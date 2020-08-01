Biomaterials for 3D Tumor Modeling
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Introduction: Biomaterials for 3D cancer cell culture models
2. Causes of cancers: physical, chemical, biological carcinogens and viruses
3. Existing in vitro and in vivo cancer models
4. Angiogenesis during tumor progression
5. Inflammation and cancer progression
6. Metastasis in 3D biomaterials
7. 3D tumor organoids
8. Engineering 3D hydrogels for personalized in vitro human tissue models
9. 3D culture system of solid tumors and cancer metabolism
10. 3D matrices and surface architecture for cancer research
11. 3D (bio) printing of tumor models
12. E-spun 3D materials for cancer modelling
13. 3D scaffold materials for skin cancer
14. 3D models and efficacy of drugs and chemicals
15. Synthetic biomaterials 3D cancer model
16. Silica nanoparticles as theranostics cancer treatment
17. In silico 3D cancer modelling
18. Cancer immunotherapy
19. 3D lung cancer tissue model
20. 3D liver cancer disease model
21. 3D oral cancer model for tackling drug resistance
22. In vitro 3D modelling for prostate cancer 23. Pancreatic cancer organoids
24. Pediatric 3D cancer model
25. In vitro 3D ovarian cancer therapy
26. Bio-glass and 3D bone cancer model
27. Nanoparticles as cancer therapeutic carriers
28. Tumor angiogenesis using 3D biomaterials
29. Industrial applications of tumor-on-a-chip
30. Microfluidic systems in cancer research
31. Biomaterial based anticancer drug delivery
32. Bio-detection/biosensor and diagnostics for cancer diseases
33. Living cancer cell imaging
34. 3D preclinical cancer models
Description
2D cell culture models are utilized in order to develop an understanding of cancer and to develop potential treatments. However there are many limitations to 2D models, mainly that they do not correctly capture the full picture of a 3D biological system, its architecture and microenvironments. 3D culture models have the potential to provide more accurate pictures of these systems and replicate the complexity and hierarchical organization of natural ECM of tumor cells.
Biomaterials for 3D Tumor Modeling reviews the fundamentals and most relevant areas of the latest advances of research of 3D cancer models, focusing on biomaterials science, tissue engineering, drug delivery and screening aspects.
The book reviews advanced fundamental topics including causes of cancer, existing cancer models, angiogenesis and inflammation during cancer progression, and metastasis in 3D biomaterials. Then, the most relevant biomaterials are reviewed including methods for engineering and fabrication of biomaterials. 3D models for key biological systems and types of cancer are discussed including lung, liver, oral, prostate, pancreatic, ovarian, bone and paediatric cancer.
Biomaterials for 3D Tumor Modeling is suitable for those working in the disciplines of materials science, biochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, drug delivery, and regenerative medicine.
Key Features
- Reviews key biomaterials topics including synthetic biomaterials, hydrogels, e-spun materials, nanoparticles, including materials design and processing concepts
- Provides comprehensive overview of 3D cancer models for key biological systems and cancer types
- Includes overview of advanced fundamental concepts for an interdisciplinary audience in materials science, biochemistry, regenerative medicine and drug delivery
Readership
Material Scientists, those working in Regenerative Medicine, those working in Biochemistry, those working in drug delivery, academics and those working in the clinic
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181287
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Subhas Kundu Editor
S. Kundu is a Professor of Biotechnology at the Indian Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpar, India
Rui Reis Editor
Prof. Rui L Reis is the Vice-President for Research and Innovation of University of Minho (Portugal), Director of the 3B’s Research Group, I3Bs – Institute for Biomaterials, Biodegradables and Biomimetics, and Director of ICVS/3B´s Associate Laboratory, both at University of Minho (Portugal). He is also the CEO of the European Institute of TERM, the Coordinator of Discoveries Centre for Regenerative and Precision Medicine, and the Global Past-President of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS). He is a recognized world expert in the TERM and biomaterials fields, has edited several books and has more 1200 publications and around 70 patents. He co-founded several companies that raised private investments. He has been awarded several important international prizes, including among others the Jean Leray and George Winter Awards (ESB), the Clemson Award (SFB) and TERMIS-EU Awards (i) for contributions to the literature and (ii) the lifetime achievement, and recently the UNESCO- International Life Sciences Award and the IET A. F. Harvey Engineering Research Prize.
Affiliations and Expertise
3B's Research Group, University of Minho, Headquarters of the European Institute of Excellence on Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine