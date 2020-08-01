Biomaterials for 3D Tumor Modeling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128181287

Biomaterials for 3D Tumor Modeling

1st Edition

Editors: Subhas Kundu Rui Reis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128181287
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 700
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction: Biomaterials for 3D cancer cell culture models
    2. Causes of cancers: physical, chemical, biological carcinogens and viruses
    3. Existing in vitro and in vivo cancer models
    4. Angiogenesis during tumor progression
    5. Inflammation and cancer progression
    6. Metastasis in 3D biomaterials
    7. 3D tumor organoids
    8. Engineering 3D hydrogels for personalized in vitro human tissue models
    9. 3D culture system of solid tumors and cancer metabolism
    10. 3D matrices and surface architecture for cancer research
    11. 3D (bio) printing of tumor models
    12. E-spun 3D materials for cancer modelling
    13. 3D scaffold materials for skin cancer
    14. 3D models and efficacy of drugs and chemicals
    15. Synthetic biomaterials 3D cancer model
    16. Silica nanoparticles as theranostics cancer treatment
    17. In silico 3D cancer modelling
    18. Cancer immunotherapy
    19. 3D lung cancer tissue model
    20. 3D liver cancer disease model
    21. 3D oral cancer model for tackling drug resistance
    22. In vitro 3D modelling for prostate cancer 23. Pancreatic cancer organoids
    24. Pediatric 3D cancer model
    25. In vitro 3D ovarian cancer therapy
    26. Bio-glass and 3D bone cancer model
    27. Nanoparticles as cancer therapeutic carriers
    28. Tumor angiogenesis using 3D biomaterials
    29. Industrial applications of tumor-on-a-chip
    30. Microfluidic systems in cancer research
    31. Biomaterial based anticancer drug delivery
    32. Bio-detection/biosensor and diagnostics for cancer diseases
    33. Living cancer cell imaging
    34. 3D preclinical cancer models

Description

2D cell culture models are utilized in order to develop an understanding of cancer and to develop potential treatments. However there are many limitations to 2D models, mainly that they do not correctly capture the full picture of a 3D biological system, its architecture and microenvironments. 3D culture models have the potential to provide more accurate pictures of these systems and replicate the complexity and hierarchical organization of natural ECM of tumor cells.

Biomaterials for 3D Tumor Modeling reviews the fundamentals and most relevant areas of the latest advances of research of 3D cancer models, focusing on biomaterials science, tissue engineering, drug delivery and screening aspects.

The book reviews advanced fundamental topics including causes of cancer, existing cancer models, angiogenesis and inflammation during cancer progression, and metastasis in 3D biomaterials. Then, the most relevant biomaterials are reviewed including methods for engineering and fabrication of biomaterials. 3D models for key biological systems and types of cancer are discussed including lung, liver, oral, prostate, pancreatic, ovarian, bone and paediatric cancer.

Biomaterials for 3D Tumor Modeling is suitable for those working in the disciplines of materials science, biochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, drug delivery, and regenerative medicine.

Key Features

  • Reviews key biomaterials topics including synthetic biomaterials, hydrogels, e-spun materials, nanoparticles, including materials design and processing concepts
  • Provides comprehensive overview of 3D cancer models for key biological systems and cancer types
  • Includes overview of advanced fundamental concepts for an interdisciplinary audience in materials science, biochemistry, regenerative medicine and drug delivery

Readership

Material Scientists, those working in Regenerative Medicine, those working in Biochemistry, those working in drug delivery, academics and those working in the clinic

About the Editors

Subhas Kundu Editor

S. Kundu is a Professor of Biotechnology at the Indian Institute of Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpar, India

Rui Reis Editor

Prof. Rui L Reis is the Vice-President for Research and Innovation of University of Minho (Portugal), Director of the 3B’s Research Group, I3Bs – Institute for Biomaterials, Biodegradables and Biomimetics, and Director of ICVS/3B´s Associate Laboratory, both at University of Minho (Portugal). He is also the CEO of the European Institute of TERM, the Coordinator of Discoveries Centre for Regenerative and Precision Medicine, and the Global Past-President of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS). He is a recognized world expert in the TERM and biomaterials fields, has edited several books and has more 1200 publications and around 70 patents. He co-founded several companies that raised private investments. He has been awarded several important international prizes, including among others the Jean Leray and George Winter Awards (ESB), the Clemson Award (SFB) and TERMIS-EU Awards (i) for contributions to the literature and (ii) the lifetime achievement, and recently the UNESCO- International Life Sciences Award and the IET A. F. Harvey Engineering Research Prize.

Affiliations and Expertise

3B's Research Group, University of Minho, Headquarters of the European Institute of Excellence on Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

