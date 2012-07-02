Biomaterials in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697990, 9780857096418

Biomaterials in Plastic Surgery

1st Edition

Breast Implants

Editors: W Peters H Brandon K L Jerina C Wolf V L Young
eBook ISBN: 9780857096418
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697990
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 2nd July 2012
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
152.00
129.20
220.00
187.00
170.00
144.50
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
130.00
110.50
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Introduction

Chapter 1: The history of biomaterials used for breast augmentation

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Injectable materials

1.3 Sponges

1.4 Breast implants

1.5 Other forms of texturing

1.6 Inflatable implants

1.7 Trilucent (LipoMatrix) implants – 1995 to 2000

1.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 2: The development of breast implants

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Breast implant evolution

2.3 Alternative types of implant and safety aspects

2.4 Future trends

Chapter 3: The chemistry and physical properties of biomedical silicones

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Properties of silicones

3.3 The main forms of silicones/siloxanes

3.3.3 Silicone gels

3.3.4 Formulation of silicones

3.4 Silicones in breast implants

Chapter 4: Cohesive gel breast implants

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Available form stable breast implants

4.3 Selection of the appropriate form stable breast implant

4.4 Preoperative planning

4.5 Incisions and surgical technique

4.6 Problems and complications

Chapter 5: Polyurethane foam covered breast implants

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Capsular contracture and the role of polyurethane foam in its prevention

5.3 Comparison of polyurethane foam covered implants with smooth and textured surfaced implants

5.4 Safety when using polyurethane foam breast implants

5.5 Use in secondary procedures

5.6 Disadvantages of polyurethane foam breast implants

5.7 Conclusions

Chapter 6: The safety of breast implants: epidemiologic studies

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Connective tissue disease

6.3 Offspring effects

6.4 Neurological disease

6.5 Implant rupture

6.6 Local complications

6.7 Incidence of cancer

6.8 Occurrence of suicide

6.9 Conclusion

Chapter 7: Retrieval and analysis of breast implants emphasizing strength, durability, and failure mechanisms

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Silicone gel explants with longest implantation times

7.3 Shell properties of silicone gel implants as a function of implantation time

7.4 Lot-matched control study

7.5 Effect of implantation time on shell properties of saline implants

7.6 Breast implant rupture

7.7 Rupture rates and reoperation rates

Index

Description

Employed for both cosmetic and reconstructive purposes, breast implants are one of the most widely-used and controversial prostheses available. The development of safe, reliable products is vital to the future of this important field of surgery. Biomaterials in plastic surgery reviews the history, materials and safety issues associated with breast implants.

Beginning with an introduction to the history of biomaterials used for breast augmentation, Biomaterials in plastic surgery goes on to discuss development issues. It then discusses the chemistry and physical properties of biomedical silicones before reviewing cohesive gel and polyurethane foam implants. The book concludes by analysing the epidemiological evidence on the safety issues relating to breast implants, followed by a review of retrieval and analysis of breast implants emphasizing strength, durability and failure mechanisms.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Biomaterials in plastic surgery is an important guide for surgeons, manufacturers and all those researching this important field.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively examines the history, materials and safety issues associated with breast implants
  • Provides an overview of the history of biomaterials used for breast augmentation and goes on to discuss the development and chemical and physical properties of biomedical silicones
  • Reviews cohesive gel breast implants and polyurethane foam breast implants

Readership

Materials scientists, biologists, chemists and clinicians who are involved in this field of research; engineers in industry and academia who are concerned with research and development

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096418
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697990

Reviews

"This book should be essential reading for biomedical specialists in the field of breast reconstruction, particularly epidemiologists, research and development, regulation, enforcement and litigation, as well as policy-makers in government. It would also provide considerable assistance to reviewers of safety and performance of such products, since it balances important subjects successfully…The book is highly recommended."--Journal of Medical Device Regulation, February 2014
"For the academic surgeon who desires a grouping of articles specifically related to breast implants in one place, this book fills the bill."--Doody's book reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

W Peters Editor

Walter Peters is Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Toronto, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Canada

H Brandon Editor

Harold Brandon is a Professor of Practice in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Washington University in St Louis, USA.

K L Jerina Editor

Kenneth Jerina is the Earl E. And Myrtle E. Walker Professor of Engineering in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Washington University in St Louis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University in St Louis

C Wolf Editor

Clarence Wolf is a former Professor (now retired) in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Washington University at St Louis.

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Washington University in St Louis

V L Young Editor

V. L. Young is former Chief of Surgical Services at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Missouri, USA, and is a founding partner of the BodyAesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skincare Center.

Affiliations and Expertise

BodyAesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skincare Center, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.