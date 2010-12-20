Biomaterials for Artificial Organs
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Commodity biomaterials: Membranes for oxygenators and plasmafilters: Titanium and cobalt-chromium alloys for hips and knees; Polymeric joint bearing surfaces for total joint replacements; Biomaterials for pacemakers, defibrillators and neurostimulators; Mechanical and bioprosthetic valves. Part 2 Advanced and next generation biomaterials: Small intestinal submucosa and other decullarized matrix biomaterials for tissue repair; New ceramics and composites for joint replacement surgery; Biomaterials for improving the blood and tissue compatibility of Total Artificial Hearts (TAH) and Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD); Nanostructured biomaterials for artificial tissues and organs; Matrices for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.
Description
The worldwide demand for organ transplants far exceeds available donor organs. Consequently some patients die whilst waiting for a transplant. Synthetic alternatives are therefore imperative to improve the quality of, and in some cases, save people’s lives. Advances in biomaterials have generated a range of materials and devices for use either outside the body or through implantation to replace or assist functions which may have been lost through disease or injury. Biomaterials for artificial organs reviews the latest developments in biomaterials and investigates how they can be used to improve the quality and efficiency of artificial organs.
Part one discusses commodity biomaterials including membranes for oxygenators and plasmafilters, titanium and cobalt chromium alloys for hips and knees, polymeric joint-bearing surfaces for total joint replacements, biomaterials for pacemakers, defibrillators and neurostimulators and mechanical and bioprosthetic heart valves. Part two goes on to investigate advanced and next generation biomaterials including small intestinal submucosa and other decullarized matrix biomaterials for tissue repair, new ceramics and composites for joint replacement surgery, biomaterials for improving the blood and tissue compatibility of total artificial hearts (TAH) and ventricular assist devices (VAD), nanostructured biomaterials for artificial tissues and organs and matrices for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.
With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors Biomaterials for artificial organs is an invaluable resource to researchers, scientists and academics concerned with the advancement of artificial organs.
Key Features
- Reviews the latest developments in biomaterials and investigates how they can be used to improve the quality and efficiency of artificial organs
- Discusses commodity biomaterials including membranes for oxygenators and cobalt chromium alloys for hips and knees and polymeric joint-bearing surfaces for total joint replacements
- Further biomaterials utilised in pacemakers, defibrillators, neurostimulators and mechanical and bioprosthetic heart valve are also explored
Readership
Professionals and academics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 20th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857090843
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845696535
Reviews
Undoubtedly a useful resource, it would be well placed in the biotechnology section of any university library., Materials World
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michael Lysaght Editor
Dr. Michael Lysaght was the Founder and Director Emeritus of Brown University, USA’s Center for Biomedical Engineering, and a retired member of the Brown Faculty. He sadly passed away before he could see this finished book and remains a widely recognized and well-respected figure in the field of biomedical engineering for his contributions to organ replacement technology.
Thomas Webster Editor
Dr Thomas J. Webster is an associate professor for the Division of Engineering and Department of Orthopaedics at Brown University, USA. He directs the Nanomedicine laboratory which designs, synthesizes, and evaluates nanomaterials for various implant applications and is noted for his work in this area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brown University, USA