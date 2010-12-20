Biomaterials for Artificial Organs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696535, 9780857090843

Biomaterials for Artificial Organs

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Lysaght Thomas Webster
eBook ISBN: 9780857090843
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696535
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th December 2010
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
190.00
161.50
245.00
208.25
247.27
210.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Commodity biomaterials: Membranes for oxygenators and plasmafilters: Titanium and cobalt-chromium alloys for hips and knees; Polymeric joint bearing surfaces for total joint replacements; Biomaterials for pacemakers, defibrillators and neurostimulators; Mechanical and bioprosthetic valves. Part 2 Advanced and next generation biomaterials: Small intestinal submucosa and other decullarized matrix biomaterials for tissue repair; New ceramics and composites for joint replacement surgery; Biomaterials for improving the blood and tissue compatibility of Total Artificial Hearts (TAH) and Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD); Nanostructured biomaterials for artificial tissues and organs; Matrices for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Description

The worldwide demand for organ transplants far exceeds available donor organs. Consequently some patients die whilst waiting for a transplant. Synthetic alternatives are therefore imperative to improve the quality of, and in some cases, save people’s lives. Advances in biomaterials have generated a range of materials and devices for use either outside the body or through implantation to replace or assist functions which may have been lost through disease or injury. Biomaterials for artificial organs reviews the latest developments in biomaterials and investigates how they can be used to improve the quality and efficiency of artificial organs.

Part one discusses commodity biomaterials including membranes for oxygenators and plasmafilters, titanium and cobalt chromium alloys for hips and knees, polymeric joint-bearing surfaces for total joint replacements, biomaterials for pacemakers, defibrillators and neurostimulators and mechanical and bioprosthetic heart valves. Part two goes on to investigate advanced and next generation biomaterials including small intestinal submucosa and other decullarized matrix biomaterials for tissue repair, new ceramics and composites for joint replacement surgery, biomaterials for improving the blood and tissue compatibility of total artificial hearts (TAH) and ventricular assist devices (VAD), nanostructured biomaterials for artificial tissues and organs and matrices for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors Biomaterials for artificial organs is an invaluable resource to researchers, scientists and academics concerned with the advancement of artificial organs.

Key Features

  • Reviews the latest developments in biomaterials and investigates how they can be used to improve the quality and efficiency of artificial organs
  • Discusses commodity biomaterials including membranes for oxygenators and cobalt chromium alloys for hips and knees and polymeric joint-bearing surfaces for total joint replacements
  • Further biomaterials utilised in pacemakers, defibrillators, neurostimulators and mechanical and bioprosthetic heart valve are also explored

Readership

Professionals and academics

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857090843
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845696535

Reviews

Undoubtedly a useful resource, it would be well placed in the biotechnology section of any university library., Materials World

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Michael Lysaght Editor

Dr. Michael Lysaght was the Founder and Director Emeritus of Brown University, USA’s Center for Biomedical Engineering, and a retired member of the Brown Faculty. He sadly passed away before he could see this finished book and remains a widely recognized and well-respected figure in the field of biomedical engineering for his contributions to organ replacement technology.

Thomas Webster Editor

Dr Thomas J. Webster is an associate professor for the Division of Engineering and Department of Orthopaedics at Brown University, USA. He directs the Nanomedicine laboratory which designs, synthesizes, and evaluates nanomaterials for various implant applications and is noted for his work in this area.

Affiliations and Expertise

Brown University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.