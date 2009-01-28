Biomaterials for Treating Skin Loss
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction: Development of skin substitutes; Skin replacement products and markets; Biomechanics of skin; The pathophysiologic basis for wound healing and cutaneous regeneration; Skin grafts; Understanding the cellular basis of skin growth; The regulatory approval process for biomaterials for treating skin loss. Part 2 Epidermal and dermal replacement technologies: Enhancing skin epidermal stability; Human-derived acellular matrices for dermal replacement; Lyophilized xenogenic products for skin replacement. Part 3 Combined dermis and epidermal replacement: Cultured skin substitutes; The use of keratinocytes in combination with a dermal replacement to treat skin loss; Principles of skin regeneration; Summary: Biomaterials for treating skin loss.
The primary causes of wounds requiring skin replacement are severe burns and ulcers. Materials must provide an effective temporary barrier, promote healing and minimise scarring. Massive improvements have been made to skin repair biomaterials in the last ten years with widespread adoption of new developments in the medical sector. This book provides a comprehensive review of the range of biomaterials for treating skin loss.
Part one discusses the basics of skin replacement with chapters on such topics as markets and regulation, biomechanics and the biological environment of skin. Part two then reviews epidermal and dermal replacement technology with chapters on such topics as alternative delivery of keratinocytes, collagen-based and human origin-based dermal replacement, and lyophilized xenogenic products. The final section explores combined dermis and epidermal replacement technologies and provides a round-up of skin replacement principles.
With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Biomaterials for treating skin loss is a standard reference for those researching skin replacement technologies, particularly those interested in treating burns and ulcers.
- Comprehensively reviews the range of biomaterials for treating skin loss and skin replacement principles
- Examines the basis of skin loss from products and markets through to regulation and the biological environment of skin
- Highlights developments in epidermal and dermal replacement technology covering topics such as collagen-based and human origin-based dermal replacement
Those researching skin replacement technologies, particularly those interested in treating burns and ulcers; Materials scientists; Dermatologists
- 256
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- 28th January 2009
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781845695545
- 9781845693633
D P Orgill Editor
Dr Dennis P. Orgill is the Director of the Burn Center and leads the Wound Healing and Tissue Engineering at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, USA. Dr Orgill is highly regarded for his expertise in plastic surgical procedures.
Brigham and Women's Hospital
C Blanco Editor
Dr Carlos Blanco is currently the CEO of the Joseph M. Still Research Foundation, Doctors’ Hospital, Augusta, Georgia, USA. He has served on the Board of Directors of the American Burn Association, the International Society of Burn Injuries and the Wound Healing Society. Dr Blanco is renowned for his instrumental role in the development of Integra artificial skin.
Joseph M. Still Research Foundation, USA