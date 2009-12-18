With an increasingly aged population, eye diseases are becoming more widespread. Biomaterials have contributed in recent years to numerous medical devices for the restoration of eyesight, improving many patients’ quality of life. Consequently, biomaterials and regenerative medicine are becoming increasingly important to the advances of ophthalmology and optometry. Biomaterials and regenerative medicine in ophthalmology reviews the present status and future direction of biomaterials and regenerative medicine in this important field.



Part one discusses applications in the anterior segment of the eye with chapters on such topics as advances in intraocular lenses (IOLs), synthetic corneal implants, contact lenses, and tissue engineering of the lens. Part two then reviews applications in the posterior segment of the eye with such chapters on designing hydrogels as vitreous substitutes, retinal repair and regeneration and the development of tissue engineered membranes. Chapters in Part three discuss other pertinent topics such as hydrogel sealants for wound repair in ophthalmic surgery, orbital enucleation implants and polymeric materials for orbital reconstruction.



With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Biomaterials and regenerative medicine in ophthalmology is a standard reference for scientists and clinicians, as well as all those concerned with this ophthalmology.