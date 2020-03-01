Biomechanics of Coronary Atherosclerotic Plaque, Volume 4

Part 1: Biology, Physiopathology, Hemodynamics, Myogenic Response and Clinical Intravascular Imaging of the Coronary Vascular Wall

1. Biomechanical Regulation of Endothelial Function in Atherosclerosis

Catherine Demos, Ian Tamargo, Hanjoong Jo

2. Molecular mechanisms of the vascular responses to hemodynamic forces

Stephanie Lehoux

3. Advanced atherosclerotic plaques in animal models versus human lesions: key elements to translation

Emmanuelle Canet Soulas, Saami K. Yazdani

4. Modeling the Glagov’s compensatory enlargement of human coronary atherosclerotic plaque

Pak-Wing Fok, Navid Mohammad Mirzaei

5. Measuring coronary arterial compliance and vasomotor response in clinical and research settings

Allison G. Hays, Matthias Stuber, Erin Goerlich, Robert G. Weiss

6. Coronary IVUS and OCT imaging and clinical contexts in coronary hemodynamics

François Derimay, Gilles Rioufol

7. The interaction of biochemical, biomechanical and clinical factors of coronary disease: review and outlook

T. Christian Gasser, Ulf Hedin, Joy Roy

Part 2: Modeling Blood Flow in Arterial Branches and Bifurcations

8. Local blood flow parameters and atherosclerosis in coronary artery bifurcations

Antonios P. Antoniadis, Yiannis S. Chatzizisis

9. Effect of regional analysis methods on assessing the association between wall shear stress and coronary artery disease progression in the clinical setting

Lucas H. Timmins, Habib Samady, John Oshinski

10. Hemodynamic disturbance due to serial stenosis in human coronary bifurcations: A computational fluid dynamics study

Mauro Malve, Gerard Finet, Manuel Lagache, Ricardo Coppel, Roderic I. Pettigrew, Jacques Ohayon

11. Hemodynamic perturbations due to the presence of stents

Claudio Chiastra, Gabriele Dubini, Francesco Migliavacca

12. A new reduced-order model to assess the true fractional flow reserve of a left main coronary artery stenosis with downstream lesions and collateral circulations: an in vitro study

Manuel Lagache , Ricardo Coppel, Gerard Finet, Mauro Malve, Roderic I. Pettigrew, Jacques Ohayon

Part 3: Fluid-Structure Interaction, Stress Distribution and Plaque Rupture in Arterial Wall

13. In vitro, primarily microfluidic models for atherosclerosis

Sarah E. Shelton, Roger D. Kamm

14. Prediction of the coronary plaque growth and vulnerability change by using patient-specific 3D FSI models based on IVUS and OCT Follow-Up data

Dalin Tang, Liang Wang, Xiaoya Guo, Akiko Maehara, David Molony, Habib Samady, Jie Zheng, Chun Yang, Jian Zhu, Genshan Ma, Haibo Jia, Kristen Billiar, Mitsuaki Matsumura, Gary S. Mintz, Don P. Giddens

15. Atheromatous plaque initiation and growth: a multiphysical process explored by an in-silico mass transport model

Myriam Cilla, Estefania Pena, Miguel-Angel Martinez

16. Emergent biomechanical factors predicting vulnerable coronary atherosclerotic plaque rupture

Estefania Pena, Myriam Cilla, Alvaro T. Latorreal, Miguel-Angel Martinez, Armida Gomez, Roderic I Pettigrew, Gerard Finet, Jacques Ohayon

17. µCalcifications and plaque rupture

Luis Cardoso, Sheldon Weinbaum

18. Identification of coronary plaque mechanical properties from ex-vivo testing

Ali C. Akyildiz, Hilary E. Barrett, Frank J. H. Gijsen

19. Importance of residual stress and basal tone in healthy and pathological human coronary arteries

Jean-Louis Martiel, Gerard Finet, Gerhard A. Holzapfel, Matthias Stuber, Takeo Matsumoto, Roderic I. Pettigrew, Jacques Ohayon

Part 4: Imaging Inflammatory Biomarkers for in vivo Intravascular Plaque Characterization

20. IVUS imaging of human coronary atherosclerotic plaque: Novel morpho-elastic biomarkers of instability

Armida Gomez, Antoine Tacheau, Simon Le Floc’h, Roderic I. Pettigrew, Guy Cloutier, Gérard Finet, Jacques Ohayon

21. Magnetic resonance elastography for arterial wall characterization

Arunark Kolipaka, Richard D. White, Richard L. Ehman

22. Noninvasive ultrafast ultrasound for imaging the coronary vasculature and assessing the arterial wall’s biomechanics

Mathieu Pernot, Guillaume Goudot

23. Pulse wave imaging for the mechanical assessment of atherosclerotic plaques

Elisa E. Konofagou

Part 5: Stenting, Coated Balloon, Drug Elution Systems and Modelling

24. Structure-function relation in the coronary artery tree: Theory and applications in interventional cardiology

François Derimay,, Ghassan S. Kassab, Gerard Finet

25. Sequential technique for the stenting of a coronary bifurcation: The re-POT strategy

François Derimay, Gilles Rioufol, Gerard Finet

26. Modeling the stent deployment in coronary arteries and coronary bifurcations

Claudio Chiastra, Gabriele Dubini, Francesco Migliavacca

27. The coated balloon protocol: An emergent clinical technique

Emily A. Turner, Claire Cawthon, William L. Pomeroy, Saami K. Yazdani

28. Endovascular drug delivery and drug elution systems

Farhad Rikhtegar Nezami, Lambros Athanasiou, Elazer R. Edelman