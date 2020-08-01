2D cell culture models are utilized in order to develop an understanding of cancer and to develop potential treatments. However there are many limitations to 2D models, mainly that they do not correctly capture the full picture of a 3D biological system, its architecture and microenvironments. 3D culture models have the potential to provide more accurate pictures of these systems and replicate the complexity and hierarchical organization of natural ECM of tumor cells.

Biomaterials for 3D Tumor Modeling reviews the fundamentals and most relevant areas of the latest advances of research of 3D cancer models, focusing on biomaterials science, tissue engineering, drug delivery and screening aspects.

The book reviews advanced fundamental topics including causes of cancer, existing cancer models, angiogenesis and inflammation during cancer progression, and metastasis in 3D biomaterials. Then, the most relevant biomaterials are reviewed including methods for engineering and fabrication of biomaterials. 3D models for key biological systems and types of cancer are discussed including lung, liver, oral, prostate, pancreatic, ovarian, bone and paediatric cancer.

Biomaterials for 3D Tumor Modeling is suitable for those working in the disciplines of materials science, biochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, drug delivery, and regenerative medicine.