Biomechanics and Gait Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Biomechanics and Gait Analysis presents a comprehensive book on biomechanics that focuses on gait analysis. It is written primarily for biomedical engineering students, professionals and biomechanists with a strong emphasis on medical devices and assistive technology, but is also of interest to clinicians and physiologists. It allows novice readers to acquire the basics of gait analysis, while also helping expert readers update their knowledge. The book covers the most up-to-date acquisition and computational methods and advances in the field. Key topics include muscle mechanics and modeling, motor control and coordination, and measurements and assessments.
This is the go to resource for an understanding of fundamental concepts and how to collect, analyze and interpret data for research, industry, clinical and sport.
Key Features
- Details the fundamental issues leading to the biomechanical analyses of gait and posture
- Covers the theoretical basis and practical aspects associated with gait analysis
- Presents methods and tools used in the field, including electromyography, signal processing and spectral analysis, amongst others
Readership
Engineers: Ergonomists, Biomedical Engineers, Biomechanists, Mechanical Engineers, Industrial Engineers, Human Factor Specialists. Clinicians: Physical Therapists, Prosthetists, Movement Disorders Specialists, Neurologists. Physiologists: Exercise Physiologists, Animal Physiologists. Psychologists: Motor Behavior Specialists. Kinesiologists: Practitioners, Exercise Scientists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: the philosophy of biomechanics
• is biomechanics a science or an application?
• examples of diverse and unique questions in biomechanics
• areas of biomechanical inquiry
• history of biomechanics
• biomechanics and human movement
• gait analysis
chapter 2: a theoretical framework
• gait analysis, biomechanics and the study of human movement
• motor skill
• bio and mechanics
• motor control and biomechanics
• levels of analysis
• simple modelling
chapter 3: movement as a problem solving approach
• coordination of human movement
• constraints in human movement
• models of movement classification
• gait analysis in movement classsification
chapter 4: tools of analysis
• qualitative vs quantitative
• force measuring devices
• measures of kinematics
• electromyography
chapter 5: measurement and assessment
• fundamentals of data analysis
• signal processing
• sampling frequency and spectral analysis
• noise
• resolution
• filtering and smoothing
• other issues
chapter 6: neurophysiology
• fundamental muscle mechanics
• characteristics of muscles
• muscle energetics
• muscle adaptation
• muscle response to injury
chapter 7: coordination and control of gait
• bernstein's perspective
• the machine approach: core concepts
• the natural approach: ecological considerations
• the natural approach: a dynamical systems account of coordination
• the locomotor synergism and coordination dynamics
• locomotor synergism, physical dynamics, and ecology
chapter 8: mechanics of gait
• the gait cycle
• topics in kinematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133729
About the Author
Nicholas Stergiou
Dr. Nick Stergiou is the Chair of the Department of Biomechanics and the Distinguished Community Research Chair in Biomechanics and Professor as well as the Director of the Biomechanics Research Building and the Center for Research in Human Movement Variability at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where his primary appointment is. He is also a Professor of the Department of Environmental, Agricultural, and Occupational Health of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. His research focuses on understanding variability inherent in human movement. Dr. Stergiou’s research spans from infant development to older adult fallers, and has impacted training techniques of surgeons and treatment and rehabilitation techniques of pathologies, such as peripheral arterial disease. He has received more 30 million dollars in personal funding from NIH, NASA, NSF, the NIDRR/US Department of Education, and many other agencies and foundations. He has also several inventions and has procured a private donation of $6 million to build the 23,000 square feet Biomechanics Research Building that has opened in August of 2013. This is the first building dedicated to biomechanics research in the world. It is also the first building on his campus exclusively dedicated to research. He is an international authority in the study of Nonlinear Dynamics and has published more than 200 peer reviewed articles. He has written 2 books already, one for CRC Press.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding Chair, Department of Biomechanics, University of Nebraska Omaha