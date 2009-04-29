Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering in Urology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845694029, 9781845696375

Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering in Urology

1st Edition

Editors: J Denstedt A Atala
eBook ISBN: 9781845696375
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845694029
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 29th April 2009
Page Count: 592
Table of Contents

Part 1 Fundamentals: Introduction to biofilms in urology: In vivo models for ureteral stents; Models for the assessment of biofilm and encrustation formation on urological materials. Part 2 Materials and design of urological devices: Ureteral stents: Design and materials; Metal stents in the upper urinary tract; Coated ureteral stents; Proteus mirabilis biofilm formation and catheter design; Self-lubricating catheter materials; Temporary urethral stents; Penile implants. Part 3 Urological tissue engineering: Artificial biomaterials for urological tissue engineering; Natural biomaterials for urological tissue engineering; Nanotechnology and urological tissue engineering; Assessing the performance of tissue-engineered urological implants; Regenerative pharmacology and bladder regeneration; Autologous cell sources for urological applications; Embryonic stem cells, nuclear transfer, and parthenogenesis-derived stem cells for urological reconstruction; Amniotic fluid and placental stem cells as a source for urological regenerative medicine; The use of adipose progenitor cells in urology; Regenerative medicine of the urinary sphincter via an endoscopic approach; Regenerative medicine of the urinary sphincter via direct injection; Regenerative medicine for the urethra; Penile reconstruction; Tissue engineering in reproductive medicine; Regenerative medicine of the kidney; Stem cells and kidney regeneration; Techniques for engineering bladder tissue.

Description

Urology is the branch of medicine dealing with disorders or diseases of the male genitor-urinary tract and the female urinary tract. This important book summarises the wealth of recent research on the use of biomaterials and tissue engineering to treat urological disorders.

Part one reviews the fundamentals with chapters on such topics as biofilms and encrustation formation. Part two then discusses recent advances in biomaterials and design of urological devices such as metal ureteral stents, self-lubricating catheter materials and penile implants. Chapters in Part three address urological tissue engineering with coverage of themes such as artificial and natural biomaterials, nano-technology and placental stem cells for tissue engineering the regeneration of urological tissue and organs.

With its eminent editors and international team of contributors, Biomaterials and tissue engineering in urology is an invaluable resource to researchers of urological biomaterials, devices and regenerative medicine in both industry and academia, as well as an important reference for medical practitioners.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of biomaterials and tissue engineering in urology
  • Explores the fundamentals of urology, focusing on biofilms and encrustation and formation
  • Discusses recent advances in biomaterials and the design of urological devices, catheters and stents

Readership

Researchers of urological biomaterials, devices and regenerative medicine in both industry and academia; Medical practitioners

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845696375
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845694029

About the Editors

J Denstedt Editor

Dr John Denstedt is Professor of Urology at The University of Western Ontario, Canada and is highly regarded for his research in endourology and biomaterials in the urinary tract.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Western Ontario, Canada

A Atala Editor

Dr Anthony Atala is Professor and Chair of Urology, and the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine at Wake Forest University, USA and is recognised for his eminent research in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine, USA

