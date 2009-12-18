Biomaterials and Regenerative Medicine in Ophthalmology
1st Edition
An introduction to ophthalmic biomaterials and their application through tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Part 1 Applications in the anterior segment: Advances in intraocular lens development; Opacification and degradation of implanted intraocular lenses; Synthetic corneal implants; Corneal tissue engineering versus synthetic artificial corneas; Tissue engineering of human cornea; Engineering the corneal epithelial cell response to materials; Reconstruction of the ocular surface using biomaterials; Tissue engineering of the lens: Fundamentals; Bioinspired biomaterials for soft contact lenses; Contact lenses: The search for superior oxygen permeability; Extended wear contact lenses. Part 2 Applications in the posterior segment: Designing hydrogels as vitreous substitutes in ophthalmic surgery; Retinal repair and regeneration; Development of tissue-engineered membranes for the culture and transplantation of retinal pigment epithelial cells. Part 3 Other applications: Hydrogel sealants for wound repair in ophthalmic surgery; Orbital enucleation implants: Biomaterials and design; Selected polymeric materials for orbital reconstruction; Physicochemical properties of hydrogels for use in ophthalmology.
With an increasingly aged population, eye diseases are becoming more widespread. Biomaterials have contributed in recent years to numerous medical devices for the restoration of eyesight, improving many patients’ quality of life. Consequently, biomaterials and regenerative medicine are becoming increasingly important to the advances of ophthalmology and optometry. Biomaterials and regenerative medicine in ophthalmology reviews the present status and future direction of biomaterials and regenerative medicine in this important field.
Part one discusses applications in the anterior segment of the eye with chapters on such topics as advances in intraocular lenses (IOLs), synthetic corneal implants, contact lenses, and tissue engineering of the lens. Part two then reviews applications in the posterior segment of the eye with such chapters on designing hydrogels as vitreous substitutes, retinal repair and regeneration and the development of tissue engineered membranes. Chapters in Part three discuss other pertinent topics such as hydrogel sealants for wound repair in ophthalmic surgery, orbital enucleation implants and polymeric materials for orbital reconstruction.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Biomaterials and regenerative medicine in ophthalmology is a standard reference for scientists and clinicians, as well as all those concerned with this ophthalmology.
- Reviews the increasingly important role of biomaterials and regenerative medicine in the advancement of ophthalmology and optometry
- Provides an overview of the present status and future direction of biomaterials and regenerative medicine in this important field
- Discusses applications in both the anterior and prosterior segments of the eye with chapters on such topics as synthetic corneal implants and retinal repair and regeneration
Scientists and clinicians, as well as all those concerned with ophthalmology
- 560
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- 18th December 2009
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781845697433
- 9781845694432
Traian Chirila Author
Professor Traian Chirila is a senior scientist at the Queensland Eye Institute, Australia. Professor Chirila has over thirty years experience in polymer science and biomaterials and is highly respected for his ongoing contribution to the field of ophthalmology.
Queensland Eye Institute, Australia
Damien Harkin Author
Assoc Prof at Queensland University of Technology and a senior scientist at QEI.
Faculty of Health, Queensland University of Technology