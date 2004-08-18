"The new, expanded edition of Biomaterials Science provides a comprehensive coverage of this growing, multidisciplinary field for students of all backgrounds...The challenge to editors of a textbook of this nature is to encompass the traditional components alongside the new concepts and, indeed, to ensure that these different parts merge into one coherent story. In general, this has been done extremely well...if it has been the editors' objective to provide such a breadth of opinion, they have to be congratulated most sincerely, for the structure and composition of the text, which has 78 individual contributions, several appendices, and over 800 pages, is excellent and comprehensive...This book will undoubtedly fill a huge gap in the provision of authoritative texts in medical engineering. It is commended to all teachers of biomaterials science in whatever branch and clinical application they are engaged in. Indeed, it is the only such text that currently covers this area comprehensively. - Materials Today, Feb. 2005, David F. Williams, head of Department of Clinical Engineering at the University of Liverpool, UK Praise from the previous edition: "...this outstanding text deserves nothing but praise...The editors have brought together 57 authors, all of whom are at the very least extremely knowledgeable in their field, and, at best, are the unquestioned leaders... There is no topic related to biomaterials that is not covered somewhere in this book... The quality of the writing, the arrangement of information and the figures are all outstanding." --POLYMER NEWS "The most thorough textbook available, covering most aspects of biomaterials science … provides the most up-to-date and in-depth information on biomaterial developments." --MRS Bulletin, January 2006