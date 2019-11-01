Biomechanics and Gait Analysis

Dr. Nick Stergiou is the Chair of the Department of Biomechanics and the Distinguished Community Research Chair in Biomechanics and Professor as well as the Director of the Biomechanics Research Building and the Center for Research in Human Movement Variability at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where his primary appointment is. He is also a Professor of the Department of Environmental, Agricultural, and Occupational Health of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. His research focuses on understanding variability inherent in human movement. Dr. Stergiou’s research spans from infant development to older adult fallers, and has impacted training techniques of surgeons and treatment and rehabilitation techniques of pathologies, such as peripheral arterial disease. He has received more 30 million dollars in personal funding from NIH, NASA, NSF, the NIDRR/US Department of Education, and many other agencies and foundations. He has also several inventions and has procured a private donation of $6 million to build the 23,000 square feet Biomechanics Research Building that has opened in August of 2013. This is the first building dedicated to biomechanics research in the world. It is also the first building on his campus exclusively dedicated to research. He is an international authority in the study of Nonlinear Dynamics and has published more than 200 peer reviewed articles. He has written 2 books already, one for CRC Press.