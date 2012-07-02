Biomaterials in Plastic Surgery
1st Edition
Breast Implants
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: The history of biomaterials used for breast augmentation
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Injectable materials
1.3 Sponges
1.4 Breast implants
1.5 Other forms of texturing
1.6 Inflatable implants
1.7 Trilucent (LipoMatrix) implants – 1995 to 2000
1.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 2: The development of breast implants
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Breast implant evolution
2.3 Alternative types of implant and safety aspects
2.4 Future trends
Chapter 3: The chemistry and physical properties of biomedical silicones
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Properties of silicones
3.3 The main forms of silicones/siloxanes
3.3.3 Silicone gels
3.3.4 Formulation of silicones
3.4 Silicones in breast implants
Chapter 4: Cohesive gel breast implants
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Available form stable breast implants
4.3 Selection of the appropriate form stable breast implant
4.4 Preoperative planning
4.5 Incisions and surgical technique
4.6 Problems and complications
Chapter 5: Polyurethane foam covered breast implants
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Capsular contracture and the role of polyurethane foam in its prevention
5.3 Comparison of polyurethane foam covered implants with smooth and textured surfaced implants
5.4 Safety when using polyurethane foam breast implants
5.5 Use in secondary procedures
5.6 Disadvantages of polyurethane foam breast implants
5.7 Conclusions
Chapter 6: The safety of breast implants: epidemiologic studies
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Connective tissue disease
6.3 Offspring effects
6.4 Neurological disease
6.5 Implant rupture
6.6 Local complications
6.7 Incidence of cancer
6.8 Occurrence of suicide
6.9 Conclusion
Chapter 7: Retrieval and analysis of breast implants emphasizing strength, durability, and failure mechanisms
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Silicone gel explants with longest implantation times
7.3 Shell properties of silicone gel implants as a function of implantation time
7.4 Lot-matched control study
7.5 Effect of implantation time on shell properties of saline implants
7.6 Breast implant rupture
7.7 Rupture rates and reoperation rates
Index
Description
Employed for both cosmetic and reconstructive purposes, breast implants are one of the most widely-used and controversial prostheses available. The development of safe, reliable products is vital to the future of this important field of surgery. Biomaterials in plastic surgery reviews the history, materials and safety issues associated with breast implants.
Beginning with an introduction to the history of biomaterials used for breast augmentation, Biomaterials in plastic surgery goes on to discuss development issues. It then discusses the chemistry and physical properties of biomedical silicones before reviewing cohesive gel and polyurethane foam implants. The book concludes by analysing the epidemiological evidence on the safety issues relating to breast implants, followed by a review of retrieval and analysis of breast implants emphasizing strength, durability and failure mechanisms.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Biomaterials in plastic surgery is an important guide for surgeons, manufacturers and all those researching this important field.
Key Features
- Comprehensively examines the history, materials and safety issues associated with breast implants
- Provides an overview of the history of biomaterials used for breast augmentation and goes on to discuss the development and chemical and physical properties of biomedical silicones
- Reviews cohesive gel breast implants and polyurethane foam breast implants
Readership
Materials scientists, biologists, chemists and clinicians who are involved in this field of research; engineers in industry and academia who are concerned with research and development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 2nd July 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096418
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697990
Reviews
"This book should be essential reading for biomedical specialists in the field of breast reconstruction, particularly epidemiologists, research and development, regulation, enforcement and litigation, as well as policy-makers in government. It would also provide considerable assistance to reviewers of safety and performance of such products, since it balances important subjects successfully…The book is highly recommended."--Journal of Medical Device Regulation, February 2014
"For the academic surgeon who desires a grouping of articles specifically related to breast implants in one place, this book fills the bill."--Doody's book reviews
About the Editors
W Peters Editor
Walter Peters is Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Toronto, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Canada
H Brandon Editor
Harold Brandon is a Professor of Practice in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Washington University in St Louis, USA.
K L Jerina Editor
Kenneth Jerina is the Earl E. And Myrtle E. Walker Professor of Engineering in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Washington University in St Louis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University in St Louis
C Wolf Editor
Clarence Wolf is a former Professor (now retired) in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Washington University at St Louis.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Washington University in St Louis
V L Young Editor
V. L. Young is former Chief of Surgical Services at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Missouri, USA, and is a founding partner of the BodyAesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skincare Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
BodyAesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skincare Center, USA