of Lyon, France. He joined the University of Lyon-1 in 1996 as a full Professor of Cardiology. The activities of Dr. Gérard Finet are dedicated to coronary IVUS imaging, coronary artery diseases and valvular diseases. In 1998, he was appointed head of the Interventional Cardiology Department at the Cardiovascular Hospital Louis Pradel. In 2000 he was an invited senior scientist at the Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC, USA. He is known internationally for his pioneering works performed at the University of Lyon, INSERM and Hospices Civils de Lyon on: 1) Multiple plaque ruptures in acute coronary syndrome, 2) Fractal nature of the coronary vascular trees, and 3) Sequential proximal optimizing technique in provisional coronary bifurcation stenting. He has published more than 170 peer-reviewed articles in these fields.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, University Claude Bernard of Lyon, France and Director of the Medical and Interventional Cardiology Departments at the Cardiovascular Hospital Louis Pradel, Lyon, France
Roderic Pettigrew Series Volume Editor
Roderic I. PETTIGREW is the CEO of the EnHealth and Executive Dean for EnMed at Texas A&M University and Houston Methodist Hospital. In 1977, Dr. Pettigrew received his Ph.D. in applied radiation physics from the Department of Nuclear Engineering at MIT. In 1979, he received his M.D. from the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami. From 2002 to 2017, he was the founding Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) at the NIH. Prior to his appointment at the NIH, Dr. Pettigrew was Professor of Radiology, Medicine (Cardiology) at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, Professor of Bioengineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Director of the Emory Center for MR Research at the Emory University School of Medicine. He is known internationally for his pioneering work at Emory University involving four-dimensional imaging of the cardiovascular system using magnetic resonance (MRI). His current research focuses on integrated imaging and predictive modeling of coronary atherosclerotic disease. Dr. Pettigrew has been elected to membership in the US National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Inventors. He has also been elected a foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences, India. Other awards include Phi Beta Kappa, the Bennie Award for Achievement at Morehouse College, the Most Distinguished Alumnus of the University of Miami (1990), the Hall of Fame of the Miller School of Medicine, the Pritzker Distinguished Achievement Award of the Biomedical Engineering Society, the Distinguished Service Award of the National Medical Association, the Pierre Galletti Award of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, the Inaugural Gold Medal Award of the Academy of Radiology Research, the Distinguished Service Award of the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, the Spirit of the Heart Award of the Association of Black Cardiologist, and the Gold Medal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Health (EnHealth) and executive Dean, Engineering Medicine (EnMed), Texas A&M and Houston Methodist Hospital, USA